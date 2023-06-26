Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dickmann's Sports Barn & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

479 Orphanage rd.

Fort Wright, KY 41017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FAST BAR

CAN BEER

BUD CAN

$2.50

BUD LIGHT CAN

$2.50

MILLER LITE CAN

$2.50

COORS LT CAN

$2.50

BUD SELECT CAN

$2.50

ULTRA CAN

$3.50

OLE MIL BEST CAN

$2.50

BUSCH CAN

$2.50

DRAFT BEER

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$2.75

BUDWEISER DRAFT

$2.75

COORS LIGHT DRAFT

$2.75

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$2.75

MICH ULTRA DRAFT

$3.50

BUSCH LT DRAFT

$3.00

FLIGHT DRAFT

$2.75

BUCKETS

Bud Light Bucket

$12.50

Miller Lite Bucket

$12.50

Coors Light Bucket

$12.50

Bud Select Bucket

$12.50

Ultra Bucket

$17.50

High Noon Bucket

$28.75

Claw Bucket

$23.00

Mixed Domestic Bucket

$12.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.25+

Well Gin

$4.25+

Well Rum

$4.25

Well Tequila

$4.25+

Well Bourbon

$4.25+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Captain Morgan

$5.25+

Tito's

$5.50+

Makers Mark

$5.25

BOMBS / SHOTS

GRAPE BOMB

$6.50

VEGAS BOMB

$7.50

JOHNNY VEGAS

$6.50

CHERRY BOMB

$6.50

JAGER BOMB

$7.50

BERRY BOMB

$6.00

Fireball

$5.25+

MINI BEER

$5.25

GREEN TEA

$5.25

WAP

$5.25

PITCHERS

BUD LIGHT Pitch

$7.50

BUDWEISER Pitch

$7.50

COORS LIGHT Pitch

$7.50

MILLER LITE Pitch

$7.50

YUENGLING Pitch

$7.50

MICH ULTRA Pitch

$9.00

BUSCH Lt Pitch

$7.50

SAM ADAMS Pitch

$15.00

SAM SEAS Pitch

$15.00

BELLE'S OBERON Pitch

$15.00

MODELO Pitch

$15.00

ANGRY ORCHARD Pitch

$15.00

SHOTGUN WEDDING Pitch

$15.00

SUMMER SHANDY Pitch

$15.00

YUENGLING FLIGHT Pitch

$7.50

LAGUNITAS DAYTIME Pitch

$11.00

ASTRA RED CREAM Pitch

$15.00

FAT TIRE Pitch

$15.00

TRUTH Pitch

$15.00

BLUE MOON Pitch

$15.00

TWISTED TEA Pitch

$15.00

MANGO CART Pitch

$15.00

KONA BIG WAVE Pitch

$15.00

DOGFISH Pitch

$15.00

GUINESS Pitch

$16.00

Happy Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Bourbon

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

FRIES BASKET

$7.00

Texas Toothpicks

$8.50

Battered & fried slivers of onion & jalapenos served with ranch dressing

BASKET WEDGES

$7.00
Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$7.00

Five fried mozzarella filled stix with a side of pizza sauce

Chicken Strips

$8.75

Four chicken tenders with a side of waffle fries and your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dressing or gettum buffalo'd!

NACHOS CHILI & CHEESE

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Eight deep fried dill pickles spears with a side of ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Ten mini corn dogs served with honey mustard

Nachos and Cheese

$7.00

PARTY PEG NACHOS

$10.00

Your choice of chili or grilled, blackened or buffalo'd chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños & cheese

Poppers

$8.50

Five cream filled jalapenos nestled in Texas toothpicks

Potato Skins

$8.25

Five potato skins with cheddar cheese, bacon & a side of sour cream

Pub Platter

$23.00

Two hot pretzel, eight boneless wings, two poppers and a quesadilla

Pub Pretzels

$8.75

Four hot pretzels loafs with a side of nacho cheese

Quesadillas

$9.00

Your choice of cheese or chicken, stuffed with a cheese blend, tomatoes, onions & green peppers

SD OF FRIES

$3.00

SD OF WEDGES

$3.00

IND PUB PRETZEL

$2.00

$1 Hot Dog

$1.00

Hot Sandwiches

Steak Hoagie

$8.75

Steak patty with your choice of pizza sauce, mayo or mushroom sauce & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

6 oz. Grilled chicken breast

Burger

Burger

$8.75

Half pound of hand pressed angus beef

Wraps

Grilled Ranch Wrap

$9.25

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch

Buffalo Grilled Wrap

$9.25

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese & our famous buffalo sauce

Buffalo Fried Wrap

$9.25

Fried Ranch Wrap

$9.25

Chili and Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

A bed of lettuce dressed with tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese

Grab a Cup of Chili

$7.00

7" Pizza

Cheese (7")

$7.25

Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Vegetarian (7")

$8.00

Your choice of ranch or pizza sauce, topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

Spicy Chicken (7")

$10.25

Blackened chicken, jalapenos, green peppers, tomatoes, crush red peppers & mozzarella cheese

Cajun Chicken (7")

$10.25

Pizza sauce topped with Cajun, chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapenos mozzarella cheese, andouille sausage

BBQ Chicken (7")

$10.25

BBQ sauce topped with chicken, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Ranch (7")

$10.25

Ranch dressing topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon

Barn Fire (7")

$11.00

Made up by local fireman, we mix our pizza sauce with our famous buffalo sauce, topped with sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and crushed red pepper

Buffalo Chicken (7")

$10.25

Our famous buffalo sauce topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon

Supreme (7")

$10.25

Pizza sauce topped with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sausage, crushed red pepper, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Sweet & Spicy (7")

$10.25

We use our hot BBQ sauce topped with Cajun, onion, tomatoes, pineapple, chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon & a little more Cajun to top it off

Big Meat (7")

$11.00

Pizza sauce topped with ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni &bacon

Cheesy Bread (7")

$7.25

12" Pizza

Cheese (12")

$11.50

Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Vegetarian (12")

$13.50

Your choice of ranch or pizza sauce, topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

Spicy Chicken (12")

$16.50

Blackened chicken, jalapenos, green peppers, tomatoes, crush red peppers & mozzarella cheese

Cajun Chicken (12")

$16.50

Pizza sauce topped with Cajun, chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapenos mozzarella cheese, andouille sausage

BBQ Chicken (12")

$16.50

BBQ sauce topped with chicken, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Ranch (12")

$16.50

Ranch dressing topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon

Barn Fire (12")

$17.50

Made up by local fireman, we mix our pizza sauce with our famous buffalo sauce, topped with sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and crushed red pepper

Buffalo Chicken (12")

$16.50

Our famous buffalo sauce topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon

Supreme (12")

$16.50

Pizza sauce topped with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sausage, crushed red pepper, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Sweet & Spicy (12")

$16.50

We use our hot BBQ sauce topped with Cajun, onion, tomatoes, pineapple, chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon & a little more Cajun to top it off

Big Meat (12")

$17.50

Pizza sauce topped with ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni &bacon

Cheesy Bread (12")

$11.50

Wings

1/2 Pound Boneless Wings*

$8.50

Wings 5 Pieces

$7.50
Wings 10 Pieces

Wings 10 Pieces

$15.00

Wings 15 Pieces

$22.50

Wings 20 Pieces

$30.00

Wings 30 Pieces

$45.00

Wings 40 Pieces

$60.00

Wings 50 Pieces

$75.00

SIDE SAUCES

SD MARINARA

$0.50

RANCH $

$0.50

BLUE CHZ $

$0.50

SOUR CREAM$

$0.50

SALSA $

$0.50

BACON$

$0.50

RANCH & CELERY $

$0.50

BLUE CHZ & CELERY $

$0.50

SD JALS $

$0.50

CELERY $

$0.50

WING SAUCE $

Honey Mustard

$0.50

NA Beverages

NA Beverages (Copy)

CUP OF ICE

REFILL

Water

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE 12 OZ

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE 12OZ

$2.00

RED BULL

$3.50

MONSTER

$4.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE 12 OZ

$2.00

POWERADE

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.00

Red Bull Cran

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.50

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.50

Red Bull Coco

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar free

$3.50

Promo

Rum Buckets

Island O Bucket

$10.00

Watermelon Bucket

$10.00

Summer Bucket

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Liquor's

$4 LIQUOR

$4.00

Suntory Whisky

$4.00

BEER SPECIAL

$2 BLUE MOON CAN

$2.00

$2 OBERON CAN

$2.00

$2 SWELL

$2.00

RETAIL

RETAIL ITEMS

HOODY

$35.00

SHORT SLEEVE

$20.00

LONG SLEEVE

$25.00

HATS

$20.00

KOOZIE

$1.00

MISC

MISC ITEMS

PEANUTS

$3.00

COURT G

JORDAN

RACHEL

HARLEY

MEG

SUE

ASHLEY

ELENA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Grub, Cold Beer & a Place to Cheer! Come in and enjoy!

Location

479 Orphanage rd., Fort Wright, KY 41017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2475 Dixie HIghway Dixie, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Coba Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5028 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Latonia, KY 41015
View restaurantnext
Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
orange star4.6 • 1,540
317 Buttermilk Pike Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Crestview Hills
orange starNo Reviews
2833 Dixie Highway Crestview Hills, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
PeeWee's Place
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Anderson Rd Crescent Springs, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Nashville Hot - Buttermilk Pike
orange starNo Reviews
564 Buttermilk Pike Crescent Springs, KY 41017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Wright

Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
orange star4.6 • 1,540
317 Buttermilk Pike Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Edgewood Tavern
orange star4.3 • 183
112 Barnwood Dr Edgewood, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wright
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston