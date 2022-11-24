  • Home
  • /
  • Leavittsburg
  • /
  • DILES MARKET AND CAFE - 55 South Leavitt Rd - Leavittsburg, Oh 44470 - (330)307-7864
Restaurant header imageView gallery

DILES MARKET AND CAFE 55 South Leavitt Rd Leavittsburg, Oh 44470 (330)307-7864

review star

No reviews yet

55 South Leavitt Rd

Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken fingers & French Fries
Belt Buster whole sub
Breakfast Sandwich

Slushy Sizes

32 oz fountain pop

$0.99

32 oz slushy

$1.99

12oz slushy

$0.99

20 oz slushy

$1.49

Lrg Cup Ice 32oz

$0.50

12oz or 20oz Cup of Ice

$0.35

Coffee / Slushy Sizes (Copy)

12 oz

$1.25

20 oz

$1.75

32 oz slushy

$1.99

Lrg Cup Ice 32oz

$0.50

12oz or 20oz Cup of Ice

$0.35

Breakfast (Deep Copy)

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.19

Fried egg with your choice of cheese, meat and bread

Breakfast Sandwich Combo

$6.59

A fried egg, you choose cheese, meat and bread. Combo comes with a hashbrown & small coffee

Diles Heart Attack-All 3 Meats

$6.30

Choice of bread & cheese. Fried egg with all breakfast meats. Ham, bacon and sausage patty

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$5.99

Homemade sausage gravy over a fresh biscuit

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Combo w/coffee

$7.19

Homemade gravy with hashbrown & small coffee

Sausage Gravy & 1/2 order French Fries

$6.47

Sausage gravy over a 1/2 order of french fries

Sausage Gravy & French Fries

$9.00

Sausage gravy over French fries

Side Of Sausage Gravy No Biscuit

$3.60

Breakfast Burrito

$4.19

Breakfast Burrito Combo

$6.59

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.59

Fried egg with choice of bread and cheese

Hash brown

$1.80

1 Crispy fried hash brown

2 Slices Bacon

$1.80

2 Slices of crispy bacon

4 Slices Bacon

$3.59

4 Slices of crispy bacon

Sausage Patty

$2.39

One patty

English Muffin

$1.80

One toasted muffin

2 Slices White Toast

$1.50

Fried Egg

$0.90

Salad (Deep Copy)

Dinner Salad

$7.59

Chopped lettuce topped with tomato wedge, cucumber, blk olives and croutons

Chef Salad

$11.50

A delectabe dinner salad topped with tomato, blk olives, cucumbers,sliced ham, sliced turkey, swiss, provolone, egg & croutons

Steak Salad

$11.50

A dinner salad with egg and shredded mozzeralla and topped with philly steak meat

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

A dinner salad topped with egg, shredded mozzeralla cheese and sliced grilled chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

A dinner salad topped with egg, shredded mozzeralla cheese and sliced crispy chicken

Side Salad

$5.59

Chopped lettuce topped with tomato wedge, cucumber, blk olives and croutons

Sub Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Belt Buster half sub

$9.60

Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings

Belt Buster whole sub

$19.20

Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings

BLT Sub Half

$9.00

BACON LETTUCE & TOMATO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE & WHATEVER OTHER TOPPINGS & DRESSING YOU WOULD LIKE

BLT Sub Whole

$18.00

BACON LETTUCE AND TOMATO ALONG WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE AND ANY OTHER TOPPINGS AND DRESSING YOU WOULD LIKE

Cheese Sub Half

$8.40

Pick your cheeses and toppings to make it perfect for you

Cheese Sub Whole

$16.80

Choose your cheeses and toppings. Yummy

Chicken Salad half sub

$8.70

Choose your cheese and toppings

Chicken Salad whole sub

$17.40

Homemade chicken salad. Choose your cheese and toppings

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch half sub

$9.90

Chicken tender on sub topped with bacon, cheese & topping

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch whole sub

$19.80

Chicken tender on sub topped with bacon, cheese & topping

Crispy Chicken half sub

$9.30

Chicken tender on sub with choice of cheese and topping

Crispy Chicken Whole sub

$18.60

Chicken tender on sub with choice of cheese and topping

Diles Club sub half

$10.80

Turkey, Ham & Bacon on sub roll, you choose toppings

Diles Club sub whole

$21.60

Turkey, Ham & Bacon on sub roll, you choose toppings

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch half sub

$12.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast with bacon & topped with cheese and vegetables

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch whole sub

$24.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast with bacon & topped with cheese and vegetables

Grilled Chicken half sub

$10.80

Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and vegetables

Grilled Chicken whole sub

$21.60

Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and vegetables

Ham and Roastbeef half sub

$9.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Ham and Roastbeef whole sub

$18.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Ham half sub

$8.40

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Ham whole sub

$16.80

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Italian half sub

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings

Italian whole sub

$18.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings

Meatball half sub

$8.70

4 meatballs with your choice of cheese

Meatball whole sub

$17.40

8 meatballs with your choice of cheese

Pepperoni half sub

$8.70

Sandwich size pepperoni with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings

Pepperoni whole sub

$17.40

Sandwich pepperoni with your choice of bread,cheese and toppings

Philly Steak half sub

$9.30

Tasty philly steak meat with peppers & onions you choose the cheese & any other toppings you like

Philly Steak whole sub

$18.60

Tasty philly steak meat with peppers & onions you choose the cheese & any other toppings you would like

RoastBeef half sub

$8.40

Choose your bread,cheese and toppings

RoastBeef whole sub

$16.80

Choose your bread,cheese and toppings

Salami and Pepperoni half sub

$9.30

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Salami and Pepperoni Whole sub

$18.60

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Salami half sub

$8.70

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Salami whole sub

$17.40

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Super half sub

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings

Super whole sub

$18.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings

Tuna half sub

$8.70

Choose your bread,cheese and toppings

Tuna whole sub

$17.40

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey and Ham half sub

$9.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey and Ham whole sub

$18.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey and Roastbeef half sub

$9.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey and Roastbeef whole sub

$18.00

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey Breast half sub

$8.40

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Turkey Breast whole sub

$16.80

Choose your bread, cheese and toppings

Vegetable half sub

$7.50

Choose your cheese and toppings

Vegetable whole sub

$15.00

Choose your cheese and toppings

Chicken Wings (Deep Copy)

Chicken fingers & French Fries

$8.87

3 Chicken tenders w Battered French Fries

Chicken Finger (1)

$3.00

5 Wings

$7.79

Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce

10 Wings

$13.79

Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce

15 Wings

$19.79

Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce

20 Wings

$25.79

Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce

25 Wings

$31.79

Fish (Deep Copy)

Fish w French Fries

$11.99

Yuengling beer batter haddock w/ FF

Fish Sandwich

$9.35

Yuengling beer batter haddock on a sub bun

Piece of fish

$6.60

Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

1/2# Angus Beef Burger

$7.67

Juicy Angus Burger on a square ciabatta bun. You choose the topping

1/4 # Angus Beef Burger

$6.35

Juicy Angus Burger on a square ciabatta bun. You choose the topping

Double Ciabatta Burger

$8.75

2 1/4# burgers on ciabatta bread. Choose toppings & cheese

Double Ciabatta Burger w/ FF

$12.00

2 1/4# burgers on ciabatta bread, Choose your cheese and toppings

BLT

$5.75

Choose your bread

Chicken Salad on bun or bread

$5.75

Homemade chicken salad. Choose your bread, cheese & toppings

Tuna Salad on Bread or Bun

$5.75

Homemade chicken salad on bread of your choice. Add your cheese and toppings

Grilled Chipotle Chicken

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Breast your choice of toppings, on a square ciabatta bun

Fish Sandwich

$9.35

Yuengling battered Haddock on a sub roll.

Guy BLT (B L T with turkey & Fried Egg)

$9.59

Served on Texas toast. We add turkey and a fried egg to a classic BLT

Deli Sandwich

$4.79

Choose your deli meat, cheese & toppings. Served on bread of your choice

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.00

Choose your bread and jelly

Soup (Deep Copy)

Beef Vegetable Soup

$6.60

Homemade southern beef vegetable soup

Chili

$6.60

Homemade and a little spicy

Wedding Soup

$6.60

Yummy Chicken broth base with spinach and tiny meatballs

A la Carte (Deep Copy)

French Fries

$4.19

Beer Battered French Fries

1/2 Order of French Fries

$2.10

4oz of Brew City French Fries

Family Fries 1 lb

$6.60

A pound of our yummy french fries

Cheese Fries

$5.39

8 oz of French Fries covered in cheddar cheese

Family Cheese Fries 1lb

$6.95

1 pound of fries covered in a cheddar cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

8oz of fries with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and our homemade chili with beans

Family Chili cheese Fries 1lb

$9.35

1# seasoned fries topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and our homemade chili with beans

Onion Rings

$5.75

Big Gus thick sliced onion rings

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Fresh mushrooms, breaded and fried. Delicious

Potato Wedges

$5.75

8 oz of thick wedged and seasoned potatoes

Provolone Cheese Sticks with Marinara

$6.35

5 Provolone sticks breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce

Garlic Toast

$2.39

Pizza (Deep Copy)

9" One Topping Pizza

$6.60

Choose your topping

12" One Topping Pizza

$11.40

Choose your topping

1/2 Sheet One Topping Pizza

$16.20

Choose your topping

9" White Pizza

$7.19

Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella

12" White Pizza

$11.99

Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella

1/2 Sheet White Pizza

$16.80

Garlic Butter topping w mild peppers & blk olives topped with mozzerella

Specialty Pizza (Deep Copy)

Baked Potato Pizza

Ranch base, mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, bacon & cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ base w chicken tenders and mozzerall cheese

Breakfast Pizza

Sausage gravy base, american cheese,scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage,hash browns and mozzeralla cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Ranch base with hot sauce, topped with chicken tenders, mozzerella and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Ranch base with chicken tenders, bacon & mozzeralla cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Red Sauce base with ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni topped with cheese

Philly Steak Pizza

Ranch base, philly steak meat, green peppers, onions topped with mozzeralla

Supreme Pizza

Red sauce base with sausage, pepperoni, mild peppers, mushrooms, blk olives, onions, green peppers & cheese

deli meats/cheese/salads (Deep Copy)

Potato Salad

$4.79

per pound

Pasta Salad

$5.63

per pound

Mac Salad

$4.79

per pound

Tuna Salad

$8.39

per pound

Chicken Salad

$8.39

per pound

Roast Beef

$11.99

per pound

Turkey

$9.23

per pound

Ham

$8.03

per pound

Salami

$10.67

per pound

Pepperoni

$10.67

per pound

Swiss Cheese

$7.55

per pound

American Cheese

$6.84

per pound

Hot Pepper Cheese

$7.67

per pound

Provolone Cheese

$7.32

per pound

Shredded Mozzeralla

$6.95

per pound

Shredded Cheddar

$7.91

per pound

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Diles Market and Cafe is a family owned, full service convenience store and your one stop shop for great homemade food! Catering is also available. IF WE SELL IT WE DELIVER IT! Order groceries and our delicious homemade food online!

Website

Location

55 South Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Directions

Gallery
Diles Market and Cafe image
Diles Market and Cafe image
Diles Market and Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cockeye BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,018
1805 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Cockeye Creamery
orange star4.9 • 167
1805 Parkman Rd NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Noodlefun
orange starNo Reviews
176 North Park Avenue Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Modern Methods Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
125 Dave Grohl Alley Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Beautiful Whirl'd
orange starNo Reviews
141A W MARKET ST EXD WARREN, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Nova Coffee Co
orange star4.7 • 401
112 N Park Ave Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leavittsburg
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston