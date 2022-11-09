Diego's Cantina imageView gallery

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd.

University City, MO 63130

Order Again

Popular Items

Barramundi Sea Bass Taco
12" Quesadilla
Costra de Pollo

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.00

Espolon Blanco, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.

My Wife's Hibiscus Margarita

My Wife's Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Frida's signature margarita of Espolon Blanco, hibiscus, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Montelobos mezcal, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz mezcal pour, served in a pint.

Wife's Mezcal Margarita

$13.00
Spicy Pineapple Margarita

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Patron Silver, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, avacado, organic raw agave. 2oz tequila pour.

Purist

$15.00

XXX

$11.00

Espolon Blanco, fresh lime & orange juice, habanero-serrano tincture, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.

House Cadillac

$17.00

Casamigos Repasado tequila, fresh lime & orange juice, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, organic, raw agave 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

House Marg: 1/2 Gallon To Go

$80.00

Espolon Blanco, fresh house-squeezed lime and orange juice, organic agave. That's it! Makes 12.8 drinks, just shake and pour over ice.

Cocktails

State law dictates that alcohol must be purchase WITH food.
Angelina

Angelina

$14.00

Codigo Rosa, St. Germaine, lime

Elderflower Titos Mojito

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Espolon blanco, fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Patron Extra Añejo, vanilla agave, bitters, orange

Smokin' Hot

Smokin’ Hot

$13.00

Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, grapefruit, hibiscus, mint

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$11.50

Patron Silver, lime, Topo Chico served in the bottle

Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi, mint, lime, club

Reposado Gimlet

$14.00

Silver 75

$12.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Tank 7

$6.00Out of stock

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

White Wine

Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00+Out of stock

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Martin Codax Albarino

$9.00+

Red Wine

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$9.00+

Fall Sangria

$11.00

Pinot Noir base with full warm fall flavors: Cinnamon, Apple, Orange, Oak

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Drinks & Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.75

Mexican Sprite

$4.75

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Mineragua

$4.50

Juaritos: Tamarind

$4.25

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.50

Tonic: Elderflower

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tequilas

vanilla, pepper, light herbs

Casamigos Reposado

$7.50+

Casamigos Añejo

$9.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$9.50+

honey, citrus, slight coconut

Cincoro Repasado

$12.00+

toasted oak, caramel, baking spices

Cincoro Añejo

$17.00+

fresh-cut wood, maple, dark chocolate, black pepper

Casa del Sol Blanco

$8.00+

hints of fresh agave, mint and warmed by notes of spice and caramel green apple

Casa del Sol Reposado

$9.00+

Aged for a minimum of four months in Select French Oak and Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. Nose: soft vanilla with hints of raisin and sweet tobacco. Notes: wild honey, raisin, and butterscotch

Casa del Sol Anejo

$13.00+

Aged more than 14 months. Nose: dark cacao, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla. Notes: toffee, apricot, oak, and chestnut.

Casa del Sol Angel's Reserve

$26.00+

An elegant blend of Añejo and Extra Añejo aged in French Oak and XO Cognac barrels. Notes of honey, toffee, butterscotch, and dried fruit marry to create this soft, balanced tequila

Casa Dragones

$8.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00+

Clase Azul GOLD

$40.00+

Clase Azul Tequila Gold is an incomparable tequila joven, a blend that combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata with a special reposado tequila matured in French oak casks and an Extra Añejo aged in American whiskey casks and finished in sherry casks

Codigo Blanco

$6.00+

mineral, earthy, citrus

Codigo Reposado

$10.00+

Aged six months Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak barrels, Notes: Bright, sweet agave with the vanilla, toasted caramel and subtle cocoa powder.

Codigo Anejo

$15.00+

Aged 18 months. Notes: hints of fruit, mingled with oak, touches of vanilla and a bit of spice

Codigo Rosa

$8.00+

floral, bright agave, cabernet

Don Julio Blanco

$6.50+

delicate herbs, mineral, light citrus

Don Julio 1942

$22.00+

grass, oak, brown sugar

Espolon Blanco

$5.00+

bright agave, pepper, vanilla, grilled pineapple

Espolon Reposado

$5.50+

tropical fruit, vanilla, brown spices

Exotico Blanco

$4.50+

Patron Silver

$5.50+

caramel, honey, white pepper

Patron Reposado

$7.00+

Patron Añejo

$9.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$10.00+

honey, oak, dried fruits

Gran Patron Platinum

$15.00+
Gran Patron Anejo Burdeos

Gran Patron Anejo Burdeos

$55.00+

Gran Patrón Burdeos is crafted in very limited quantities from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco. Twice distilled and aged in used American and new French oak barrels, it is then finished in vintage Bordeaux wine barrels, which impart a dark amber color and a taste that's velvety smooth with hints of vanilla and raisins.

Komos Rosa

$14.00+

Komos Añejo Cristalino

$15.00+

Komos Extra Añejo

$40.00+

818 Blanco

$5.50+

818 Reposado

$6.75+

818 Anejo

$8.00+

Patron Sherry Cask Anejo

$10.00+

Mezcals

Bozal Coyote

$11.50+

slight smoke, earthy, dark chocolate, spice finish

Bozal Ensamble

$6.50+

slight smoke, herbs

Burrito Fiestro Mezcal

$6.50+

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00+

Codigo Ancestral Mezcal

$22.00+

Single Village Production: Maguey: 100% Papalome Oven: Earthen Oven Distillation: Clay Pot Still Crush: Hand-Mashed Fermentation: Open-Air Fermentation in Hide Region: Oaxaca Notes; Sweet, earthy nose, honey, tobacco, salinity from clay, vanilla, cantaloupe, bright minerality, hazelnut

El Buho

$6.00+Out of stock

vanilla, chocolate, salt, dark chocolate

Montelobos

$6.00+

smoke, nuts, herbs

Call Spirits

Vodka: Tito's

$5.00+

Vodka: Skyy

$8.00

Whiskey: Crown Royal

$9.00

Whiskey: Jack Daniels

$9.00

Whiskey: Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Bourbon: Wild Turkey

$9.00

Bourbon: Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$14.00

Bourbon: Yellowstone 101

$19.00+

Yellowstone Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

Bourbon: Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Rum: Bacardi

$9.00

Rum: Captain Morgan

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00+

Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre

$8.00+

Grand Marnier Centenaire

$37.00

Gin: Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Gin: Tanqueray

$10.00

Gin: Aviation

$8.00

Gin: Dry Town

$9.00Out of stock

Baileys

$9.00

Disaranno Amaretto

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Starters

FIRST Chips & Salsa

FIRST Chips & Salsa

Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Elotes

Elotes

$6.00

Grilled corn, mayo, chile, cilantro, cotija, lime

Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.00+

Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$11.00

Our signature flaming cheese! House cheese blend, spicy roasted chilis set afire tableside. Served with chips. Gluten free.

Loaded Bean Dip

Loaded Bean Dip

$11.00

This dip is loaded with mashed pintos, queso blanco, fire roasted corn, chiles, onion, cilantro, radish, fire roasted salsa, chipotle crema, guacamole & tomato. served with chips. Gluten Free. Vegan with no cheese or crema.

Sheetpan Nachos

Sheetpan Nachos

$15.00

Perfect to share or as an entree. Loaded with cheese, our fire roasted salsa, crema, tomato, cilantro & radish. Don't forget to add your favorite protein! Gluten Free.

VEGAN Nachos

$15.00

Chips loaded with pinto beans, salsa, jalapeño crema, cilantro & radish. gluten free.

Salads Soups Sides

House Salad

$12.00

Chochoyotes

$13.00Out of stock
Esquites

Esquites

$4.00

Creamy charred corn salad with roasted poblano & onion. Topped with cilantro & cotija cheese. Gluten Free, vegan without the cheese.

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Extra Cumin Lime Dressing

$0.75

Tacos

Chicken, pickled onion, avocado, cilantro in crispy cheese
Costra de Camaron

Costra de Camaron

$6.75

The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.

Costra de Pollo

$6.75

The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with braised chicken, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro in crispy cheese in a corn tortilla. Gluten Free.

Costra de Frijoles Negro

$6.75
Diego’s Carnitas

Diego’s Carnitas

$5.25

achiote seasoned chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, 6" corn tortilla

Barramundi Sea Bass Taco

Barramundi Sea Bass Taco

$6.75

Barramundi, onion, cilantro, smoked crema, corn tortilla, lime.

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

seasoned shrimp (5), onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime, corn tortilla

VEGAN Steak Taco

VEGAN Steak Taco

$6.00

House made seitan, tomato, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, jalapeño cream, corn tortilla. Vegan, contains gluten.

Tex Flex

12" Quesadilla

12" Quesadilla

$14.00

Large quesadilla with cheese, tomato, fire roasted chiles, avocado, onion & cilantro in a non-GMO flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa and crema

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Large burrito loaded with braised chicken, house cheese blend, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice in a non-gmo tortilla. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita Bowl

$18.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

10” quesadilla with cheese

Kid’s Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

10” quesadilla with chicken and cheese

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Enfrijoladas

$12.00
Salmon Vera Cruz

Salmon Vera Cruz

$30.00

A traditional Veracruzana dish; 8oz salmon pan roasted salmon filet with stewed tomato, onion, jalapeño, olives & capers on a bed of toasted cumin rice and steamed spinach, finished with ancho chile oil. Gluten Free

Pastel Azteca

$19.00

Desserts

Diego's Grilled Banana

$7.00

Fire grilled banana with strawberries & caramel, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon & cayenne. Gluten Free

Tres Leches

$6.00

Classic tres leches with strawberries and cinnamon.

VEGAN Grilled Banana

$7.00

Grilled banana, strawberries, organic maple syrup topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon & cayenne. Gluten free (a la mode is real, dairy ice cream)

VEGAN Menu

Grilled corn, dairy free mayo, chili seasoning
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.00+

Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.

VEGAN Bean Dip

$12.00

mashed pintos, roasted corn, chiles, onion, cilantro, fire roasted salsa, jalapeno crema, radish, guacamole, tomato, chips

VEGAN Elotes

$5.50

VEGAN Nachos

$15.00

Chips loaded with pinto beans, salsa, jalapeño crema, cilantro & radish. gluten free.

VEGAN Steak Taco

VEGAN Steak Taco

$6.00

House made seitan, tomato, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, jalapeño cream, corn tortilla. Vegan, contains gluten.

VEGAN Tostada

VEGAN Tostada

$8.00

Avocado mash, cabbage, tomato, cilantro onion, jalapeño crema

Bean Burrito

$13.00

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, charred corn, avocado, pepitas, cumin-lime dressing.

VEGAN Chochoyotes

$13.00

Fire Roasted Corn

$4.00

VEGAN Enchiladas

$11.00

Vegan Fajita Bowl

$14.00

VEGAN Pastel Azteca

$17.00

Vegetable Veracruz

$17.00

VEGAN Grilled Banana

$7.00

Grilled banana, strawberries, organic maple syrup topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon & cayenne. Gluten free (a la mode is real, dairy ice cream)

Steak Burrito

$14.00

House-made steak seitan, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, spinach, salsa verde, jalapeño crema, flour tortilla.

A la Carte

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.99

Vegan Sour Cream

$0.99

Sliced Jalapeno

$0.99

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Queso 4oz

$4.00

Side Diablo Chiles

$1.00

Extra Chips (no salsa)

$2.00

House Salsa 4oz

$3.00

Tomato Habanero Salsa 4oz

$3.00

Salsa Roja 4oz

$3.00

Spicy Salsa Verde Salsa 4oz

$3.00
Diablo Salsa: 4oz

Diablo Salsa: 4oz

$3.00

House made fire roasted salsa with habanero and serrano chiles.

Side Chicken (Verde)

$6.00

Side Carnitas

$6.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Elevated Mexican street food specializing in small plates & cocktails.

630 North & South Rd., University City, MO 63130

