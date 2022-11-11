  • Home
Dig it Coffee Co. 1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110

No reviews yet

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Brain Boost Latte

Coffees

Drip

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Latte

$6.00

Dirt Cup Latte

$6.50

Caramel Cinnamon Dulce

$6.50

Flutter Nutter Latte

$6.50

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$6.00

Cookies n' Creme Cold Brew

$6.50

Teas

English Breakfast

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.50

Orange Blossom

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Peanut Butter Matcha

$6.50

Super Power Lattes

Brain Boost Latte

$7.00

Golden Latte

$6.50

Mariposa Latte

$6.50

Lemonades

The Classic Lemonade

$5.00

Gummy Bear Lemonade

$6.50

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Bath Water

$6.50

Boards

OG Board

$37.00

The Veg it! Board

$37.50

Grab and Go

Water Bottle

$4.00

Sunshine Energy Drink

$2.49

Charcuterie Box

$13.00+

Pressed Juice

$6.89

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Alani Energy Drinks

$2.49

Sandwiches

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Quiche

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pastries

Powdered Sugar Beignet

$2.00+

Ring Ding

$5.50

Cake Push Pop

$4.50

Large I love You Cookie

$5.00

Croissant

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Small Cookie

$1.75

Apple Danish

$4.00

Bagel

$3.50

Donut

$3.00+

Caffeine Free

Dirt Cup Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Regular Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Cup of Milk

$2.50

Shirts

Tye Dye Shirt

$25.00+

Not Your Typical

$25.00+

Coffee Kindness Inclusion

$25.00+

Mugs/Cups

Coffee is my coping skill

$15.00

Black Thermal Mugs

$28.00

Tumbler with Straw

$39.99

Glass Coffee Cups

$22.00

Stickers

Large Sticker

$3.00

Cup Stickers

$1.00

Any stickers used for cups

Slippers

Happy Face Slippers

$28.00

Dig it! Special: 2 Brews & a Board

2 Brews & a Board

$45.00

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

Fall Menu

Maple Spice Latte

$6.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.50

OG Pumpkin Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Chai

$6.50

Purple People Eater

$6.50

Winter drinks

Mint Cookies Dirt Cup

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew

$6.50

Sugar Cookie Matcha

$6.50

OG Peppermint Mocha

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

