Diletto Bakery - 1 528 Bradford St SW

review star

No reviews yet

528 Bradford St SW

Gainesville, GA 30501

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano

HOT COFFEE

Latte

Cappuccino

Brewed Coffee

Americano

Cortado

$2.30

Espresso

$2.05

COLD COFFEE

Iced Latte 16oz

$3.90

Iced Americano 16oz

$2.95

Nitro Coffee

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Fiji Water 16oz

$2.45

Chocolate Nesquik 14oz

$2.45

Strawberry Nesquik 14oz

$2.45

Coca Cola Can

$1.70

Coke Zero

$1.70Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.70

Diet Coke Can

$1.70

Aquafina 16oz

$1.80

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz

$1.70

COLD DRINKS

Blackberry Juice

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

Looking for a delicious and healthy way to enjoy the summer sun? Look no further than our natural mango juice! Made with only the finest ingredients, our mango juice is refreshing and perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day. Plus, it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for staying active and healthy all summer long. So make sure to stock up on our natural mango juice - your taste buds will thank you!

Passion Fruit Juice

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$4.40

Iced London Fog

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

HOT DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Hot Tea

$2.15

London Fog

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville, GA 30501

Directions

