Dillas Quesadillas Denton

No reviews yet

1715 South Loop 288, #100

Denton, TX 76205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain-o - Regular
Build-a-Dilla - Regular
Plain-o - Mega

Specials!

$50.00

2 Mega Plain-o w/ Chicken, Bag of chips, 8oz Hatch Queso, 6 Salsa, 6 Jalapeno Ranch, 1 Gallon of your choice

$8.99

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

$13.49

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Regular Size: 1 tortilla folded = 2 pieces/1 sauce

10" Tortilla grilled with Dillas Cheese Blend, filled with ingredients, then folded and cut in half. 2 pieces, 1 dipping sauce
$8.99

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

$6.49

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce - Please do not write in Add-ons, you can order a Build-a-Dilla if you would like additional fillings!

$7.99

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

$5.99

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce *Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa

$7.99

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

$9.99

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

$6.99

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

$7.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

$7.99

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

$7.99

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Build-a-Dilla - Regular

$6.99

Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.

Gorilla Size: 2 tortillas stacked = 4 pieces/2 sauces

2x 10" Tortilla grilled with Dillas Cheese Blend, filled with ingredients, then stacked and cut in 4. 4 pieces, 2 dipping sauces
$13.49

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Plain-o - Gorilla

$9.49

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Black & Blue - Gorilla

$12.99

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Gorilla

$8.99

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Gorilla

$12.49

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Gorilla

$15.49

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Gorilla

$10.99

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Gorilla

$13.49

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Gorilla

$12.99

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Gorilla

$13.49

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Build-a-Dilla - Gorilla

$11.49

Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.

Mega Size: Pizza Style = feeds 4-6, 12 pieces/6 sauces

Pizza Style! Feeds 4-6, comes with 6 dipping sauces

Plain-o - Mega

$20.98

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Black & Blue - Mega

$25.98

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Mega

$18.98

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Mega

$25.98

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Mega

$34.98

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Mega

$22.98

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Mega

$27.98

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Mega

$27.98

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Mega

$29.98

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Half & Half Mega

Pick 2 of your faves to mix it up and make everyone happy!

Kiddie Size - 8" tortilla=2 pieces

6" Tortilla folded and cut in half, one sauce for dipping

Cheezy Meal

$4.49

Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice

Beanie Meal

$4.99

Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice

$4.99

Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids Drink choice

Cheezy

$3.49

Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Beanie

$3.99

Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Pizza

$3.99

Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Salad

$9.99

Fresh mix of spinach and romaine topped with Citrus Corn Salad, Cheese Blend and your choice of Protein. 2 Creamy Churri dressings

Sides

$4.99

A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)

$3.99

A bed of our seasoned chips topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)

Seasoned French Fries

$1.99

Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning

Corn Salad

$1.49

A chilled combination of sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo and citrus

Cilantro Lime Black Beans

$1.49

Slow cooked black beans with cilantro, lime and Dillas seasoning

Seasoned Chips

$0.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with our signature seasoning

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!

Chips & Dip

$1.99

Guac Sauce & Chips (3oz)

$2.99
$3.49
$3.49

Guac Sauce & Chips (8oz)

$5.49

Hatch Queso & Chips (8oz)

$5.99
$6.99

Hatch Queso with a scoop of ground beef and guac sauce to kick it up a notch

Sauces

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.39

A little kick - but not knock your socks off spicy

Extra Sour Cream

$0.39

Extra Salsa

$0.39

Fresh made daily

Extra Creamy Churri

$0.39

A tangy herb sauce - creamy and delicious

Extra Guac Sauce

$0.79

Tomatillo-avocado blend, perfect for dipping

Extra Side Pico

$0.39

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.39

Extra Buttermilk Ranch

$0.39

House-made, thick and creamy

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.39

Frank's Buffalo Sauce - only the best!

Medium Fresh Salsa (3oz)

$0.99

Medium Guac Sauce (3oz)

$1.99

Medium Hatch Queso (3oz)

$2.49

Large Fresh Salsa (8oz)

$2.99

Large Guac Sauce (8oz)

$4.99

Large Hatch Queso (8oz)

$4.99

Drinks

MD Drink 22oz

$2.29

LG Drink 32oz

$2.89

Milk

$1.49

Apple Juice

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.79

Gallon Fresh Limeade

$7.49

Fresh-squeezed daily! Makes a great mixer too!

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Mega Dillas

Black & Blue - Mega

$25.98

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Mega

$18.98

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Mega

$25.98

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Mega

$34.98

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Mega

$22.98

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Mega

$27.98

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Mega

$27.98

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Mega

$29.98

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Plain-o - Mega

$20.98

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Half & Half Mega

Pick 2 of your faves to mix it up and make everyone happy!

Mega Sides

QT Fresh Salsa

$9.99

QT Guac Sauce

$18.99

QT Hatch Queso

$19.99

QT Primo Queso

$24.99

QT Corn Salad

$19.99

QT Black Beans

$10.99

Bag of Seasoned Chips

$4.99

Mega Salad

$29.99

Mega Salad w/ Chicken

$37.99

Gallons

Gallon Fresh Limeade

$7.49

Fresh-squeezed daily! Makes a great mixer too!

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Misc

$0.30

Each .30 you donate can feed one person in need! Dillas will match your donation - so together we can feed 2!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton, TX 76205

