Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886

No reviews yet

175 Littleton Rd. Unit J

Westford, MA 01886

Popular Items

Diggys Bites
Pretzel Bites
Smash Burger Single "Eats Like a Double"

Appetizers

Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Pearl's Platter(Fried Pickles & Hot Cherry Peppers w/ House Burger Sauce)

$12.50

Hand battered Pickles & Hot Cherry Peppers w/ a side of Homemade Burger Sauce for Dipping.

Diggys Doggy Bowl

$12.50

Loaded Fries, Cheesesteak, Cheese Sauce, Finished with Burger Sauce

Pretzel Bites

$12.50

Salted Soft Pretzel Bites with Homemade Cheese sauce or Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Onion Rings

$8.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Fries

$6.50

Meatballs(2)

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Smash Burgers (Copy)

Rodeo Cowboy Smash Burger(Fried Onions & BBQ Sauce)

$14.00

Two Signature Blend Smashed Patties, American Cheese, House Fried Onion Strings, House BBQ Blend Sauce

Spaul's Super Smash Burger

$13.50

2 Signature Blend (4 oz.) burgers, with melted American, pickles, and our housemade burger sauce. Served on Brioche bun

Smash Burger Single "Eats Like a Double"

$9.50

Single Patty Smash Burger. American, Pickles, Homemade Burger Sauce... Rumor has despise the single patty, "it eats like a double"!!!

Sandwiches (Copy)

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with American cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms on a Sesame Seed Sub Roll

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bun

$13.00

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Bacon

Blackened Chicken Pressed Wrap

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Hand breaded spicy chicken breast, pickles, American cheese, Siracha aioli, on a toasted Brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Brioche Roll

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich (Nashville Hot-Fried Chicken, Fried Cherry Peppers, Fried Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Nashville Hot Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce on a Brioche)

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Italian Cutlet Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$14.00

Dolans Delight (Steak and Cheese Sub)

$14.00

Toasted Meatball Sub

$14.00

Diggys Bites

$11.75

Bar Style Pizza(10") (Copy)

Bar Style Cheese

$10.00

BAR style Build Your Own

$10.00

BAR Style Weekend At Byrnies

$14.00

BAR Style Do It Like Durgin

$14.00

BAR Style Its Duato Time

$14.00

BAR Style Hooked On A Fielding

$14.00

BAR Style Be A Lot Mar-Coolier If You Did(Mediteranean Veggie)

$14.00

BAR Style Del Papa Roni

$14.00

BAR Style Scomis! I Might Be Greek

$14.00

BAR Style Ingles Sweet Heat

$14.00

BAR Style Joe's Favorite

$14.00

Bar Style Meat Lovers (Roni, Sausage, Bacon, Hamburger)

$14.50

BAR Style Meet The Bossy

$14.00

Detroit Style Pizza

Weekend at Byrnies(BBQ Chicken)

$23.00

BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Finished w/ honey mustard drizzle & chives

Joe's Favorite(Bacon Onion)

$23.00

The Legend of Joe Nolet's favorite... bacon with white onion!

Do it Like Durgin (Buffalo Chicken)

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken finished with blue cheese dressing and chives.

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

"Be lot Mar-Coolier if you Did!" Mediterranean Veggie w/Glaze

$23.00

Mediterranean veggies: Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Fresh Basil, Feta Cheese, Finished with Balsamic Glaze.

Del Papa Roni

$23.00

Loaded with 2x the amount Pepperoni Cups!

Its Duato TIme! (Roni, RIcotta, Mikey Hot Honey, Basil)

$23.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Finished with Mike's Hot Honey & Basil. Flavor Bomb

"Hooked on a Fielding"(Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple)

$23.00

Scomis! I Might Be Greek(Chicken Feta)

$23.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta, Red Sauce

Ingles Sweet Heat

$23.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Pineapple,Finished with Sweet Chili Glaze

Meatlovers(Roni, Sausage, Bacon, Hamburger)

$25.00

Meet The Bossys(Potato Bacon)

$23.00

Potato, Bacon, finished with Sour Cream & Chives.

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Detroit Style Pizza and other snacks! Come see us: 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886

Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) image

Map
