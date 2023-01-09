Di Farina Pasta
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Understanding the need of eating healthier, fresher and tastier, we created a restaurant and pasta factory that aims to celebrate home-made food We are passionate about offering fresh healthy, and natural pasta dishes. Made of the most nutritious ingredients like pasture-raised and grass-fed animals and organic vegetables when possible. We pride ourselves on cooking comfort food, using the most natural and responsibly sourced seasonal ingredients.
Location
1915 East Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
