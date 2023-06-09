BG picView gallery

Different Dough Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3614 Market Place AVE

Bryant, AR 72022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Garlicky Breadsticks

$4.99

Breadsticks topped with a house made garlic oil

Cheesy Breadsticks

$5.99

Garlicky breadsticks topped with melted mozzarella

New York Style

Cheese

$12.99

Your standard cheese pizza that has been elevated to include a blend of cheeses: mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and parmesan

Pepperoni

$13.99

A red sauce pizza with mozzarella and cup-n-char pepperoni on top

The Great Debate

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos

Parma

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, and heirloom tomatoes topped with arugula, prosciutto, and freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cup-n-Comb

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, and cup-n-char pepperoni, and hot italian sausage drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

Blanco

$14.99

White pizza with mozzarella, bell peppers, mushrooms, arugula, and spinach

Margherita

$14.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarela, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, and an olive oil drizzle

Supreme

$20.99

Red sauce, classic pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers

Build Your Own New York

$12.99

The DIY version of our pizza! Red sauce and white cheddar/mozzarella blend. Additional toppings $1.50 each.

Detroit

Double Pepperoni Detroit

$18.99

Red sauce, cheddar/mozzarella blend around the edge, with both classic and cup-n-char pepperoni and mozzarella

Cup-n-Comb Detroit

$19.99

Red sauce, cheddar/mozzarella blend around the edge, with cup n' char pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Squealer Detroit

$21.99

Red sauce, cheddar/mozzarella blend around the edge, with Canadian bacon, mild Italian sausage, hot Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Build Your Own Detroit

$17.99

Our DIY version of our Detroit style pizza. It will come with red sauce and a white cheddar/mozzarella blend. Additional toppings are $1.50 each.

Calzone

Calzone is one of our 14 inch pizzas folded in half with a base of sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.99

Filled with a white cheddar/mozzarella blend and pepperoni with a red sauce

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Calzone made with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and parmesan with a red sauce

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Start with red sauce and a blend of cheeses then DIY it with additional toppings at $1.50 each

Dessert

S'mores

$8.99

A rectangluar pizza with Nutella, marshmallows, and graham crackers

Chocolate Heaven

$8.99

A rectangular pizza topped with Nutella, M&Ms, and Reese's

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new concept offering a New York style and trendy Detroit style pizzas. We make anything we can from scratch to provide a different experience than you can find at any other restaurant in the area.

Website

Location

3614 Market Place AVE, Bryant, AR 72022

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering - 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off
orange starNo Reviews
7615 Mabelvale cut off Mabelvale, AR 72103
View restaurantnext
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Geyer Springs Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurantnext
Chi's Chinese Cuisine - 17200 Chenal Parkway
orange star3.3 • 39
17200 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72223
View restaurantnext
The Purple Cow - Chenal - 11602 Chenal Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
11602 Chenal Pkwy Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Leiva's Coffee I Express
orange starNo Reviews
40 Rahling Circle Little Rock, AR 72223
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Shackleford
orange star4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bryant

Whole Hog Cafe - Bryant
orange star4.5 • 1,074
5309 Hwy 5 North Bryant, AR 72022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bryant
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston