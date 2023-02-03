DiFabio's Casapela
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
A full service Italian Restaurants, with an eclectic menu featuring authentic Italian fare such as lasagna, tiramisu and other Italian favorites, served in a casual, warmly decorated interior.
Location
2311 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Volare Italian Restaurant - 2300 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
No Reviews
2300 Frankfort AveLouisville, KY 40206 Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurant