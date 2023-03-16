  • Home
Dillon's - Back Bay West 955 Boylston Street

955 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02115

Appetizers

Clam Chowder

$8.00

applewood bacon, dill, oyster crackers

Mozzarella Stix

$14.00

hand pulled mozzarella, breaded, fried...not from your freezer! Pink vodka sauce dipper

Crazy Bread

$14.00

garlic buttered foccacia bread, ricotta, mozzarella, Italian seasoning, pink sauce dipper

Chicken Tendies (4)

$14.00

southern fried, house honey mustard, smokey BBQ sides

Wings (8)

$14.00

available- Buffalo, smokey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Strawberry Habanero or Smoke Rubbbed. Blue cheese dipper sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

crispy fried, blue cheese dipper

Meatballs

$15.00

marinara, ricotta, basil, garlic crostini

Bronco Fries

$17.00

grilled steak, apple wood smoked bacon, queso ranchero, caramelized onions & peppers, jalapenos, bbq, ranch

Fried Pickles

$13.00

southern battered, buttermilk ranch dip

Lobster Rangoon

$18.00Out of stock

scallion cream cheese, ponzu dip

Bowls & Salads

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

sesame crusted sushi grade ahi tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled carrot slaw, ponzu sauce, scallion

Salmon Bowl

$22.00

quinoa, roasted cauliflower, avocado, arugula, grilled corn salsa, scallion vinaigrette

Grain Bowl

$17.00

quinoa, farro, arugula, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, pecans,maple vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$14.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, roasted red pepper, corn, black beans, shredded pepperjack, tortilla strips, avocado lime dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, old school Caesar dressing, Parmesan, garlic-herb focaccia

Main Plates

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$19.00

Bourbon Tips

$26.00

marinated steak, truffle mashed potatoes, chefs' choice veg

Mac n Cheese Reg

$15.00

Oven

Cheese

$15.00

Detroit Roni

$16.00

hot honey drizzle

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

bacon, red onion, roasted corn, jalapeno, ranch

Margherita

$16.00

fresh mozz, basil, parmesan

Baked Pasta

$16.00

penne, marinara, ricotta, sausage, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions

Hand Helds

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

seasoned steak, pepper-jack, caramelized onions & peppers, chimichurri, ciabatta, demi glace dip

Lobster Roll

$36.00

cold mayo OR hot buttered, slaw and fries

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, smashed avocado, mango, spicy mayo, shredded citrus slaw, grilled lime

Division 16

$16.00

Extra sharp cheddar, LTP, Dillon's signature burger sauce w/ French fries

Crunchtime

$17.00

Bibb lettuce, cripsy onions, potato chips, American, topped w/ranch w/ French fries

Chicken Sammy

$16.00

Crispy pickle brined chicken, Sunday sauce, shrettuce, house refrigerator pickles, butter toasted brioche bun w/ French fries

Crunch Wrap

$17.00

Queso-burger, tomato-onion-pickle mix, tortilla crunch, grilled tortilla shell, side burger sauce, w/ French fries

Quinoa Burger

$17.00

House blend quinoa & chickpea patty, roasted beet hummus, ranch, lettuce, tomato, cucumber w/ French fries

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Dessert

Smores Skillet

$10.00

Marshmallows, chocolate, and buttery graham crackers baked in a cast iron skillet with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, & whipped cream

Ice Cream Cake

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookies pieces, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Scoop Ice cream

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Mashed

$6.00

Side Veg

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Happy to book any event! Feel free to inquire about our book room or patio for reservations.

Location

955 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

