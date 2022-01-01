Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Dick Church's Family Restaurant

481 Reviews

$

2698 Newport Blvd

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
French Toast Combo
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.50

Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless

Fountain

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Organic, unsweetened, bottomless

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless

Monster

$4.00

Jr Soda

$2.00

Jr Juice

$2.00

Jr Milk

$2.00

AM Favorites

Oatmeal

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Freshly mashed avocado, sourdough and roasted garlic, arugula salad tossed with red wine vinaigrette. Fried egg +1

Chilaquiles

$14.00

House-made tortilla chips, salsa verde, two eggs, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro pickled onion.

Country Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.72

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Veggie Benny

$15.00

Eggs

Omelet

$14.00

Scramble

$14.00

Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

Sausage & Eggs

$12.00

Ham & Eggs

$12.00

1/2 Bacon 1/2 Sausage & Eggs

$12.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Hamburger & Eggs

$13.00

Eastside scramble

$15.00

Westside scramble

$15.00

Griddle

Waffle

$8.00+

Waffle Combo

$14.00

French Toast

$6.00+

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Pancakes

$6.00+

Pancake Combo

$14.00

AM Sides

Toast

$3.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

2 Biscuits/Gravy

$8.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon ( 3 )

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Sausage Links ( 3 )

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Gravy

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Side of Fruit

$3.00

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.00

Bacon 1 pc

$1.50

sausage 1 pc

$1.50

Carne asada side

$4.50

Steak side

$6.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Starters/ Sides

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries, basket

$7.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Soup/ Salads

Soup

$5.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Chopped Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Caesar salad

$11.00

House Salad

$7.00

Veg Grain Bowl

$14.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

The Cheeseburger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Classic BLTA

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Turkey

$13.00

Triple Decker Club

$15.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

French Dip

$17.00

Pick Two

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Milkshake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$11.00

Brownie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

ice cream float

coke float

$5.00

root beer float

$5.00

Jr. Menu

Jr. Chicken Strips

$8.00

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.00

Jr. Quesadilla

$7.00

Jr. Pancake Combo

$7.00

Silver dollar pancakes, one egg, and bacon or sausage

Jr. French Toast Combo

$7.00

jr. grilled cheese

T-shirt

Kids t-shirt

$15.00+

Adult t-shirt

$20.00+

Sweatshirt

Black

$35.00

Hat

Black Trucker Cap

$25.00

Grey trucker logo hat

$25.00

Blue trucker logo hat

$25.00Out of stock

50 anniversary

$30.00

Golf Towel

Golf Towel

$10.00

Coffee and Food Retail

Coffee-Whole Bean-12oz

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Costa Mesa Original since 1972. Great breakfast and lunch classics. Try our Eggs Benny or Chilaquiles for breakfast, Reuben or House Roasted Turkey sandwich for lunch. Great food at a reasonable price.

Website

Location

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

