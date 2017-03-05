Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

DiGiulio Brothers

review star

No reviews yet

2903 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball
Spaghetti with Meatball
Chicken Parmigiana

ANTIPASTI

Baked Oysters DiGiulio

Baked Oysters DiGiulio

$16.95

Oysters Don

$16.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95
Fried Eggplant Appetizer

Fried Eggplant Appetizer

$13.95

Eggplant Crispers

$13.95
Cambozola & Roasted Garlic

Cambozola & Roasted Garlic

$14.95

Grilled Portabella, Tomato and Shrimp

$12.95
Meatball

Meatball

$6.95

Italian Sausage

$6.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

SOUPS - SALADS

Minestrone Soup (Cup)

Minestrone Soup (Cup)

$6.95

Caprese Salad (Small)

$8.95
House Italian Salad (Small)

House Italian Salad (Small)

$6.95

Pasta Salad (Small)

$6.95
Caesar Salad (Small)

Caesar Salad (Small)

$6.95
Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Small)

Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Small)

$8.95
Minestrone Soup (Bowl)

Minestrone Soup (Bowl)

$9.95

Caprese Salad (Large)

$12.95

House Italian Salad (Large)

$9.95

Pasta Salad (Large)

$9.95

Caesar Salad (Large)

$9.95

Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Large)

$10.95

DINNER ENTREES

Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball

Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball

$23.95

Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses - ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone & mozarella. Specialty of the house

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.95

Slices of fresh eggplant layered with provolone & mozarella, served with spaghetti & our homemade tomato sauce

Three Cheese & Spinach Manicotti

Three Cheese & Spinach Manicotti

$22.95

Large tube pasta stuffed with ricotta, parmesan & romano cheeses & spinach. Served with a meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

$21.95

Made fresh every day

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$21.95

With our homemade marinara sauce

Spaghetti G.O.P

$19.95

One of Italy's most popular staples, with fresh garlic, pure olive oil & Italian parsley

Spaghetti with Olive Oil, Capers & Anchovies

$23.95

A favorite standard, with all imported ingredients

Spaghetti with Pesto

$23.95

Delicious sauce made from fresh basil, garlic, pinenuts & parmesan & romano cheeses

Veal Parmigiana

$32.95

Tender, battered veal, topped with provolone & mozarella cheeses, served with spaghetti & tomato sauce

Veal Avezzano

Veal Avezzano

$34.95

Combines veal & eggplant parmigiana

Veal Picatta

$33.95

Tender veal sautéed in white wine, lemon juice & capers. Served with Spaghetti G.O.P. (fresh garlic, pure olive oil & Italian parsley)

Veal Marsala

$33.95

Our finest scallopine of veal, pan sautéed in a light, Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms

Osso Bucco

$39.95

A center cut, bone-in veal shank slowly simmered in red wine, tomatoes, and fresh vegetables

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.95

Cheese & cream sauce with a dash of parsley

Fettuccine with Italian Sausage & Peppers

$22.95

Sausage & sweet peppers sautéed with fettuccine noodles

Fettuccine with Shrimp & Pesto

$31.95

Our green shrimp dish

Shrimp Spaghettini

$31.95

Pan-sautéed shrimp tossed with black olives and fresh tomatoes, seasoned with herbs and white wine

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$31.95

Our classic cream sauce with sautéed shrimp

Shrimp A La Vodka

Shrimp A La Vodka

$33.95

Pan-sautéed shrimp cooked in a spicy tomato cream sauce with spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

Breast of chicken, breaded, with cheese, spaghetti & tomato sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$27.95

Our classic cream sauce with chicken

Chicken Picatta

$23.95

Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Tender chicken breast sautéed in a Marsala wine and mushroom sauce, with Spaghetti G.O.P.

Chicken Avezzano

Chicken Avezzano

$26.95

The bird version of a house favorite, combining Chicken Parmigiana with Eggplant Parmigiana

Portabella Mushrooms

$26.95

Smoked portabella & provolone cheese topped with fresh tomatoes & grilled shrimp sitting on top of DiGiulio red sauce with spaghetti

9 oz. Center Cut Filet

9 oz. Center Cut Filet

$44.95

"Green Peppercorn Sauce" or "The Butter Steak"

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$27.95

Served with choice of Italian salsa, Pesto and pinenuts, or brown butter caper sauce, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.

12 - 14 oz. Veal Chop

12 - 14 oz. Veal Chop

$44.95

with Dijon Gorgonzola sauce and Spaghetti G.O.P.

PIZZAS - 10"

10" Cheese Only

10" Cheese Only

$12.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Sauce

10" Veggie Pizza

$13.95

Bell peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Zucchini, Yellow Squash.

10" Quattro Formaggi

$15.95

Four Cheeses: Mozzarella, Romano, Provolone, & Fontina.

10" Pesto & Feta

10" Pesto & Feta

$14.95

A Greco-Italian Masterpiece.

10" Everything Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Zucchini, Yellow Squash.

10" Noel Pizza

$18.95

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sun dried Tomatoes, Artichokes.

10" Mike's Pizza

10" Mike's Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic.

10" Rae's Rita Pizza

$15.95

Freshwater Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce

10" La Carne Pizza

$18.95

Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

10" Shrimp G.O.P. Pizza

$19.95

Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley, Mozzarella, Provolone

PIZZAS - 14"

14" Cheese Only

14" Cheese Only

$15.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Sauce

14" Veggie Pizza

$21.95

Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Zucchini, Yellow Squash

14" Quattro Formaggi

$21.95

Four Cheeses: Mozzarella, Romano, Provolone & Fontina

14" Pesto & Feta

14" Pesto & Feta

$17.95

A Greco-Italian Masterpiece

14" Everything Pizza

$24.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Zucchini, Yellow Squash

14" Noel Pizza

$24.95

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sun dried Tomatoes, Artichokes

14" Mike's Pizza

14" Mike's Pizza

$24.95

Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic

14" La Carne Pizza

$24.95

Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

14" Shrimp G.O.P. Pizza

$26.95

Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley, Mozzarella, Provolone

14" Rae's Rita Pizza

$21.95

Freshwater Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce

SANDWICHES

Meatball PoBoy

$14.95
Fried Eggplant PoBoy

Fried Eggplant PoBoy

$13.95
Meatball & Eggplant PoBoy

Meatball & Eggplant PoBoy

$16.95

Chicken Parmigiana PoBoy

$15.95

Italian Sausage PoBoy

$13.95

Italian Sausage & Eggplant PoBoy

$16.95
1/4 Muffaletta

1/4 Muffaletta

$8.95

1/2 Muffaletta

$16.95

Whole Muffaletta

$24.95

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.95
Chocolate Pie

Chocolate Pie

$9.95
Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Specialty Cake of the Day

$11.95

LUNCHEON SPECIALS

Monday - Baked Oysters DiGiulio

Monday - Baked Oysters DiGiulio

$19.95

with house salad.

Tuesday/Friday - Marinated, Char-grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.95

on a bed of orzo pasta, tossed with feta cheese, cucumber, & sweet purple onion in a lemon tarragon vinaigrette.

Wednesday -Grilled Chicken Breast Gorgonzola Salad

Wednesday -Grilled Chicken Breast Gorgonzola Salad

$19.95

sliced in strips, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with strips of zucchini & red bell pepper, walnuts, & gorgonzola cheese with a gorgonzola vinaigrette.

Thursday - Tuna Croquette

$19.95

with an Italian Salsa Verde, served with spaghettini & house salad.

Friday - Boneless Stuffed Chicken Breast

$19.95

Stuffed with a black olive paté, chopped fresh basil & sun-dried tomatoes, pan-seared & simmered in white wine & milk, served over spaghettini, with house salad. Marinated, Char-grilled Shrimp Salad is also served on Friday.

Everyday - Marinated Char-grilled Beef Tenderloin Tips

$22.95

Served on a bed of orzo pasta in a butter parmesan sauce, with grilled zucchini & mushrooms, with house salad.

Everyday - Char-grilled Tuna Steak Salad

$21.95

Served on a bed of romaine with sweet onion, tomato, egg & green olives topped with a dijon-Steens dressing.

Spaghetti with Meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

$19.95

Made fresh everyday. Served with salad & bread.

Five Cheese Lasagna

Five Cheese Lasagna

$19.95

Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses -- ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone, & mozzarella. Specialty of the house. Served with salad & bread.

Manicotti (Three Cheeses & Spinach)

Manicotti (Three Cheeses & Spinach)

$19.95

Large tube pasta stuffed with ricotta, parmesan & romano cheeses & spinach. Served salad & bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.95

Slices of fresh eggplant layered with provolone & mozzarella, served with spaghetti & our homemade tomato sauce, salad, and bread.

Spaghetti G.O.P.

$19.95

One of Italy's most popular staples, with fresh garlic, pure olive oil & Italian parsley. Served with salad & bread.

Spaghetti with Olive Oil, Capers, & Anchovies

$19.95

A favorite standard, with all imported ingredients. Served with salad & bread.

Spaghetti with Zucchini & Mushrooms

$19.95

Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Pomodoro

$19.95

Lightly floured sauteed chicken breast, topped with a chunky tomato sauce with garlic and mozzarella cheese, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.95

Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$19.95

sauteed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P., salad & bread.

BRUNCH ENTREES

Eggs DiGiulio

$19.95

Two poached eggs on fried eggplant medallions, topped with a creole sauce and served with garlic-cheese grits & Italian sausage. Served with a biscuit.

Pasta Frittata

$19.95

Spaghettini with your choice of any three ingrediants, tossed with eggs and cooked as an Italian omelet, served with fresh fruit. Served with a biscuit.

Eggs Benito

$19.95

Our version of eggs benedict, English muffins topped with soppressata, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with grilled tomatoes & garlic-cheese grits. Served with a biscuit.

Spaghettini Carbonara

$19.95

A Roman dish of spaghettini tossed in a creamy blend of eggs & parmesan cheese with bits of bacon. Served with a biscuit.

Schnitzel Holstein

$23.95

A favorite of the Alto Adige, breaded scallopine of veal, fried and topped with a fried egg and anchovies, served with spaghettini or garlic-cheese grits. Served with a biscuit.

Tenderloin Tips

$22.95

Marinated char-grilled beef tips on a bed of orzo pasta in a butter parmesan sauce, with grilled zucchini & mushrooms.

Grilled Tuna Salad

$21.95

Tuna steak grilled and served on a bed of romaine with sweet onion, tomato, boiled egg & green olives, topped with a dijon-Steens dressing. Served with a biscuit.

Homemade Waffle

$14.95

A brunch favorite, served with bacon and fresh fruit.

Pasta Frittata (Copy)

$19.95

Spaghettini with your choice of any three ingrediants, tossed with eggs and cooked as an Italian omelet, served with fresh fruit. Served with a biscuit.

BRUNCH SIDES

Spinach Madeleine

$6.95

Cheese Grits

$5.95

Biscuits (2)

$5.95

Fresh Fruit

$5.95

Waffle

$7.95

Bacon

$5.95

Grilled Tomato

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian. Friendly folks. Cozy neighborhood vibes. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Digiulio Brothers image
Digiulio Brothers image

