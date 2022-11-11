Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diletto Bakery - Flowery Branch 6488 Spout Springs Rd

No reviews yet

6488 Spout Springs Road

Inside Spout Springs Library

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Popular Items

Toasted Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

HOT COFFEE

Latte

Cappuccino

Brewed Coffee

Americano

Cortado

$2.65

Espresso

$2.35

HOT DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Hot Tea

$2.55

London Fog

COLD COFFEE

Iced Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Iced Americano 16 oz

$3.25

COLD DRINKS

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.55

Iced London Fog

$3.55

Iced Tea

$2.95

BEVERAGES

Fiji Water

$2.45Out of stock

Coca Cola

$1.70

Coke Zero

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.70

Sprite

$1.70

BAKERY

Cheese Bread - Large

$5.15

Guava & Cheese Bread - Large

$5.95Out of stock

Pineapple & Cream Cheese

$3.65

Apple & Cream Cheese

$3.65

Guava & Cream Cheese

$3.65

Cheese Buns Quad

$3.15

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$5.95

Banana Bread Slice

$1.50Out of stock

Cheese Croissant

$3.65Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.65Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$3.35Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin With Lemon Glaze

$2.65

Coffee Muffin

$2.65

Dulce de Leche Pastry

$1.75Out of stock

Guava Pastry

$1.75Out of stock

Cream Cheese Pastry

$1.75Out of stock

Functional Coconut Bread

$6.75Out of stock

Functional Raisins Bread

$6.75Out of stock

Functional Cranberry Bread

$6.75

Banana Bread Loaf

$5.95

COOKIES

Oatmeal & Raisin Cookies

$2.90

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.90

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.90

Coffee Espresso Cookies

$2.90

Hazelnut Mini Cookies

$4.75

Coconut Mini Cookies

$4.75

Alfajores

$8.95

Merengues

$4.20

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$5.35

Flan

$4.50

Cannoli

$4.25

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$5.95

Nutella Cheesecake

$5.95

Original Cheesecake

$5.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.95

Coffee Tres Leches

$4.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Pavlova With Chantilly & Berries

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Mille Feuille

$5.75Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE

GF Morning Glory

$3.10

GF Pumpkin Praline Streusel Muffin

$3.10

GF Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$4.20

GF Chocolate Chunk Brownie With Pecans

$4.20

GF Mini Pecan Pie

$3.35

GF Cherry Pistachio Granola Bar

$3.10

CAKES

Snicker Cake Slice

$5.50

Snicker Cake 6 Inch

$34.00Out of stock

Snicker Cake 8 Inch

$58.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake Slice

$5.00

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 8"

$47.50Out of stock

Black Forest Cake Slice

$5.50

Black Forest Cake 8"

$52.50Out of stock

Decorated Swiss Roll

$58.00Out of stock

MACARONS

Oreo Macaron

$2.75

Strawberry Macaron

$2.75

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.75

Coffee Macaron

$2.75

Passion Fruit Macaron

$2.75

Raspberry Macaron

$2.75

SANDWICHES

Toasted Ham and Avocado Sandwich

$9.00

Our delicious Ham Avocado Sandwich is perfect for any occasion! Smoked ham, avocado, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and lettuce are layered on top of our own freshly baked french bread - yum! This sandwich is sure to be a hit with your friends and family. So what are you waiting for? Order yours today!

Toasted Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$9.00

Try our delicious Chicken Chipotle Sandwich! It's packed with juicy chicken, flavorful chipotle, creamy avocado, fresh onions, tomatoes, and melted provolone cheese. All of this goodness is nestled on our hearty and perfectly baked french bread. Add a little zing to your lunchtime routine and give this sandwich a try today!

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Our Turkey Sandwich features succulent turkey, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and crisp lettuce all nestled on a fluffy pretzel bun. The combination of flavors and textures is simply irresistible, and will have you coming back for more.

Smoked Ham & Bacon Sandwich

$8.50

This Smoked Ham and Bacon Sandwich is the perfect lunchtime meal. It's packed with delicious smoked ham, tomatoes, chipotle gouda cheese, and lettuce, all on a pretzel bun.

Gluten Free Sandwich

$10.50

STUFFED BREAD

Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Bacon, Ham & Cheese

$5.35

Spinach & Cream Cheese

$4.75

Spinach, Bacon & Cream Cheese

$5.35

APPETIZERS

Tequeños Trio

$5.60

Cheese sticks wrapped with a semi-sweet dough. Served with our cilantro sauce

PANINIS

Cheese Panini

$5.00

Cheese & Ham Panini

$5.75

Cheese & Turkey Panini

$5.75

Cheese & Bacon Panini

$5.75

ICE CREAM

1 Scoop

$3.75

2 Scoops

$4.95
