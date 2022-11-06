Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

DIG on 4th

review star

No reviews yet

127 4th Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Popular Items

Farmer's Favorite Marketplate
Grilled Sirloin & Veg
Charred Chicken Marketplate

Seasonal Bowls

Grilled Sirloin & Veg

Grilled Sirloin & Veg

$15.61

Grilled Sirloin, with broiled tomato and feta, Kale, confit Garlic and Lemon Herb Farro Allergens: Milk, Wheat/Gluten

Coconut Rice Chicken

Coconut Rice Chicken

$14.47

Herb Roasted Chicken, Lime Chili Carrots, Mint, Basil and Toasted Coconut Rice

Maple Cider Glazed Tofu

Maple Cider Glazed Tofu

$14.47
Chili Crisp Brussels & Sunny Eggs

Chili Crisp Brussels & Sunny Eggs

$14.47

Sandos

Chicken Avocado Club

Chicken Avocado Club

$13.09

Herb Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli Allergens: Soy, Wheat/Gluten

Steak Avocado Club

Steak Avocado Club

$14.93

Char grilled steak, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

Spicy Tofu Avocado Club

Spicy Tofu Avocado Club

$11.71

Spicy Tofu, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.71

Cashew kale caesar, farm greens with mint, tomatoes and cucumbers, and avocado, with cashew caesar dressing and toasted breadcrumbs on the side.

Avocado & Lentils

Avocado & Lentils

$11.71

Tomatoes & cucumbers, sheet tray carrots, avocado, quinoa & lentils, and farm greens with mint, with habanada dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

Evergreens

Evergreens

$11.71

Tomatoes & cucumbers, sheet tray carrots, avocado, and farm greens with mint, with habanada dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

Autumn Chop

Autumn Chop

$12.17

Apples, grapes, candied walnuts, celery, parmesan, spiced farro with butternut squash, butternut squash slaw, and farm greens with mint, with balsamic dressing and candied sunflower seeds on the side.

Market Plate

Farmer's Favorite Marketplate

Farmer's Favorite Marketplate

$11.02

Includes one regular-price base, three sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Charred Chicken Marketplate

Charred Chicken Marketplate

$13.09

Chicken thigh, lemon, spice marinade. Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Grilled Tofu Marketplate

Grilled Tofu Marketplate

$12.17

Tofu, roasted onion, pickled pepper relish. Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Wild Alaskan Salmon Marketplate

Wild Alaskan Salmon Marketplate

$14.47

Grilled salmon (served medium). Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Marketplate

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Marketplate

$13.55

Carman Ranch and Happy Valley beef and chicken meatballs (three), spicy tomato sauce. Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Herb Roasted Chicken Marketplate

Herb Roasted Chicken Marketplate

$13.55

Chicken breast, garlic, marjoram, thyme, parsley, rosemary. Includes one regular-price base, two sides, and your choice of sauce (served on the side).

Grilled Steak Marketplate

Grilled Steak Marketplate

$15.61

Market Sides & Proteins

Jasper Hill Cornbread (1pc)

Jasper Hill Cornbread (1pc)

$2.76

Organic Maine cornmeal, cheddar, buttermilk, fresno chili.

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

$4.82

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, habanada pickled onion, parsley, and mint.

Fall Orchard

Fall Orchard

$4.82

Apple, grapes, celery, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, parsley, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil.

Butternut Squash Slaw

Butternut Squash Slaw

$4.82Out of stock

Shredded, tender butternut squash, vegan caper remoulade, scallion, parsley, and lemon.

Chili Crisp Brussels

Chili Crisp Brussels

$4.82

Chili spiced and roasted brussels sprouts with a chili crunch, mint, basil, and lime.

Charred Broccoli with Lemon

Charred Broccoli with Lemon

$4.82

Roasted broccoli, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon.

Cheesy Cauliflower with Pesto

Cheesy Cauliflower with Pesto

$4.82

Roasted cauliflower, lemon, parmesan, garlic chives, chili flakes. Allergens: Milk, Soy

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.82

Sweet potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, smoked paprika, rosemary.

Sheet Tray Carrots

Sheet Tray Carrots

$4.82

Spiced carrots, lemon peel, garlic, marjoram, parsley.

Cashew Kale Caesar

Cashew Kale Caesar

$4.82

Tuscan and green kale, spicy cashews, shaved cauliflower, cashew Caesar dressing.

Jasper Hill Mac & Cheese

Jasper Hill Mac & Cheese

$4.82

Jasper Hill three-cheese blend, Ithaca milk, whole-wheat pasta, crispy panko breadcrumbs.

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.90

Long grain brown rice with thyme-infused olive oil, lime juice, and fresh parsley.

Farm Greens with Mint

Farm Greens with Mint

$3.67

Leafy greens, mint, rosemary vinaigrette.

Quinoa & Lentils

Quinoa & Lentils

$4.82
Avocado

Avocado

$2.07

Half avocado, salt, extra virgin olive oil.

Grilled Tofu with Sriracha Side

Grilled Tofu with Sriracha Side

$5.51

Tofu, roasted onion, pickled pepper relish, with sriracha on the side.

Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side

$5.51

Chicken thigh, lemon, spice marinade, with garlic aioli on the side.

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Side

Meatballs with Tomato Ragu Side

$5.51

Carman Ranch and Happy Valley beef and chicken meatballs (three), spicy tomato sauce.

Wild Alaskan Salmon with Lemon Side

Wild Alaskan Salmon with Lemon Side

$5.51

Grilled salmon (served medium) with a lemon wedge on the side.

Drinks

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$3.90

Organic coconut water.

Ginger Mint Lemonade

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$3.67

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, mint leaves, fresh-squeezed ginger, agave nectar and filtered water.

Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.76

Sparkling water with grapefruit.

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.76

Sparkling water with lemon.

Spindrift Blood Orange

Spindrift Blood Orange

$2.76

Sparkling water with orange and tangerine.

Water

Water

$2.76

Eco-friendly purified drinking water.

Alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Treats

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

$5.05Out of stock
Sticky Carrot Cake

Sticky Carrot Cake

$5.05
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced. Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

Location

127 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

