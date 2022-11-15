Restaurant header imageView gallery

DiFebo's Market

review star

No reviews yet

788 Garfield Parkway

Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Panini
Harvest Roasted Turkey B.L.T.
Di Brown's Chicken & Brie

Panini Fiorenza

Fried Eggplant & Mozzarella Panini

$13.00

Fior di latte cheese, house roasted pepper, basil, E.V.O.O, reduced balsamic

Harvest Roasted Turkey B.L.T.

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Panini

$12.00

Italian Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Pressed warm, assorted Italian meats, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, baby arugula, E.V.O.O

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Auricchio provolone, and Big Bobs tomato sauce

Di Brown's Chicken & Brie

$13.00

Baby arugula, fig jam, apple chutney, ciabatta

Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, pesto mayo, reduced balsamic

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

Tuna Salad Croissant

$14.00

Shrimp Salad Croissant

$15.00

Tuna Salad Shorti

$14.00

Shrimp Salad Shorti

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Shorti

$12.00

Eggsalad Croissant

$10.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Roast Beef Panini

$16.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Virginia Ham and Pear

$12.00

Cubano

$12.00Out of stock

10" Hoagies

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Hoagie

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, roasted garlic

Spicy Porquette

$12.00

Pulled pork, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone

Prosuitto & Mozzarella Hoagie COLD

$13.00Out of stock

Specialty Hoagie

$15.00Out of stock

Ham Pear Brie Hoagie

$13.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich COLD

$14.00Out of stock

Meatball Parm Hoagie

$12.00

Pizza

12 X 12 Sicilian Pizza

$25.00

12 X 18 Sicilian Pizza

$35.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Pomodoro sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, E.V.O.O

Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

House sauce, meatballs, ricotta & mozzarella

Fig & Gorgonzola Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

White pizza, Prosciutto, brie, gorgonzola, fig jam, arugula, reduced balsamic

Fried Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza sauce, fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh Basil, E.V.O.O.

Burrata & Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, mozzarella & creamy burrata cheese

Italian Sausage & Straciatelli Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

White pizza, fior di latte

Pepperoni and Fior Di Latte

$15.00Out of stock

Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil

Spinach Formaggio Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

White pizza, spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta & mozzarella

Roasted Eggplant & Goat Cheese Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

White pizza, topped with mozzarella, roasted pepper and spinach

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, ricotta, burrata cheese

Broccoli Rabe & Roasted Sausage Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Slightly spicy Calabrian chili

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Crab & Corn Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Local corn and crab, smoked mozzarella, fontina, old bay

Specialty Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Hot Soups

Pasta Fagioli HOT

$7.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup HOT

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque HOT

$7.00

Minestrone HOT

$7.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash HOT

$7.00Out of stock

HOT soups

Italian Wedding Soup CUP

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$7.00

Special Soup of the Day Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Family Meals

Meal for 4-6

$250.00

Meal for 1-2

$125.00

Thanksgiving Sides

Corn Bread Small

$16.00

Corn Bread Large

$32.00

Roasted Carrots Small

$18.00

Roasted Carrots Large

$32.00

Sage Stuffing Small

$18.00

Sage Stuffing Large

$30.00

Brussel Sprouts Small

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts Large

$32.00

Mashed Potatoes Small

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes Large

$35.00

Roasted Cauliflower Small

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower Large

$34.00

Green Beans Small

$16.00

Green Beans Large

$36.00

Sweet Potato Mash Small

$18.00

Sweet Potato Mash Large

$36.00

Roast Sweet Potato Small

$16.00

Roast Sweet Potato Large

$29.00

Wild Mushroom Gravy Quart

$12.00

House Cranberry Sauce Quart

$12.00

Applesauce Quart

$12.00

Italian Wedding Soup Quart

$12.00

Butternut Squash Bisque Quart

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Grazing Box

$50.00

Thanksgiving Desserts

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

Chocolate Ganache Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Roasted Apple Crumb Pie

$24.00

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$22.00

Sea Salt Maple Custard Pie

$18.00

Maple Sweet Potato Pie

$22.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant - 789 Garfield Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
789 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,115
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Heidaway
orange star4.2 • 452
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethany Beach

Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,115
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Boathouse
orange star4.1 • 1,049
39817 Hickman Plaza Road Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Heidaway
orange star4.2 • 452
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethany Beach
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston