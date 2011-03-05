Dillon’s Local imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sandwiches

Dillon’s Local

review star

No reviews yet

21 S. Park Ave

Plymouth, MA 02360

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzels
Chowder
Shepherd's Pie

TAKE OUT MENU

Pretzels

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Croquettes

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Scallops & Bacon

$17.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

Kale Soup

$5.00+

Chowder

$6.00+

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Burrata Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Cape Cod Reuben

$14.50

Cali Chicken

$13.50

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Burger

$14.00

Whiskey Burger

$15.00

Cuban

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

Steak Tips

$25.00

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Salmon

$26.00

Irish Scallops

$29.00

Chop Chop Bowl

$18.00

Dinner: Short Rib

$25.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$20.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Shepherd's Pie

$9.00

Kids Fish n' Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Dillon’s Local image

