Dick's Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

PO Box 838

Idyllwild, CA 92549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SIDES

Naked Fries

$5.00

Just a little salty

Dirty Fries

$10.00

Dicks Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Onion

Vegan Dirty Fries

$12.00

Dicks Vegan Chili | Vegan Cheese (Daiya) | Onions

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

STANDARD DICKS

Average Dick

$5.00

Mustard | Onion | Relish

Dirty Dick

$10.00

Dicks Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Onion | Mustard | Spicy Dick Sauce

Corn Dog

$5.00

VEGAN DICKS

Vegan Average Dick

$7.00

Mustard | Onion | Relish

Dirty Vegan

$12.00

Dicks Vegan Chili | Vegan Cheese (Daiya) | Onion | Mustard | Spicy Dick Sauce

Vegan Alpine Dick

$15.00

Vegan bratwurst on a pretzel bun with grilled onions, peppers, and sauerkraut topped with spicy brown mustard

SPECIALTY DICKS

Tijuana Dick

$14.00

Bacon wrapped dick on a white bun grilled with mayo and topped with cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Crema

Alpine Dick

$13.00

Bratwurst on a pretzel bun with grilled onions, peppers, and sauerkraut topped with spicy brown mustard

BURGERS

DAD BURGER

$13.00

Two Perfectly Seasoned Patties | Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Tomato | Dill Pickles | Dick’s Secret Sauce | Grilled Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Gourmet hotdog truck featuring classic and unique dogs, brats, burgers and sandwiches.

PO Box 838, Idyllwild, CA 92549

