Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Dilla Libre Dos Scottsdale

725 Reviews

$$

8018 E. Thomas Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Popular Items

Napoleon Dynamite
Chupacabra
Elote

First Things

Blue Demon Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Carne Asada Fries

$16.25

Elote

$7.00

Guacamole and Chips

$5.50

Chile Con Queso and Chips

$6.75

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Gourmet Quesadillas

California Dilla

$16.25

Napoleon Dynamite

$16.25

Carne Asada Dilla

$14.25

Steak and Bleu

$16.00

All Thai'd Up

$13.00

Chupacabra

$14.50

Hot Chick

$14.00

Chicken Dilla

$13.00

Papa Verde Dilla

$12.00

Dank Herb Shrimp Dilla

$15.50

Banh Migo

$15.00

Carnitas Dilla

$13.00

Mac Daddy

$14.25

Kids Dilla

$8.00

Gourmet Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.25

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Thai Tacos

$13.00

Banh Mi Tacos

$15.00

Papa Verde Tacos

$12.00

Gourmet Burritos

Grand Bean Burro Supreme

$9.75

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$14.00

California Burrito

$16.25

Especiales

Lucha Ensalda

$12.50

Sides

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.50

Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Queso 2 oz

$3.00

Queso 4 oz

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Mac n cheese

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Side Protein 4oz

$5.50

Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

Charred Tomato Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Habanero Salsa

$0.75

Tapatio Crema

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Ranch / House Libre dressing

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Cilantro - Lime Ranch

$0.75

House Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Dank Herb

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Med

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Spicy

$0.75

32 oz jar salsa

$15.00

Desserts

Churro A La Carte

$4.00

Cookie

$4.00

Vegan First things

Vegan Beyond Asada Fries

$17.50

Vegan Elote

$7.00

Vegan Blue Demon Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Vegan Chile con Queso & Chips

$6.75

Vegan Gourmet Quesadillas

Vegan Papa Verde Dilla

$13.00

Vegan Beyond Impossible Dilla

$17.50

Vegan Chickpea Chorizo Dilla

$14.00

Vegan Mac Daddy Dilla

$15.50

Vegan California Dilla

$17.50

Vegan Papa Thai'd

$14.00

Vegan Hot Chick

$14.75

Vegan Napoleon Dynamite

$16.50

Vegan Kids Dilla

$8.75

Vegan Gourmet Tacos

Vegan Beyond Carne Asada tacos

$16.50

Vegan Papa Verde Tacos

$12.00

Vegan Tempura Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

Vegan Chickpea Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Al Pastor Jackfruit Tacos

$13.50Out of stock

Vegan Burritos

Grande Vegan Bean Burro Supreme

$10.75

Vegan California Burrito

$17.25

Chipotle Tempura Cauliflower Burrito

$14.00

Al Pastor Jack Fruit Burrito

$14.50Out of stock

Especiales

Vegan Lucha Ensalda

$13.25

Sides

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.50

Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Vegan Queso 2 oz

$3.00

Vegan Queso 4 oz

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Vegan Mac n cheese

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Cilantro Lime Ranch/ House Libre Dressing

$0.75

Salsa

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Habanero Salsa

$0.75

Tapatio Crema

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

House Libre dressing

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Cilantro - Lime Ranch

$0.75

House Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Dank Herb

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Med

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Spicy

$0.75

NA Beverages

Bottled Sodas

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Tea - Cup

$2.50

Tea - Jar

$4.50

Aqua Fresca

$6.50

Large Bottled Coke

$5.50

To Go Alcohol

Single Margarita TO GO

$11.00

Triple Margarita TO GO

$17.50

Single Top Shelf Margarita TO GO

$15.00

Triple Top Shelf Margarita TO GO

$26.50

Single Dragon's Blood Margarita TO GO

$12.00

Triple Dragon's Blood Margarita TO GO

$19.50

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Mask

$1.00

Dilla Hat

$19.00

Employee Meal Upcharge

Entrees with Carne, Shrimp or Beyond

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

Website

Location

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

