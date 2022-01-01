232 Bleecker
956 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 11:45 pm
232 Bleecker is a neighborhood restaurant from Dig Food Group and Chef Zach Schulz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park and the Nomad), where vegetable-forward dishes take center stage in a historic West Village location centered around a wood-burning hearth. They highlight a deep connection to local producers and purveyors, which includes their own farm, Dig Acres, in upstate New York. In addition to the veggie-forward focus, the menu is rounded out with homemade pastas, quality-sourced meats and a tightly curated wine list focused on smaller farmers and grower-producers.
232 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
