Dilbar 5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A

Paneer Cheese Masala Dosa

$13.99

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented. Paneer cheese masala dosa is served with Sambhar (lentil curry cooked with veggies), coconut and tomato chutney, and masala- potatoes cooked in Indian spices.