Dilbar 5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A

review star

No reviews yet

5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A

ASHEVILLE, NC 28801

Order Again

Popular Items

Masala Dosa
Chicken Frankie
Paneer Frankie

Indian Chinese

Boiled noodles stir fried with sauces and vegetables and an Indian twist.
Veg Haka Noodles

Veg Haka Noodles

$11.99

Vegetarian, noodles tossed with garlic, ginger, spring onions, bell peppers.

Chicken Haka Noodles

Chicken Haka Noodles

$13.99

Wheat noodles, soy, garlic, ginger, spring onions, marinated chicken.

Egg Haka Noodles

Egg Haka Noodles

$12.99

Wheat noodles, garlic, ginger, spring onion, bell peppers, soy, eggs.

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

Rice, garlic, ginger, spring onions, carrots, red onions, bell peppers.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Rice, garlic, ginger, spring onions, bell peppers, marinated chicken.

Chicken Soup

$9.99

Soup made from chicken, simmered in water and Indian spices.

Veg Soup

$8.99

Soup made from mixed veggies, simmered in water and Indian spices.

Veg Szechuan Noodles

$12.99

Noodles and veggies cooked in Szechuan sauce, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, carrots.

Chicken Szechuan Noodles

Chicken Szechuan Noodles

$12.99

Wheat noodles, Szechuan sauce, garlic, ginger, spring onions, marinated chicken

Egg Szechuan Noodles

$12.99

Wheat noodles, garlic, ginger, spring onion, bell peppers, carrots, red onion, eggs.

Chicken Szechuan Fried Rice

$12.99

Cooked rice fried with szechuan and chicken.

Egg Szechuan Fried Rice

$12.99

Cooked rice fried with szechuan and eggs.

Triple Fried Rice

$12.99

Wheat noodles, boiled rice, soy, garlic, ginger, spring onion,

Frankie

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.
Veg Frankie

Veg Frankie

$10.99

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.

Paneer Frankie

Paneer Frankie

$11.99

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.

Lamb Frankie

Lamb Frankie

$12.99

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.

Chicken Frankie

Chicken Frankie

$12.99

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.

Fish Frankie

$12.99

Whole wheat roti layered with spices, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chilies, and frankie masala. This is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food. Fish used is Grouper.

Shrimp Frankie

$12.99

Dosa

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented.
Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$11.99

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented. Plain dosa is served with Sambhar (lentil curry cooked with veggies), coconut and tomato chutney,

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$12.99

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented. Masala Dosa is served with Sambhar(lentils and veggie curry), masala-boiled potatoes cooked with Indian spices, coconut chutney and tomato chutney.

Cheese Masala Dosa

$12.99

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented. Cheese Masala Dosa is served with Sambhar, coconut chutney, tomato chutney, Cheese and potatoes cooked in Indian spices.

Paneer Cheese Masala Dosa

$13.99

A dosa is a thin batter-based pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. Its main ingredients are rice and black gram, ground together in a fine, smooth batter with a dash of salt, then fermented. Paneer cheese masala dosa is served with Sambhar (lentil curry cooked with veggies), coconut and tomato chutney, and masala- potatoes cooked in Indian spices.

Paneer Onion Sada Dosa

$12.99

Dosa with paneer and onions.

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$12.99

Dosa with Pav bhaji, mixed veggies cooked with Indian spices and mashed. Served with butter and green peppers.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Masala Dosa

$13.99
Dosa Platter

Dosa Platter

$15.99

Keema Dosa

$13.99

Misc Items

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$9.99

A mixture of puffed rice, crispy chickpea noodles, vegetables (onions and potatoes), and savory sauces. This is eaten as a snack in India especially on the beaches of Mumbai.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.99

Also know as Gol gappa is a popular bite-size chaat consisting of a hollow, crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, and flavored water, tamarind or mint, and popped into one's mouth whole.

Delhi Chaat

Delhi Chaat

$10.99

Spiced potato patties are smothered in a quick chickpea curry and then topped with Cilantro-Spinach Chutney, crushed rice crackers, and fresh onions and tomatoes.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Crushed veg samosas are smothered in a quick chickpea curry and then topped with Cilantro-Spinach-mint Chutney, crushed rice crackers, and fresh onions and tomatoes.

Tikki Chaat

$9.99

Aloo Tikkis (potato patties) topped with a Chickpea Curry and Chutneys. It is popular street food in India and usually eaten as an afternoon or evening snack.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.99

Cylindrical casing of wheat-and-egg dough, filled with a shredded mixture of vegetables and deep-fried.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$10.99

Vegetarian fast food dish native to the Indian state of Maharashtra. Consists of a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) sliced almost in half through the middle.

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$11.99

Fast food dish from Mumbai, India, consisting of a vegetable curry (bhaji) cooked in tomato gravy and served with a soft bread roll (pav).

Keema Pav

Keema Pav

$12.99

Scrumptious lamb keema (minced meat) that is served with pav or pao, a local white bread, light and airy, colloquially called bun.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$12.99
Puri Masala

Puri Masala

$12.99
Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$12.99
Egg Bhurji Paratha

Egg Bhurji Paratha

$9.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic and ginger. Served with flat bread.

Vada Sambhar

Vada Sambhar

$11.99
Idli Sambhar

Idli Sambhar

$10.99

Samosa

$6.99

Side of French Fries

$3.99
Masala Vada

Masala Vada

$9.99

Keema Idli

$11.99

Chicken Pakora

$9.99

Veg Pakora

$9.99

Shakes-Drinks

Mango Milk Shake

$5.99

Raspberry Milk Shake

$4.99

Cold Coffee

$4.99

Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Badam Milk

$3.99

Soda

$2.59
Limca

Limca

$2.99

Indian lemony carbonated drink.

ThumsUp

ThumsUp

$2.99

Indian cola, like Coke, but not as sweet.

Frooti

Frooti

$3.99

Indian mango juice drink.

Banta Soda

$3.99
Appy Fizz

Appy Fizz

$4.99

Indian carbonated apple juice.

Jal Geera

$3.99
Maaza-Lichi

Maaza-Lichi

$3.99

Indian Lichi juice drink.

Maaza-Mango

Maaza-Mango

$3.99

Indian Mango juice drink.

Maaza-Guava

Maaza-Guava

$3.99

Indian guava juice drink.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

16oz

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Sparkling Water

$2.59

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Cutting Chai

$1.00

Indian Sweets

Assorted Indian sweets. All sweets are dairy based and each order has three pieces.

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Ras Malai

$3.99

Jalebi

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Indian street food in casual fun setting!

Location

5 BILTMORE AVENUE, SUITE A, ASHEVILLE, NC 28801

