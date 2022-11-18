Digger's Deli 876 Alamo Drive

A map showing the location of Digger's Deli 876 Alamo DriveView gallery

Breakfast Sandwich

Morning Maple

$10.99

Maple Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, egg and Jack cheese on a croissant.

Rise N' Shine

$9.99

Sliced Deli Ham, Cheddar Cheese and an egg on a Croissant

Wakey - Wakey

$9.99

Sausage, Egg, and American Cheese on a Croissant

Eggs N Bakey

$9.99

Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on a Croissant

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Great Garlic

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Garlic Mayo, Pepperoncinis, Lettuce, Tomato, on a French Roll

Marvelous Maple

$12.99

Maple Turkey, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Mayo, Avocado, Tomato, and Lettuce on a Dutch Crunch Roll

Solano Spa

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Mayo, Cranberry, and Lettuce on Honey Wheat

Smoke Stack

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, BBQ-Ranch-Garlic-Mayo, Red Onion, and Lettuce on Sliced Sourdough

Mini Mae

$12.99

Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mayo on Sliced Sourdough. Includes a small side

Santa Fe

$12.99

Turkey seasoned with sun-dried tomatoes, Provolone, Mayo, Sweet Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on Sliced Wheat

Kolonel Ken

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato On your choice of Bread

Postman Panini

$12.99

Hot Sandwich with Chicken Breast, Provolone, Pesto Mayo, Red Onion and Tomato Grilled on Sliced Sourdough

French Dip

$12.99

Roast Beef, Provolone, on a French Roll. Served Hot, with a side of seasoned Au Jus. Horseradish Mayo available upon request

Spicy Italian Dip

$12.99

Roast Beef, Provolone, and Jalapeño. Served Hot on a French Roll with a side of seasoned Au Jus

Peter Porker

$12.99

Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion and Honey Mustard. Served Grilled on Sliced Sourdough

Creekside Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Creekside Sauce, Onion and Lettuce. Served Warm on a French Roll

NY Reuben Brisket

$12.99

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, on Light Rye. Served Grilled.

Chicken Breast

$12.99

Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato served on a French Roll

Just Jess

$12.49

Vegetarian. Cream Cheese, Avocado, Sprouts and Mayo on Sliced Wheat

Jolly Jo

$12.49

Vegetarian. Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Sprouts and Mayo on Sliced Wheat

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Old Stand-Bys

Regular Sandwich

$10.99

Premium Sandwich

$11.49

Salads

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Sides

Bag of Sandwich Rolls

$9.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$4.29

Deviled Eggs

$2.99

Medium Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Medium Pasta Salad

$3.99

Medium Potato Salad

$3.99

Loaf of Bread

$8.00

Large Potato Salad

$7.99

Small Pasta Salad

$2.89

Small side Macaroni Salad

$2.89

Small Side Potato Salad

$2.89

Veggie Tray

$5.99

Egg Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Pickle

$3.19

Hummus

$4.99

Olives

$6.99

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Large Macaroni Salad

$7.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

PB & J

$5.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Half Regular Sandwich

$7.99

Deserts/Candy

Candy Bar

$2.49

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Almond Butter Toffee

$3.49

Banana Bread

$8.00

Moose Munch

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Snacks

Tilamook Jerky Stick

$1.99

Ritz Crackers/Cheese

$1.99

Fruit

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.99

PB Filled Pretzels

$3.99

Grandma Cookies

$1.99

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Kettle Chips

$4.29

Taki's

$1.00

Pirate's Booty

$1.99

Gold Fish

$1.99

Knotts Strawberry Cookies

$1.99

Gardettos

$1.99

Veggie Crisps

$1.99

Pistachios

$1.99

Jerky Bag

$3.50

Salami/Cheese Trays

$5.99

Salami/Pepperoni Sticks

$2.99

Seaweed

$1.99

Flatbread Crackers

$6.99

Flavored Walnuts

$4.99

Cheezits

$1.99

Nutella

$1.99

Pretzels

$1.00

Pumpkin Spiced Walnuts

$8.00

Ice Cream

Push Pop

$1.89

Plain Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.19

Nestle Sweetarts Popsicle

$2.79

Butterfiner

$2.79

Nestle Cookies N Cream Bar

$2.19

Nestle Crunch Bar

$2.19

Haagen-Dazs

$3.99

Drumstick King Size

$3.89

Drumstick Original

$2.99

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.89

Dibs

$3.89

Snickers

$2.89

Salami Displays

Salami Chubs

$8.99

Nuggets

$7.99

3 oz Salami Pkg

$4.99

8 oz Salami Pkg

$7.99

Salamini Salami Bags

$4.99

Salami Cups

$2.19

NA Bev

Fountain Drink

$3.79

Bottled Water

$1.89

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bang/Rockstar

$3.99

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.79

Coconut Water

$4.79

Izze

$2.89

Perrier

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.69

Bundaberg

$2.99

La Croix

$1.99

Starbucks

$3.99

Coffee

$2.89

ICE

$2.49

V8

$2.39

Liquid Death

$3.89

Yoohoo

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$4.99

Yachak

$3.99

Electrolit

$3.49

5HR Energy

$3.99

Caribe - Passion ORange Guava

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

C4

$3.99

Betty's BBQ

1 Meat / 1 Side

$20.00

2 Meats / 2 Sides

$25.00

3 Meats / 2 Sides

$35.00

Apparel

Men's T-Shirt

$24.95

Women's T-Shirt

$22.95

Sweatshirt

$39.95

Hats

$24.95

Jelly/Jams

Small Jam

$9.99

Pickled Jars

Small Garlic

$9.99

Small Pickle Chips

$9.99

Medium Pickled Jars

$13.99

Large Pickled Jars

$16.99

Cookies

Eggnog Cookies

$14.99

Peppermint Cookies

$14.99

Books

Wine Time

$22.95

Booze & Vinyl

$25.00

The Soup Book

$19.99

Bloody Mary Book

$20.00

Fucking Stuff

Brilliant Pencils

$12.95

Brilliant Journal

$10.95

Carpe Diem Mug

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

876 Alamo Drive, Vacaville, CA 95688

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

