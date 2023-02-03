Restaurant header imageView gallery

DiFabio's Casapela

review star

No reviews yet

2311 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Creamy Pesto
Kids Pasta

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Pasta

Marinara

$9.50

Pesto

$10.50

Alfredo

$11.50

Meat Sauce

$10.50

Creamy Pesto

$11.50

Pink Sauce

$11.50

Pasta special

$14.00

AntiPasti

Bruschetta

$8.00

Garlic rubbed ciabatta, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with tomato basil dip.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.50

Filled with our top-secret vegetarian stuffing and baked.

Calamari Fritti

$8.00

Tossed with banana peppers and sun-dried tomatoes, served with spicy marinara and garlic aioli.

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Topped with herbed garlic butter and mozzarella and then baked to perfection. Served with marinara.

Escargot

$9.00

Baked with pesto butter accompanied with freshly toasted bread.

Insalate

House Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine, garlic croutons, banana peppers, garbanzo beans, pickled shallots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, and DiFabio's Famous Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Dinner House

$10.00

Crips Romaine, garlic croutons, banana peppers, garbanzo beans, pickled shallots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, and DiFabio's Famous Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan crisp, and house-made Caesar dressing.

Dinner Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan crisp and house-made Caesar dressing.

Entree

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00

The traditional Italian staple, layered with house-made sausage, meat sauce, ricotta cheese and marinara, smothered in mozzarella cheese and baked- Just like Nonna DiFabio used to make!

Manicotti

$12.50

Two Ricotta cheese filled cannelloni, covered in marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked.

Caprese Pasta

$12.00

Gemelli pasta tossed with fresh mozzarella pearls in a zesty rustic tomato basil sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction and finished with sautéed shrimp.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp in a white wine, butter, garlic, and lemon sauce over angel hair pasta, topped with parmesan panko crumbs and baked.

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Fresh Salmon rubbed with a garlic aioli, grilled and accompanied with sautéed squash and zucchini.

Filet

$11.50

Parmigian

$16.00

Fried to perfection, topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked in the oven. Served over spaghetti and marinara.

Marsala

$17.00

In a rich sweet marsala wine, mushroom and cream sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

Piccata

$17.00

In a rich white wine, mushroom, lemon, butter and caper sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Canoli

$7.00

A La Carte

A La Carte

Outside Food

$15.00

Kids Meal

Kids Pasta

$4.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A full service Italian Restaurants, with an eclectic menu featuring authentic Italian fare such as lasagna, tiramisu and other Italian favorites, served in a casual, warmly decorated interior.

Website

Location

2311 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206 Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Hub Louisville
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Comfy Cow- Frankfort Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Caffe Classico
orange starNo Reviews
2144 Frankfort Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Clifton
orange star3.7 • 47
2331 Brownsboro Rd Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Parlour on Frankfort
orange star4.5 • 66
2636 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston