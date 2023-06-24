Dick's Dogs
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet hotdog truck featuring classic and unique dogs, brats, burgers and sandwiches.
Location
PO Box 838, Idyllwild, CA 92549
