Dicky's Dogs
285 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving all your Chicago favorites… hot dogs, beef, burgers, Maxwell Street polish and more! Offering dine in, take-out and delivery!
Location
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lowell
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurant