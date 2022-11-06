Dillas Quesadillas Denton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
Location
1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton, TX 76205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurant
Jonuzi’s Pizza - 1776 Teasley Ln. #103
No Reviews
1776 Teasley Ln. #103 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurant
Sidewalk Cafe Denton - 2900 Wind River Lane suite 130
No Reviews
2900 Wind River Lane suite 130 Denton, TX 76210
View restaurant