DIG on Bleecker 232 Bleecker

review star

No reviews yet

232 Bleecker St

New York, NY 10014

*Sandos

Chicken Avocado Club

Chicken Avocado Club

$13.09

Herb Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli.

Steak Avocado Club

Steak Avocado Club

$14.93

Char grilled steak, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

Spicy Tofu Avocado Club

Spicy Tofu Avocado Club

$11.71

Spicy Tofu, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

*Chef's Specials

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.32

Glazed charred chicken, sheet tray carrots, charred broccoli with lemon, Jasper Hill mac and cheese, with maple honey sriracha on the side.

Spicy Lime Leaf Salmon

Spicy Lime Leaf Salmon

$14.24

Wild Alaskan salmon, charred broccoli with lemon, avocado, napa cabbage, and brown rice with sriracha on the side.

Classic Dig

Classic Dig

$12.86

Charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, brown rice, garlic aioli on the side. Contains soy.

Coconut Chicken

Coconut Chicken

$14.47

Herb Roasted Chicken, Lime Chili Carrots, Mint, Basil, and Coconut Rice.

Grilled Sirloin & Veg

Grilled Sirloin & Veg

$15.61

Grilled Sirloin, Broiled Tomato and Feta, Kale, Confit Garlic, and Lemon Herb Farro.

Maple Cider Glazed Tofu

Maple Cider Glazed Tofu

$14.47

Maple and Cider Glazed tofu with Apple Salad, Sweet potatoes and Butternut Farro

Chili Crisp Brussels & Sunny Eggs

Chili Crisp Brussels & Sunny Eggs

$14.47

Sunny side eggs with Chili crisp brussels and classic brown rice

The Chicken Roast

The Chicken Roast

$13.78

Herb chicken breast with chicken jus, chili crisp brussels sprouts, charred broccoli with lemon, and brown rice, with garlic aioli on the side.

The Fall Harvest

The Fall Harvest

$10.79

Chili crisp brussels sprouts, sheet tray carrots, fall orchard, and spiced farro with butternut squash, with garlic aioli on the side.

*Dig Greens

Avocado & Lentils

Avocado & Lentils

$11.48

Tomatoes & cucumbers, sheet tray carrots, avocado, quinoa & lentils, and farm greens with mint, with habanada dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.48

Cashew kale caesar, farm greens with mint, tomatoes and cucumbers, and avocado, with cashew caesar dressing and toasted breadcrumbs on the side.

Autumn Chop

Autumn Chop

$11.94

Apples, grapes, candied walnuts, celery, parmesan, spiced farro with butternut squash, butternut squash slaw, and farm greens with mint, with balsamic dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

Evergreens

Evergreens

$11.48

Tomatoes & cucumbers, sheet tray carrots, avocado, and farm greens with mint, with habanada dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

*Build Your Own Marketbowl

Custom with Protein

Custom with Protein

Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Custom Veg Only

Custom Veg Only

$10.79

Includes one regular-price base, three sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

*Family Meals (serves 4-5)

The Little Bird Family Style

The Little Bird Family Style

$51.44

Herb chicken au jus, roasted sweet potatoes, chili crisp brussels, spiced butternut farro with cornbread and cranberry vinaigrette.

Everything but the Bird Family Style

Everything but the Bird Family Style

$44.09

Roasted sweet potatoes, chili crisp brussels, fall orchard, spiced butternut farro with cornbread and cranberry vinaigrette.

Classic Dig Family Meal

Classic Dig Family Meal

$44.09

Charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, brown rice, garlic aioli on the side. Serves 4-5. Contains soy.

Custom Family Style with Protein

Custom Family Style with Protein

Pick one base, two sides, and one protein. Serves 4-5.

Custom Family Style Veg Only

Custom Family Style Veg Only

$34.90

Pick one base and three sides. Serves 4-5.

Market Side for 4

Market Side for 4

Four servings of your favorite market side.

Protein Side for 4

Protein Side for 4

Four servings of your favorite market protein. Price varies.

The Fall Harvest Family Style

The Fall Harvest Family Style

$34.90

Chili crisp brussels sprouts, sheet tray carrots, fall orchard, and spiced farro with butternut squash, with garlic aioli on the side.

*Desserts

Oatmeal Raisin Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Raisin Chocolate Chip

$2.76

Spiced oat cookie with raisins and chocolate chips. Contains: Wheat/Gluten, Milk, Egg, Soy.

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

$4.59

Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers, and salted Banana Caramel.

Sticky Carrot Cake

Sticky Carrot Cake

$4.59

*Drinks

Water

Water

$2.76

Eco-friendly purified drinking water.

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$3.90

Organic coconut water. Contains tree nuts.

Ginger Mint Lemonade

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$3.67

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, mint leaves, fresh-squeezed ginger, agave nectar and filtered water.

Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.76

Sparkling water with grapefruit.

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.76

Sparkling water with lemon.

Spindrift Blood Orange

$2.76

*A La Carte Sides

Quinoa & Lentils with Lemon

Quinoa & Lentils with Lemon

$4.59

Quinoa, yellow lentils, beluga lentils, pickled seasoning peppers, celery, and parsley, with a lemon wedge on the side.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Garlic Aioli

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Garlic Aioli

$4.59

Sweet potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, smoked paprika, rosemary with garlic aioli on the side.

Charred Broccoli with Lemon and Sriracha

Charred Broccoli with Lemon and Sriracha

$4.59

Roasted broccoli, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon with sriracha on the side.

Mac & Cheese with Hot Honey

Mac & Cheese with Hot Honey

$4.59

Jasper Hill three-cheese blend, Ithaca milk, whole-wheat pasta, crispy panko breadcrumbs with hot honey on the side.

Sheet Tray Carrots with Pesto

Sheet Tray Carrots with Pesto

$4.59

Spiced carrots, lemon peel, garlic, marjoram, parsley with pesto on the side.

Cashew Kale Caesar with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Cashew Kale Caesar with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

$4.59

Tuscan and green kale, spicy cashews, shaved cauliflower, cashew Caesar dressing with breadcrumbs on the side.

Brown Rice Side

Brown Rice Side

$3.67

Long grain brown rice with thyme-infused olive oil, lime juice, and fresh parsley. Vegan.

Spiced Farro with Butternut Squash Side

$3.67
Avocado

Avocado

$2.07

Half avocado, salt, extra virgin olive oil. Vegan.

Daily Focaccia

Daily Focaccia

$3.67

House Baked Focaccia, with Seasonal Market Veg. Allergens vary by day - please contact us about today's flavor.

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

$4.59

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, habanada pickled onion, parsley, and mint. Vegan.

Fall Orchard

Fall Orchard

$4.59

Apple, grapes, celery, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, parsley, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil. Contains milk, tree nuts (walnut).

Butternut Squash Slaw

Butternut Squash Slaw

$4.59

Shredded, tender butternut squash, vegan caper remoulade, scallion, parsley, and lemon. Vegan.

Chili Crisp Brussels

Chili Crisp Brussels

$4.59

Chili spiced and roasted brussels sprouts with a chili crunch, mint, basil, and lime. Vegan. Contains sesame.

*A La Carte Proteins

Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

$4.82

Chicken thigh, lemon, spice marinade, with garlic aioli on the side.

Herb Roasted Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

Herb Roasted Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

$4.82

Chicken breast, garlic, marjoram, thyme, parsley, rosemary.

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Side

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Side

$4.82

Carman Ranch and Happy Valley beef and chicken meatballs, spicy tomato sauce. Contains egg.

Wild Alaskan Salmon with Lemon Side

Wild Alaskan Salmon with Lemon Side

$4.82

Grilled salmon (served medium) with a lemon wedge on the side.

Grilled Tofu with Sriracha Side

Grilled Tofu with Sriracha Side

$4.82

Tofu, roasted onion, pickled pepper relish. Contains soy. Vegan.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$6.43

Spicy Sriracha Charred Chicken bites, with Celery and Yogurt Dill.

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual restaurant chain for seasonal & locally sourced food made mostly with vegetables.

Location

232 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014

