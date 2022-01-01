Dilbar 5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indian street food in casual fun setting!
Location
5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A, ASHEVILLE, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
No Reviews
5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B ASHEVILLE, NC 28801
View restaurant