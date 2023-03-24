- Home
DIG 17a
3419 S Live Oak Dr
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BING BANG SHRIMP
lightly shrimp served with a sweet & spicy chili sauce
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Lightly breaded with rice flour & tossed in choice of buffalo sauce GF
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Tomato basil tortilla with mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
FRIED PICKLES
Lightly battered and fried pickle chips, served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce
HUMMUS PLATE
House-made roasted red pepper hummus, served with cucumbers, feta, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & toasted pita points
JUMBO PRETZEL
Jumbo Bavarian pretzel, served with queso or spicy Mustard
LOADED NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream
LOADED TOTCHOS
Tater tots topped with queso, bacon bits, shredded lettuce, & roasted jalapeño ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Mozzarella cheese lightly fried to perfection, served with marinara sauce
QUESO DIP
House-made cheese sauce with diced peppers, onions & tomatoes served with tortilla chips
SOUTHWEST SPRING ROLLS
House-made spring rolls with chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and cheese, served with ranch dressing
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
Chopped romain lettuce tossed in caesar dressing & topped with parmesan cheese & croutons
CAESAR SALAD LARGE
Chopped romain lettuce tossed in caesar dressing & topped with parmesan cheese & croutons
CHEF SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, & swiss cheese
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, feta & pepperoncini
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons
HOUSE SALAD LARGE
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & croutons
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Blackened chicken, iceberg lettuce black beans, jalapeños, diced onion, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & sour cream
BOWLS
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP BOWL
Grilled shrimp, cilantro lime rice, black beans, red onion, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, green onions & chipotle sour cream
SANTA FE CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black bean corn salsa, avocado, & chipotle sour cream
STEAK FAJITA BOWL
Grilled steak, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, & sour cream
TACOS
BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS
2 Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in choice of buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes & red onions. choice of flour or corn tortilla
CARNITAS TACOS
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & fresh cilantro
CHICKEN TACOS
2 Blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded lettuce, fresh cilantro & chipotle sour cream. choice of flour or corn tortilla
STEAK TACOS
2 Grilled steak, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro & sour cream choice of flour or corn tortilla
VEGGIE TACOS
Black bean corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, tomatoes, avocado & fresh cilantro
SOUPS
WINGS
WINGS JUMBO 6
6 traditional jumbo wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing
WINGS JUMBO 12
12 traditional jumbo wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing
WINGS BONELESS 6
6 boneless wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing
WINGS BONELESS 12
12 boneless wings with choice of wing flavor and dressing
BURGERS
BLACK & BLUE BURGER
8oz burger blackened , blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion tanglers, with lettuce, tomato, and onion
BRUNCH BURGER
8oz burger, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, an egg served sunny side up with lettuce, tomato, & onion
CALI BURGER
8oz burger, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, fresh avocado, with lettuce, tomato, & onion
CLASSIC BURGER
Plain 8oz burger , lettuce, tomato, and onion. add cheese add bacon
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
8oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato & onion
SCHOLAR BURGER
8oz burger with house-made bbq sauce, fried onion tanglers, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, with lettuce, tomato, & onion
GREEK BURGER
8oz burger, creamy tzatziki, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, with lettuce, tomato and onion
CHILI BURGER
8oz burger, house-made chili, cheddar cheese, & crispy onion tanglers
BURGER SLIDERS
two beef sliders , served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
SANDWICHES
AVOCADO MELT
fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted challah bread with a hot honey sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Hand-breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch or blue cheese & choice of buffalo sauce in a tomato basil wrap
CAJUN CATFISH POBOY
hand-breaded catfish on a hoagie roll, with cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, & onion
CHICKEN SANDWICH
grilled or fried, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, & onion
CLUB SANDWICH
ham, turkey, swiss cheese & applewood smoked bacon layered between two thick slices of texas toast with lettuce, tomato, onion & dijonaise
CUBAN
pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, & spicy Mustard, served on a grilled hoagie roll
GYRO
choice of lamb or grilled chicken, served on a warm pita with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese with house-made tzatziki sauce
HUMMUS WRAP
house-made roasted red pepper hummus, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, & carrots in a tomato basil wrap
PATTY MELT
8oz burger , caramelized onions, melted cheddar & thousand island on grilled marble rye
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
double shaved steak, peppers and onions served on a hoagie roll & topped with house-made queso
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
pulled pork slow roasted in house, topped with our house-made bbq sauce & served with slaw
REUBEN
grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye
SHRIMP PO BOY
lightly breaded and fried shrimp, piled high on a hoagie roll, topped with coleslaw, tomato & cajun remoulade
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing in a tomato Basil wrap
BASKETS
CATFISH BASKET
hand breaded and fried catfish bites served with fries, coleslaw, & cajun remoulade
CHICKEN TENDERS
hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard
FRIED FLOUNDER BASKET
hand breaded and fried flounder filet served with fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce
SHRIMP BASKET
hand breaded and fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce
HOT DOGS
BRONX BOMBERS
2 nathans famous dogs topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions and spicy mustard
CHARLESTON CHEW
2 nathans famous dogs topped with slaw
CHILI CHEESE DOGS
2 nathans famous dogs, topped with house-made chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onion
GRILLED RIVERDOGS
2 plain nathans famous hotdogs
EXTRAS
N/A BEVERAGE
FOOD SPECIALS
