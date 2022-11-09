Diego's Cantina 630 North & South Rd.

Gran Patron Anejo Burdeos

$55.00 +

Gran Patrón Burdeos is crafted in very limited quantities from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco. Twice distilled and aged in used American and new French oak barrels, it is then finished in vintage Bordeaux wine barrels, which impart a dark amber color and a taste that's velvety smooth with hints of vanilla and raisins.