232 Bleecker

956 Reviews

$$

232 Bleecker St

New York, NY 10014

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
232 Bleecker is a neighborhood restaurant from Dig Food Group and Chef Zach Schulz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park and the Nomad), where vegetable-forward dishes take center stage in a historic West Village location centered around a wood-burning hearth. They highlight a deep connection to local producers and purveyors, which includes their own farm, Dig Acres, in upstate New York. In addition to the veggie-forward focus, the menu is rounded out with homemade pastas, quality-sourced meats and a tightly curated wine list focused on smaller farmers and grower-producers.

232 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014

