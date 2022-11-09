Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Dillas Quesadillas S. Shreveport

490 Reviews

$

440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71106

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain-o - Regular
LoneStar - Regular
Founder - Regular

Specials!

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$50.00

2 Mega Plain-o w/ Chicken, Bag of chips, 8oz Hatch Queso, 6 Salsa, 6 Jalapeno Ranch, 1 Gallon of your choice

Frito Pie - Regular

Frito Pie - Regular

$8.99

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Frito Pie - Gorilla

Frito Pie - Gorilla

$13.49

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Regular Size: 1 tortilla folded = 2 pieces/1 sauce

10" Tortilla grilled with Dillas Cheese Blend, filled with ingredients, then folded and cut in half. 2 pieces, 1 dipping sauce
Frito Pie - Regular

Frito Pie - Regular

$8.99

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Plain-o - Regular

Plain-o - Regular

$6.49

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce - Please do not write in Add-ons, you can order a Build-a-Dilla if you would like additional fillings!

Black & Blue - Regular

Black & Blue - Regular

$7.99

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Regular

Bluebonnet - Regular

$5.99

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce *Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa

Buffalo Bacon - Regular

Buffalo Bacon - Regular

$7.99

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Regular

Fluffy - Regular

$9.99

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Regular

Founder - Regular

$6.99

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Regular

Gordo - Regular

$7.99

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Regular

Hot Hatch - Regular

$7.99

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

LoneStar - Regular

LoneStar - Regular

$7.99

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Build-a-Dilla - Regular

$6.99

Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.

Gorilla Size: 2 tortillas stacked = 4 pieces/2 sauces

2x 10" Tortilla grilled with Dillas Cheese Blend, filled with ingredients, then stacked and cut in 4. 4 pieces, 2 dipping sauces
Frito Pie - Gorilla

Frito Pie - Gorilla

$13.49

LIMITED TIME - Ground Beef, Chili Cheese Fritos, Red Onion, Chili Sauce, Queso Drizzle - Sour Cream for dipping

Plain-o - Gorilla

$9.49

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Black & Blue - Gorilla

$12.99

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Gorilla

$8.99

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Gorilla

$12.49

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Gorilla

$15.49

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Gorilla

$10.99

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Gorilla

$13.49

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Gorilla

$12.99

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Gorilla

$13.49

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Build-a-Dilla - Gorilla

$11.49

Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.

Mega Size: Pizza Style = feeds 4-6, 12 pieces/6 sauces

Pizza Style! Feeds 4-6, comes with 6 dipping sauces

Plain-o - Mega

$20.98

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Black & Blue - Mega

$25.98

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Mega

$18.98

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Mega

$25.98

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Mega

$34.98

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Mega

$22.98

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Mega

$27.98

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Mega

$27.98

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Mega

$29.98

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Half & Half Mega

Pick 2 of your faves to mix it up and make everyone happy!

Kiddie Size - 8" tortilla=2 pieces

6" Tortilla folded and cut in half, one sauce for dipping

Cheezy Meal

$4.49

Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice

Beanie Meal

$4.99

Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice

Pizza Meal

Pizza Meal

$4.99

Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids Drink choice

Cheezy

$3.49

Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Beanie

$3.99

Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Pizza

$3.99

Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Salad

Not-a-Dilla Salad

Not-a-Dilla Salad

$9.99

Fresh mix of spinach and romaine topped with Citrus Corn Salad, Cheese Blend and your choice of Protein. 2 Creamy Churri dressings

Sides

Gorilla Fries

Gorilla Fries

$4.99

A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)

Gorilla Chips

Gorilla Chips

$3.99

A bed of our seasoned chips topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)

Seasoned French Fries

$1.99

Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning

Corn Salad

$1.49

A chilled combination of sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo and citrus

Cilantro Lime Black Beans

$1.49

Slow cooked black beans with cilantro, lime and Dillas seasoning

Seasoned Chips

$0.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with our signature seasoning

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!

Chips & Dip

Salsa & Chips (3oz)

Salsa & Chips (3oz)

$1.99

Guac Sauce & Chips (3oz)

$2.99
Hatch Queso & Chips (3oz)

Hatch Queso & Chips (3oz)

$3.49
Salsa & Chips (8oz)

Salsa & Chips (8oz)

$3.49

Guac Sauce & Chips (8oz)

$5.49

Hatch Queso & Chips (8oz)

$5.99
Primo Queso & Chips (8oz)

Primo Queso & Chips (8oz)

$6.99

Hatch Queso with a scoop of ground beef and guac sauce to kick it up a notch

Sauces

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.39

A little kick - but not knock your socks off spicy

Extra Sour Cream

$0.39

Extra Salsa

$0.39

Fresh made daily

Extra Creamy Churri

$0.39

A tangy herb sauce - creamy and delicious

Extra Guac Sauce

$0.79

Tomatillo-avocado blend, perfect for dipping

Extra Side Pico

$0.39

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.39

Extra Buttermilk Ranch

$0.39

House-made, thick and creamy

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.39

Frank's Buffalo Sauce - only the best!

Medium Fresh Salsa (3oz)

$0.99

Medium Guac Sauce (3oz)

$1.99

Medium Hatch Queso (3oz)

$2.49

Large Fresh Salsa (8oz)

$2.99

Large Guac Sauce (8oz)

$4.99

Large Hatch Queso (8oz)

$4.99

Drinks

MD Drink 22oz

$2.29

LG Drink 32oz

$2.89

Milk

$1.49

Apple Juice

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.79

Gallon Fresh Limeade

$7.49

Fresh-squeezed daily! Makes a great mixer too!

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Mega Dillas

Black & Blue - Mega

$25.98

Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Bluebonnet - Mega

$18.98

VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Bacon - Mega

$25.98

Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fluffy - Mega

$34.98

Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Founder - Mega

$22.98

Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping

Gordo - Mega

$27.98

Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Hatch - Mega

$27.98

Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Lone Star - Mega

$29.98

Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Plain-o - Mega

$20.98

MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce

Half & Half Mega

Pick 2 of your faves to mix it up and make everyone happy!

Mega Sides

QT Fresh Salsa

$9.99

QT Guac Sauce

$18.99

QT Hatch Queso

$19.99

QT Primo Queso

$24.99

QT Corn Salad

$19.99

QT Black Beans

$10.99

Bag of Seasoned Chips

$4.99

Mega Salad

$29.99

Mega Salad w/ Chicken

$37.99

Gallons

Gallon Fresh Limeade

$7.49

Fresh-squeezed daily! Makes a great mixer too!

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Fresh-brewed daily!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

