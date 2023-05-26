Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diggity Street Eats

1380 Horizon Avenue

Unit A

Lafayette, CO 80026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Street Eats

(Special) Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock
Boulder Chips

Boulder Chips

$2.95

Choice of Salt and Vinegar, Jalapeno, and Original.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.95

Toasted NE style roll, lobster salad, celery, mayo, lemon

Muffaleta

Muffaleta

$17.95

Ciabatta roll, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, mozzarella, olive salad

PB & J

PB & J

$9.95

Brioche, crunchy peanut butter, grape jam

Pear and Brie Sandwich

Pear and Brie Sandwich

$10.95

Baguette, creamy brie, fresh pear, basil, mixed greens, pickled onions, balsamic reduction +$5 add prosciutto

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95

Country style, acreage ranch dressing, onion, celery, dill

Bourbon Series Pre-Order

4 - 16oz Cans
Banjo 4-Pack

Banjo 4-Pack

$16.00
Manhattan 4-Pack

Manhattan 4-Pack

$16.00
Old Fashioned 4-Pack

Old Fashioned 4-Pack

$16.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Acreage, the first culinary venture from Stem Ciders. Born from an inspiring landscape and a dynamic team, Acreage brings the urban cider house experience found in Stem’s RiNo taproom to the countryside with farm-to-table food with the best view in Boulder County. Keep an eye out for cider release pre-orders!

1380 Horizon Avenue, Unit A, Lafayette, CO 80026

