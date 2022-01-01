  • Home
Diggity Street Eats at Acreage Diggity Street Eats

1380 Horizon Avenue

Back 40

Lafayette, CO 80026

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Diggity Street Eats has landed in the Back 40 at Acreage by Stem Ciders in Lafayette. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Diggity is serving up snacks, salad and sandwiches. Don’t have a reservation for Acreage? Join us, grab a pallet table and a libation from the Back 40 Bar and take a load off. Online ordering only, through QR codes located on the tables and signs around the truck. You’ll receive a text when your order is ready, so please keep your phone near by! Diggity will be in the Back 40 through October before we winter in Denver at the Stem Ciders Taproom in RiNo. We appreciate your support!

1380 Horizon Avenue, Back 40 , Lafayette, CO 80026

