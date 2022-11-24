- Home
DILES MARKET AND CAFE - 55 South Leavitt Rd - Leavittsburg, Oh 44470 - (330)307-7864
DILES MARKET AND CAFE 55 South Leavitt Rd Leavittsburg, Oh 44470 (330)307-7864
55 South Leavitt Rd
Leavittsburg, OH 44430
Coffee / Slushy Sizes (Copy)
Breakfast (Deep Copy)
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg with your choice of cheese, meat and bread
Breakfast Sandwich Combo
A fried egg, you choose cheese, meat and bread. Combo comes with a hashbrown & small coffee
Diles Heart Attack-All 3 Meats
Choice of bread & cheese. Fried egg with all breakfast meats. Ham, bacon and sausage patty
Sausage Gravy and Biscuit
Homemade sausage gravy over a fresh biscuit
Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Combo w/coffee
Homemade gravy with hashbrown & small coffee
Sausage Gravy & 1/2 order French Fries
Sausage gravy over a 1/2 order of french fries
Sausage Gravy & French Fries
Sausage gravy over French fries
Side Of Sausage Gravy No Biscuit
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito Combo
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg with choice of bread and cheese
Hash brown
1 Crispy fried hash brown
2 Slices Bacon
2 Slices of crispy bacon
4 Slices Bacon
4 Slices of crispy bacon
Sausage Patty
One patty
English Muffin
One toasted muffin
2 Slices White Toast
Fried Egg
Salad (Deep Copy)
Dinner Salad
Chopped lettuce topped with tomato wedge, cucumber, blk olives and croutons
Chef Salad
A delectabe dinner salad topped with tomato, blk olives, cucumbers,sliced ham, sliced turkey, swiss, provolone, egg & croutons
Steak Salad
A dinner salad with egg and shredded mozzeralla and topped with philly steak meat
Grilled Chicken Salad
A dinner salad topped with egg, shredded mozzeralla cheese and sliced grilled chicken
Crispy Chicken Salad
A dinner salad topped with egg, shredded mozzeralla cheese and sliced crispy chicken
Side Salad
Chopped lettuce topped with tomato wedge, cucumber, blk olives and croutons
Sub Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
Belt Buster half sub
Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
Belt Buster whole sub
Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
BLT Sub Half
BACON LETTUCE & TOMATO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE & WHATEVER OTHER TOPPINGS & DRESSING YOU WOULD LIKE
BLT Sub Whole
BACON LETTUCE AND TOMATO ALONG WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE AND ANY OTHER TOPPINGS AND DRESSING YOU WOULD LIKE
Cheese Sub Half
Pick your cheeses and toppings to make it perfect for you
Cheese Sub Whole
Choose your cheeses and toppings. Yummy
Chicken Salad half sub
Choose your cheese and toppings
Chicken Salad whole sub
Homemade chicken salad. Choose your cheese and toppings
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch half sub
Chicken tender on sub topped with bacon, cheese & topping
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch whole sub
Chicken tender on sub topped with bacon, cheese & topping
Crispy Chicken half sub
Chicken tender on sub with choice of cheese and topping
Crispy Chicken Whole sub
Chicken tender on sub with choice of cheese and topping
Diles Club sub half
Turkey, Ham & Bacon on sub roll, you choose toppings
Diles Club sub whole
Turkey, Ham & Bacon on sub roll, you choose toppings
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch half sub
Sliced grilled chicken breast with bacon & topped with cheese and vegetables
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch whole sub
Sliced grilled chicken breast with bacon & topped with cheese and vegetables
Grilled Chicken half sub
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and vegetables
Grilled Chicken whole sub
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and vegetables
Ham and Roastbeef half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Ham and Roastbeef whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Ham half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Ham whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Italian half sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings
Italian whole sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings
Meatball half sub
4 meatballs with your choice of cheese
Meatball whole sub
8 meatballs with your choice of cheese
Pepperoni half sub
Sandwich size pepperoni with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings
Pepperoni whole sub
Sandwich pepperoni with your choice of bread,cheese and toppings
Philly Steak half sub
Tasty philly steak meat with peppers & onions you choose the cheese & any other toppings you like
Philly Steak whole sub
Tasty philly steak meat with peppers & onions you choose the cheese & any other toppings you would like
RoastBeef half sub
Choose your bread,cheese and toppings
RoastBeef whole sub
Choose your bread,cheese and toppings
Salami and Pepperoni half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Salami and Pepperoni Whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Salami half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Salami whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Super half sub
Ham, Turkey, Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
Super whole sub
Ham, Turkey, Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
Tuna half sub
Choose your bread,cheese and toppings
Tuna whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey and Ham half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey and Ham whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey and Roastbeef half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey and Roastbeef whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey Breast half sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Turkey Breast whole sub
Choose your bread, cheese and toppings
Vegetable half sub
Choose your cheese and toppings
Vegetable whole sub
Choose your cheese and toppings
Chicken Wings (Deep Copy)
Chicken fingers & French Fries
3 Chicken tenders w Battered French Fries
Chicken Finger (1)
5 Wings
Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce
10 Wings
Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce
15 Wings
Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce
20 Wings
Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce
25 Wings
Fish (Deep Copy)
Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
1/2# Angus Beef Burger
Juicy Angus Burger on a square ciabatta bun. You choose the topping
1/4 # Angus Beef Burger
Juicy Angus Burger on a square ciabatta bun. You choose the topping
Double Ciabatta Burger
2 1/4# burgers on ciabatta bread. Choose toppings & cheese
Double Ciabatta Burger w/ FF
2 1/4# burgers on ciabatta bread, Choose your cheese and toppings
BLT
Choose your bread
Chicken Salad on bun or bread
Homemade chicken salad. Choose your bread, cheese & toppings
Tuna Salad on Bread or Bun
Homemade chicken salad on bread of your choice. Add your cheese and toppings
Grilled Chipotle Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast your choice of toppings, on a square ciabatta bun
Fish Sandwich
Yuengling battered Haddock on a sub roll.
Guy BLT (B L T with turkey & Fried Egg)
Served on Texas toast. We add turkey and a fried egg to a classic BLT
Deli Sandwich
Choose your deli meat, cheese & toppings. Served on bread of your choice
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Choose your bread and jelly
Soup (Deep Copy)
A la Carte (Deep Copy)
French Fries
Beer Battered French Fries
1/2 Order of French Fries
4oz of Brew City French Fries
Family Fries 1 lb
A pound of our yummy french fries
Cheese Fries
8 oz of French Fries covered in cheddar cheese
Family Cheese Fries 1lb
1 pound of fries covered in a cheddar cheese sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
8oz of fries with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and our homemade chili with beans
Family Chili cheese Fries 1lb
1# seasoned fries topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and our homemade chili with beans
Onion Rings
Big Gus thick sliced onion rings
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms, breaded and fried. Delicious
Potato Wedges
8 oz of thick wedged and seasoned potatoes
Provolone Cheese Sticks with Marinara
5 Provolone sticks breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce
Garlic Toast
Pizza (Deep Copy)
9" One Topping Pizza
Choose your topping
12" One Topping Pizza
Choose your topping
1/2 Sheet One Topping Pizza
Choose your topping
9" White Pizza
Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella
12" White Pizza
Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella
1/2 Sheet White Pizza
Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella
Specialty Pizza (Deep Copy)
Baked Potato Pizza
Ranch base, mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, bacon & cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ base w chicken tenders and mozzerall cheese
Breakfast Pizza
Sausage gravy base, american cheese,scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage,hash browns and mozzeralla cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base with hot sauce, topped with chicken tenders, mozzerella and bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base with chicken tenders, bacon & mozzeralla cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce base with ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni topped with cheese
Philly Steak Pizza
Ranch base, philly steak meat, green peppers, onions topped with mozzeralla
Supreme Pizza
Red sauce base with sausage, pepperoni, mild peppers, mushrooms, blk olives, onions, green peppers & cheese
deli meats/cheese/salads (Deep Copy)
Potato Salad
per pound
Pasta Salad
per pound
Mac Salad
per pound
Tuna Salad
per pound
Chicken Salad
per pound
Roast Beef
per pound
Turkey
per pound
Ham
per pound
Salami
per pound
Pepperoni
per pound
Swiss Cheese
per pound
American Cheese
per pound
Hot Pepper Cheese
per pound
Provolone Cheese
per pound
Shredded Mozzeralla
per pound
Shredded Cheddar
per pound
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Diles Market and Cafe is a family owned, full service convenience store and your one stop shop for great homemade food! Catering is also available. IF WE SELL IT WE DELIVER IT! Order groceries and our delicious homemade food online!
55 South Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430