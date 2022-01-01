Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Digby's Pub and Patio

review star

No reviews yet

133 North 4th st

Lafayette, IN 47901

Popular Items

Cheese Bricks
Tenderloin Sandwich
Steak Tip Sandwich

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$10.99

Beer & Pretzel Rolls

$7.99

Cheese Bricks

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Gator Bites

$9.99

Hell Fries

$8.99

Platter Fries

$5.00

Platter Sweet Fries

$5.00

Pub Nachos

$9.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Velveeta Fries

$7.99

Wasabi Cream Shrimp

$10.99

Half order Bricks

$4.99

Sides

Chips

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Housemade Mac ‘N Cheese

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Cup Chili

$3.50Out of stock

Side Pasta Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Soups

Bowl Chilli

$6.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Cup Chilli

$3.49

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.49

Burgers

The Digby Burger

$11.99+

The Legend Burger

$17.49

Classic Burger

$11.99+

Veggie Burger

$11.99+

Build Your Own

$10.99+

Burger of the Month

$10.99+

The Oscar Wilde: Angus beef patty, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Amanda's Black & Bleu Salad

$13.99

Apple Cheddar Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Pasta Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Duck BLT

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Gator Po' Boy

$12.99

Lamb Sliders

$12.99

New Yorker Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Tip Sandwich

$13.99

Half Deli

$5.99

The Deli Sandwich

$10.99

Beef N Cheddar

$10.99Out of stock

Sausage and Peppers

$10.99

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chix Mac

$11.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$10.99

Beer & Bacon Mac

$10.99

Entree Mac

$6.99

Pasta a la Vodka

$11.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mini Cheeseburger

$4.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$4.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid's PB & J

$4.00

Kid's Chicken Finger

$4.00

Extras & Sides

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Extra salad dressing

$0.50

Garlic Aïoli

$0.50

Hell Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

ketchup

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Rum Raspberry

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Velveeta Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Delivery

Delivery Charge

$5.00

N/A Beverages

RedBull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Domestics

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Old style

$2.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

PBR

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Old Style Tall Boy

$2.50

busch

$2.50

Domestic Buckets

Bud Lt Bucket

$16.00

Budweiser Bucket

$16.00

Busch Latte Bkt

$14.00

Coors Lt Bucket

$16.00

Miller Lt Bucket

$16.00

PBR Bucket

$16.00

Miller HIgh Life Bucket

$16.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$16.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Digby’s is an informal tavern offering appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees and amazing burgers along with handcrafted cocktails in a modern space with an outdoor patio. All of our beef and pork are locally sourced and we also purchase our seasonal produce locally at the Lafayette Farmers Market.

Website

Location

133 North 4th st, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

Gallery
Digby's Pub and Patio image
Digby's Pub and Patio image
Digby's Pub and Patio image

