Dicky's Dogs

285 Reviews

$

108 W Commercial Ave

Lowell, IN 46356

Order Again

Popular Items

Maxwell Street Polish
Italian Beef
Philly Cheese Steak

Hot Dogs & Polish

Chicago Style Hot Dog W/ Fries

$4.80

Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt

Maxwell Street Polish

$5.80

Comes with Mustard, Grilled Onions and Sport Peppers

Cheese Dog

$5.10

Comes with Onions

Chili Dog

$5.10

Comes with Onions

Chili & Cheese Dog

$5.60

Comes with Onions

Corn Dog

$5.60

Chicago Style CORN DOG

$5.80

Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt

Cheese CORN DOG

$6.10

Comes with Onions

Chili CORN DOG

$6.10

Comes with Onions

Chili & Cheese CORN DOG

$6.60

Comes with Onions

Plain Hot Dog W/ Fries

$3.80

Footlong

$8.00

Footlong Chicago

$9.00

Footlong Deal

$10.00

Beef & Sausage

Italian Beef

$8.40

Italian Sausage

$7.40

Beef & Sausage Combo

$9.45

Fresh Burgers

Hamburger

$6.90

Cheeseburger

$7.45

Double Hamburger

$8.90

Double Cheeseburger

$9.90

Big Dicky Cheeseburger

$11.70

3 Juicy angus burger patties piled high with 3 slices of cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle, tomato, raw onions, and Dicky's sauce.

Gyros Burger

$9.70

Double Gyro Burger

$11.70

Turkey Burger

$8.90

Double Turkey Burger

$10.90Out of stock

Papa's Pizza Burger

$8.90

Papa's Double Pizza Burger

$11.30

BOGO Cheeseburger

$10.35Out of stock

Chicken Club

$8.40

2 Chz Burgers W\Fries

$9.00

Gyros

Gyros

$8.45

Chicken Gyros

$8.45

Gyros Platter

$14.45

Chicken Breast on Pita

$8.30

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.45

Philly Chicken

$8.45

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$8.45

Steak Sandwich

$9.45

Corned Beef On Rye

$8.20

Gyros Philly

$9.00

Porkchop Sandwich

$7.45

Italian Beef Panini

$8.95

Hoagie

$6.00

Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$6.40

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.50

8 Piece Wings (BBQ or Hot)

$9.45

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.90

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.90

Italian Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.70

Buffalo Chicken

$8.97

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.70

5 Piece Wings(BBQ Or Hot)

$6.90

6 Chicken Wings

$7.00

6 Chicken Wings

$7.00

Chickn Fritters

$4.40

Chicken Panini

$9.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.55

Chicken Salad

$8.20

Gyros Salad

$8.60

Steak Salad

$9.20

Veggie Salad

$5.90

Wraps

Greek Wrap

$6.55

Chicken Wrap

$8.20

Gyro Wrap

$8.60

Steak Wrap

$9.20

Veggie Wrap

$5.90

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.45

Mexican Grill

Beef Taco

$3.45

Steak Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$3.40

Beef Burrito

$6.95

Steak Burrito

$7.35

Chicken Burrito

$7.35

Nachos

$5.90

Nachos el Dicky

$8.95

1/2 Ribs

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$9.60

Sides

French Fries

$3.45

Cheese Fries

$4.45

Chili Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$6.45

Topped with cheese and bacon. Choice of sour cream, ranch, or cucumber sauce. Substitute Steak, Chicken, or Gyro meat instead of bacon +$2

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$9.10

Tater Tots

$3.45

Our Tots can be served topped with cheese, chili, chili-cheese, or Loaded; if you so desire.

Fried Pickles

$5.20

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.45

Pizza Puff

$5.45

Cup Of Chili

$4.70

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.45

Mac & Cheese Bites (6)

$6.90

Onion Rings

$5.70

Mini Chk Corn Dogs

$6.10

Side Of Chili

$1.75

Chicken Tortilla

$4.70

Value Meals

#1 Two Hot Dogs

$8.70

#2 Italian Beef

$9.70

#3 Maxwell Street Polish

$8.20

Comes with Mustard, Grilled Onions and Sport Peppers

#4 Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

#5 Gyro

$8.90

#6 Double Cheeseburger

$10.10

#7 Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.70

#8 Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

#9 3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$5.90

#10 Pizza Puff

$7.20

Seafood

Fish Sandwich

$6.40

Fish & Chips

$12.40

Drinks

One Size Fountain Drink

$2.15

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.65

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Big Icee

$4.75

Big Icee Refill

$2.15

Snapple

$2.95

Lemonade Bottle

$2.75

Water Cup

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving all your Chicago favorites… hot dogs, beef, burgers, Maxwell Street polish and more! Offering dine in, take-out and delivery!

Website

Location

108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356

Directions

Gallery
Dicky's Dogs image
Dicky's Dogs image

