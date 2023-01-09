Restaurant header imageView gallery

Di Farina Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

1915 East Atlantic Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Order Again

Lunch

Executive Coffee

Executive Side

Executive Chicken

$18.99

Executive Fish

$18.99

Executive Pasta

$18.99

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Di Farina Burger

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$14.00

App

Antipasto

$19.00

Eggplant Medallions

$16.00

Empanadas

$10.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Meatballs

$16.00
Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Prosciutto e Burrata

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Soup

$7.00+

Small House Salad

$8.00

Lg House Salad

$12.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Hearts of Palm Salad

$14.00

Tuna Tartare Salad

$20.00

Main Courses

Black Seafood Linguini

$29.00

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Chicken Napolitana

$23.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Lobster Sorrentina alla Vodka

$32.00

Porcini & Truffle Risotto

$28.00

Short Rib Pappardelle

$32.00

Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

Squid Ink Lobster Agnolotti

$29.00Out of stock

Truffle Asiago Gnocchi

$26.00

Wagyu Steak Milanese

$26.00

Wagyu Steak Napolitana

$28.00

Pasta

Agnolotti

$19.00

Fiocchi Pear

$19.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Long Pasta

$17.00

Manicotti

$19.00

Panzotti

$21.00

Ravioli

$17.00

Short Pasta

$17.00

Sorrentina

$17.00

Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$20.00

Spinach Lasagna

$18.00

Veggie Lasagna

$18.00

Dessert

Alfajor Maicena

$2.50

Cannoli (1)

$3.00

Cannoli (4)

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Dulce De Leche Crepes (2)

$14.00

Homemade Flan

$9.00

Lemon Sorbetto

$10.00

Pistachio Gelato

$11.00

Spumone

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

A La Carte

Grilled Asaparagus

$8.00

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Pate Truffle

$8.00

Protein a la Carte

Roasted Potato Wedges

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Sauce

Bread Basket

$3.00

NYE

NYE Appetizer

$135.00

NYE 1st Course

NYE Main Course

NYE Dessert

BEER

Amstel Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken 0.0%

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

N/A BEV

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.50

Limonata

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Still Water 500ML

$3.00

Still Water 1L

$6.00

Sparkling Water 500ML

$3.00

Sparkling Water 1L

$6.00

COFFEE

Americano

$2.00

Caffe Latte

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Cioccolato

$4.00

Espresso Doppio

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Understanding the need of eating healthier, fresher and tastier, we created a restaurant and pasta factory that aims to celebrate home-made food We are passionate about offering fresh healthy, and natural pasta dishes. Made of the most nutritious ingredients like pasture-raised and grass-fed animals and organic vegetables when possible. We pride ourselves on cooking comfort food, using the most natural and responsibly sourced seasonal ingredients.

1915 East Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

