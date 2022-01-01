American
Bars & Lounges
Digby's Pub and Patio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Digby’s is an informal tavern offering appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees and amazing burgers along with handcrafted cocktails in a modern space with an outdoor patio. All of our beef and pork are locally sourced and we also purchase our seasonal produce locally at the Lafayette Farmers Market.
Location
133 North 4th st, Lafayette, IN 47901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
State 19 - 103 West State Street
4.0 • 19
103 West State Street West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant