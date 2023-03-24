Main picView gallery

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
GYRO
WINGS JUMBO 6


APPETIZERS

BING BANG SHRIMP

BING BANG SHRIMP

$9.99

lightly shrimp served with a sweet & spicy chili sauce

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$7.99

Lightly breaded with rice flour & tossed in choice of buffalo sauce GF

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

Tomato basil tortilla with mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

Lightly battered and fried pickle chips, served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce

HUMMUS PLATE

HUMMUS PLATE

$9.99

House-made roasted red pepper hummus, served with cucumbers, feta, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & toasted pita points

JUMBO PRETZEL

JUMBO PRETZEL

$8.99

Jumbo Bavarian pretzel, served with queso or spicy Mustard

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream

LOADED TOTCHOS

$10.99

Tater tots topped with queso, bacon bits, shredded lettuce, & roasted jalapeño ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese lightly fried to perfection, served with marinara sauce

QUESO DIP

$7.99

House-made cheese sauce with diced peppers, onions & tomatoes served with tortilla chips

SOUTHWEST SPRING ROLLS

SOUTHWEST SPRING ROLLS

$9.99

House-made spring rolls with chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and cheese, served with ranch dressing

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$5.99

Chopped romain lettuce tossed in caesar dressing & topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$7.99

Chopped romain lettuce tossed in caesar dressing & topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, & swiss cheese

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, feta & pepperoncini

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$5.99

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$7.99

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.99

Blackened chicken, iceberg lettuce black beans, jalapeños, diced onion, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & sour cream

BOWLS

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP BOWL

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, cilantro lime rice, black beans, red onion, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, green onions & chipotle sour cream

SANTA FE CHICKEN BOWL

SANTA FE CHICKEN BOWL

$12.99

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black bean corn salsa, avocado, & chipotle sour cream

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

$13.99

Grilled steak, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, & sour cream

TACOS

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS

2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla

CARNITAS TACOS

$11.99

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & fresh cilantro

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.99

2 Blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded lettuce, fresh cilantro & chipotle sour cream. choice of flour or corn tortilla

STEAK TACOS

$13.99

2 Grilled steak, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro & sour cream choice of flour or corn tortilla

VEGGIE TACOS

$9.99

Black bean corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, tomatoes, avocado & fresh cilantro

SOUPS

CHILI CUP

$4.99

Topped with cheddar cheese & onion

CHILI BOWL

$5.99

Topped with cheddar cheese & onion

TOMATO BASIL CUP

$3.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese

TOMATO BASIL BOWL

TOMATO BASIL BOWL

$4.99

Topped with Mozzarella cHeese

WINGS

Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery
WINGS JUMBO 6

WINGS JUMBO 6

6 traditional jumbo wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing

WINGS JUMBO 12

$0.01

12 traditional jumbo wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing

WINGS BONELESS 6

6 boneless wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing

WINGS BONELESS 12

$0.01

12 boneless wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing

BURGERS

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

8oz burger blackened , blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion tanglers, with lettuce, tomato, and onion

BRUNCH BURGER

BRUNCH BURGER

8oz burger, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, an egg served sunny side up with lettuce, tomato, & onion

CALI BURGER

8oz burger, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, fresh avocado, with lettuce, tomato, & onion

CLASSIC BURGER

Plain 8oz burger , lettuce, tomato, and onion. add cheese add bacon

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

8oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato & onion

SCHOLAR BURGER

8oz burger with house-made bbq sauce, fried onion tanglers, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, with lettuce, tomato, & onion

GREEK BURGER

8oz burger, creamy tzatziki, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, with lettuce, tomato and onion

CHILI BURGER

8oz burger, house-made chili, cheddar cheese, & crispy onion tanglers

BURGER SLIDERS

$9.99

two beef sliders , served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

SANDWICHES

AVOCADO MELT

$12.99

fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted challah bread with a hot honey sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

Hand-breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch or blue cheese & choice of buffalo sauce in a tomato basil wrap

CAJUN CATFISH POBOY

$12.99

hand-breaded catfish on a hoagie roll, with cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, & onion

CHICKEN SANDWICH

grilled or fried, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, & onion

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

ham, turkey, swiss cheese & applewood smoked bacon layered between two thick slices of texas toast with lettuce, tomato, onion & dijonaise

CUBAN

$12.99

pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, & spicy Mustard, served on a grilled hoagie roll

GYRO

GYRO

choice of lamb or grilled chicken, served on a warm pita with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese with house-made tzatziki sauce

HUMMUS WRAP

$9.99

house-made roasted red pepper hummus, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, & carrots in a tomato basil wrap

PATTY MELT

$12.99

8oz burger , caramelized onions, melted cheddar & thousand island on grilled marble rye

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

double shaved steak, peppers and onions served on a hoagie roll & topped with house-made queso

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

pulled pork slow roasted in house, topped with our house-made bbq sauce & served with slaw

REUBEN

$12.99

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.99

lightly breaded and fried shrimp, piled high on a hoagie roll, topped with coleslaw, tomato & cajun remoulade

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$12.99

turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing in a tomato Basil wrap

BASKETS

CATFISH BASKET

$11.99

hand breaded and fried catfish bites served with fries, coleslaw, & cajun remoulade

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard

FRIED FLOUNDER BASKET

FRIED FLOUNDER BASKET

$12.99

hand breaded and fried flounder filet served with fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

hand breaded and fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce

HOT DOGS

BRONX BOMBERS

BRONX BOMBERS

$9.99

2 nathans famous dogs topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions and spicy mustard

CHARLESTON CHEW

CHARLESTON CHEW

$9.99

2 nathans famous dogs topped with slaw

CHILI CHEESE DOGS

$10.99

2 nathans famous dogs, topped with house-made chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onion

GRILLED RIVERDOGS

$8.99

2 plain nathans famous hotdogs

EXTRAS

ADD, EXTRA, MISC.

SD CHIPS

$2.99

house-made kettle chips

SD FRIES

$2.99

SD MIXED VEGETABLES

$3.99

chefs selection of mixed veggies

SD OKRA

$2.99

SD SLAW

$2.99
SD SWEET POTATO FRIES

SD SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

SD TATER TOTS

$2.99

SD TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS DOG

$5.99

KIDS FINGERS

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS PIZZA

$5.99

KIDS SLIDERS

$5.99

N/A BEVERAGE

Coke Bev

$2.25

Diet Coke Bev

$2.25

Sprite Bev

$2.25

Lemonade Bev

$2.25

Rootbeer Bev

$2.25

Pibb Bev

$2.25

Sweet Tea Bev

$2.25

Unsweet Tea Bev

$2.25

Powerade Bev

$2.25

Coffee Bev

$2.25

Water

Redbull Bev

$4.00

FOOD SPECIALS

BEEF TACO TUES

$2.00

CHICKEN TACO TUES

$2.00

PORK TACO TUES

$2.00

DIG BOWL

$11.99

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$8.99

PORK CHOP PLATE

$11.99

SD OKRA

$2.99

CORN DOG MINI

$9.99

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

RETAIL

OYSTER ROAST

$20.00

T SHIRT

$17.00

T SHIRT EMP

$11.00

HAT

$20.00

HAT EMP

$15.00

T SHIRT LONG

$17.00

T SHIRT LONG EMP

$16.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Main pic

