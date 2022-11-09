- Home
Diego's Cantina 630 North & South Rd.
No reviews yet
630 North & South Rd.
University City, MO 63130
Margaritas
House Margarita
Espolon Blanco, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.
My Wife's Hibiscus Margarita
Frida's signature margarita of Espolon Blanco, hibiscus, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.
Mezcal Margarita
Montelobos mezcal, fresh lime & orange juice, organic, raw agave. 2oz mezcal pour, served in a pint.
Wife's Mezcal Margarita
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
Patron Silver, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, avacado, organic raw agave. 2oz tequila pour.
Purist
XXX
Espolon Blanco, fresh lime & orange juice, habanero-serrano tincture, organic, raw agave. 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.
House Cadillac
Casamigos Repasado tequila, fresh lime & orange juice, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, organic, raw agave 2oz tequila pour, served in a pint.
Virgin Margarita
House Marg: 1/2 Gallon To Go
Espolon Blanco, fresh house-squeezed lime and orange juice, organic agave. That's it! Makes 12.8 drinks, just shake and pour over ice.
Cocktails
Angelina
Codigo Rosa, St. Germaine, lime
Elderflower Titos Mojito
Paloma
Espolon blanco, fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime
Old Fashioned
Patron Extra Añejo, vanilla agave, bitters, orange
Smokin’ Hot
Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, grapefruit, hibiscus, mint
Ranch Water
Patron Silver, lime, Topo Chico served in the bottle
Mojito
Bacardi, mint, lime, club
Reposado Gimlet
Silver 75
Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Drinks & Soda
Tequilas
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Añejo
Cincoro Blanco
honey, citrus, slight coconut
Cincoro Repasado
toasted oak, caramel, baking spices
Cincoro Añejo
fresh-cut wood, maple, dark chocolate, black pepper
Casa del Sol Blanco
hints of fresh agave, mint and warmed by notes of spice and caramel green apple
Casa del Sol Reposado
Aged for a minimum of four months in Select French Oak and Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. Nose: soft vanilla with hints of raisin and sweet tobacco. Notes: wild honey, raisin, and butterscotch
Casa del Sol Anejo
Aged more than 14 months. Nose: dark cacao, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla. Notes: toffee, apricot, oak, and chestnut.
Casa del Sol Angel's Reserve
An elegant blend of Añejo and Extra Añejo aged in French Oak and XO Cognac barrels. Notes of honey, toffee, butterscotch, and dried fruit marry to create this soft, balanced tequila
Casa Dragones
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul GOLD
Clase Azul Tequila Gold is an incomparable tequila joven, a blend that combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata with a special reposado tequila matured in French oak casks and an Extra Añejo aged in American whiskey casks and finished in sherry casks
Codigo Blanco
mineral, earthy, citrus
Codigo Reposado
Aged six months Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak barrels, Notes: Bright, sweet agave with the vanilla, toasted caramel and subtle cocoa powder.
Codigo Anejo
Aged 18 months. Notes: hints of fruit, mingled with oak, touches of vanilla and a bit of spice
Codigo Rosa
floral, bright agave, cabernet
Don Julio Blanco
delicate herbs, mineral, light citrus
Don Julio 1942
grass, oak, brown sugar
Espolon Blanco
bright agave, pepper, vanilla, grilled pineapple
Espolon Reposado
tropical fruit, vanilla, brown spices
Exotico Blanco
Patron Silver
caramel, honey, white pepper
Patron Reposado
Patron Añejo
Patron Extra Anejo
honey, oak, dried fruits
Gran Patron Platinum
Gran Patron Anejo Burdeos
Gran Patrón Burdeos is crafted in very limited quantities from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco. Twice distilled and aged in used American and new French oak barrels, it is then finished in vintage Bordeaux wine barrels, which impart a dark amber color and a taste that's velvety smooth with hints of vanilla and raisins.
Komos Rosa
Komos Añejo Cristalino
Komos Extra Añejo
818 Blanco
818 Reposado
818 Anejo
Patron Sherry Cask Anejo
Mezcals
Bozal Coyote
slight smoke, earthy, dark chocolate, spice finish
Bozal Ensamble
slight smoke, herbs
Burrito Fiestro Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Codigo Ancestral Mezcal
Single Village Production: Maguey: 100% Papalome Oven: Earthen Oven Distillation: Clay Pot Still Crush: Hand-Mashed Fermentation: Open-Air Fermentation in Hide Region: Oaxaca Notes; Sweet, earthy nose, honey, tobacco, salinity from clay, vanilla, cantaloupe, bright minerality, hazelnut
El Buho
vanilla, chocolate, salt, dark chocolate
Montelobos
smoke, nuts, herbs
Call Spirits
Vodka: Tito's
Vodka: Skyy
Whiskey: Crown Royal
Whiskey: Jack Daniels
Whiskey: Rittenhouse Rye
Bourbon: Wild Turkey
Bourbon: Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Bourbon: Yellowstone 101
Yellowstone Bourbon
Bourbon: Old Forester Bourbon
Rum: Bacardi
Rum: Captain Morgan
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre
Grand Marnier Centenaire
Gin: Bombay Sapphire
Gin: Tanqueray
Gin: Aviation
Gin: Dry Town
Baileys
Disaranno Amaretto
Fireball
Aperol
Campari
Need ToGo Cutlery?
Complimentary Chips & Salsa?
Yes, I want chips & salsa (1)
Our house chips are fried in non-GMO rice bran oil and served with a traditional, mild guajillo chile and tomato salsa. One complimentary chips & salsa per order unless chips are served with an item, like our queso. Additional chip/salsa orders can be placed in the "starter" section of our menu.
No chips & salsa
Starters
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
Chips & Salsa
Elotes
Grilled corn, mayo, chile, cilantro, cotija, lime
Guacamole
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
Queso Flameado
Our signature flaming cheese! House cheese blend, spicy roasted chilis set afire tableside. Served with chips. Gluten free.
Loaded Bean Dip
This dip is loaded with mashed pintos, queso blanco, fire roasted corn, chiles, onion, cilantro, radish, fire roasted salsa, chipotle crema, guacamole & tomato. served with chips. Gluten Free. Vegan with no cheese or crema.
Sheetpan Nachos
Perfect to share or as an entree. Loaded with cheese, our fire roasted salsa, crema, tomato, cilantro & radish. Don't forget to add your favorite protein! Gluten Free.
VEGAN Nachos
Chips loaded with pinto beans, salsa, jalapeño crema, cilantro & radish. gluten free.
Salads Soups Sides
Tacos
Costra de Camaron
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
Costra de Pollo
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with braised chicken, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro in crispy cheese in a corn tortilla. Gluten Free.
Costra de Frijoles Negro
Diego’s Carnitas
achiote seasoned chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, 6" corn tortilla
Barramundi Sea Bass Taco
Barramundi, onion, cilantro, smoked crema, corn tortilla, lime.
Shrimp Taco
seasoned shrimp (5), onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime, corn tortilla
VEGAN Steak Taco
House made seitan, tomato, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, jalapeño cream, corn tortilla. Vegan, contains gluten.
Tex Flex
12" Quesadilla
Large quesadilla with cheese, tomato, fire roasted chiles, avocado, onion & cilantro in a non-GMO flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa and crema
Chicken Burrito
Large burrito loaded with braised chicken, house cheese blend, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice in a non-gmo tortilla. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajita Bowl
Kids Quesadilla
10” quesadilla with cheese
Kid’s Chicken Quesadilla
10” quesadilla with chicken and cheese
Entrees
Desserts
Diego's Grilled Banana
Fire grilled banana with strawberries & caramel, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon & cayenne. Gluten Free
Tres Leches
Classic tres leches with strawberries and cinnamon.
VEGAN Grilled Banana
Grilled banana, strawberries, organic maple syrup topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon & cayenne. Gluten free (a la mode is real, dairy ice cream)
VEGAN Menu
VEGAN Bean Dip
mashed pintos, roasted corn, chiles, onion, cilantro, fire roasted salsa, jalapeno crema, radish, guacamole, tomato, chips
VEGAN Elotes
VEGAN Tostada
Avocado mash, cabbage, tomato, cilantro onion, jalapeño crema
Bean Burrito
Fiesta Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, charred corn, avocado, pepitas, cumin-lime dressing.
VEGAN Chochoyotes
Fire Roasted Corn
VEGAN Enchiladas
Vegan Fajita Bowl
VEGAN Pastel Azteca
Vegetable Veracruz
Steak Burrito
House-made steak seitan, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, spinach, salsa verde, jalapeño crema, flour tortilla.
A la Carte
Rice & Beans
Side Guacamole
Sliced Avocado
Beans
Rice
Sour Cream
Chipotle Sour Cream
Vegan Sour Cream
Sliced Jalapeno
2 Corn Tortillas
Side Queso 4oz
Side Diablo Chiles
Extra Chips (no salsa)
House Salsa 4oz
Tomato Habanero Salsa 4oz
Salsa Roja 4oz
Spicy Salsa Verde Salsa 4oz
Diablo Salsa: 4oz
House made fire roasted salsa with habanero and serrano chiles.
Side Chicken (Verde)
Side Carnitas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Elevated Mexican street food specializing in small plates & cocktails.
