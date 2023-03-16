Dillon's - Back Bay West 955 Boylston Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Happy to book any event! Feel free to inquire about our book room or patio for reservations.
Location
955 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02115
Gallery