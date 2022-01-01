Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dill with a Twist

review star

No reviews yet

1528 East Mcarty street suite #2

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Munchies

Fried Jalapenos

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Small Nachos

$4.50

Wingettes

$9.50

Bacon Chicken Club

$8.00

29.99 Special

$29.99

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Buffalo Wraps

$6.50

Dills W N Out Special Chef Choice

$5.00

Chicken Waffles

$12.50

Loaded Mac N Cheese Tots

$10.00

Large Nacho

$7.25

Mackerel Hush Puppies

$7.00

Smoothie

Breakfast

Pancakes

$3.25

Shrimp & Grits

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Breakfast Burrito

$2.25

Strawberry Waffle

Lemon Waffle

Chocolate Waffle

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Chicken Waffles

$12.50

Sip N Paint Packages

Package 1 W\O Food

$350.00

Package2 W\O Food

$525.00

Package 3 W\ Food

$425.00

Package 4 W\ Food

$600.00

1 - 3 Hours Event Room Rental

$85.00

3-5 Hours Event Room

$125.00

2- People Sip N Paint

$80.00

4-people Sip N Paint

$160.00

8- People Sip N Paint

$320.00

10- People Sip N Paint

$400.00

15- People Sip N Paint

$600.00

Deposit For 4 people

$74.26

Deposit For 2 People

$37.13

Skilletts Catering

Event

$14.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$7.50

Beef Polish Sandwich

$5.00

Trio Special

$20.99

Fish sandwich

$7.50

House burger Combo

$14.00

Dilly Dog

$8.00

Hamburger Sandwich

$5.50

Blazing Burger

$10.00

Make A Combo

$1.75

Turkey Burger

$6.50

Double Burger

$8.25

Add A Side

$2.00

2 Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Turkey Chop

$6.00

Beyond Burgers

$4.50

Hawiian Burger

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Club

$9.50

Mammy Whammy

$9.25

Spicy Bacon Hawiian Chicken

$10.00

Mac N Cheese Burger

$10.00

Salmon Burger

$10.00

Reuben Burger

$10.00

Add A Patty

$1.25

Wingette Combo With Drink

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Chicken Sub

$9.00

Crab Sub

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Snacks

Chews

$0.65

Chips

$0.59

Bottle pop

$1.25

Reese Cups

$1.15

Fruities

$0.55

Jolly Joes

$0.25

Suckers

$0.79

Sour Skittles

$1.15

Skittles

$1.15

Starburst

$1.15

Push Pop

$1.25

Hershey

$1.15

Twix

$1.15

Whatchamcallit

$1.15

Plain Mm

$1.15

Milkyway

$1.15

Kitkat

$1.15

Ring Pop

$0.50

Now Laters

$0.25

Mamba

$0.35

Jollly Ranchers

$0.65

Toostie Rolls

$0.50

Snack Cakes

$0.40

Camello Bars

$1.15

2 For 2 Suckers

$1.15

Pixy Sticks

$0.35

Fun Dip

$0.50

Suckers

$0.79

Pop Rocks

$0.35

79 Cent Chips

$0.79

Sides/Sauces

Bacon

$1.25

Cheese Slice

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Large Chili

$4.25

Small Fries

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Large Mac N Cheese

$4.75

Small Mash

$2.50

Small Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Small Mushroom

$3.25

Large Veggie

$4.00

Tomato

$0.30

Small Chili

$2.50

Large Baked Bean

$4.25

Small Slaw

$2.50

Small Potato Salad

$2.50

Small Baked Beans

$2.50

Small Veggie

$2.00

Delivery Charge

$5.00

Mail Orders

$15.00

Large Slaw

$4.25

Large Potato Salad

$4.25

Small Tots

$2.00

Large Tots

$4.00

Large Fries

$4.75

Asian

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Garlic Ranch

$0.25

Hawiian

$0.25

Spicy Bbq

$0.25

Sweet N Spicy Bbq

$0.25

Bbq

$0.25

Dill Ra Cha

$0.25

Plain

Lemon Pepper

Lemon Garlic Pepper

Ranch

$0.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Add Chili

$1.25

Desserts

Small Bannana Pudding

$4.00

Strawberry Bites

$3.50

Brownie Bites

$3.50

Lemon Bites

$3.50

Variety Cake

$2.00

Large Banana Pudding

$5.75

Relishes

Relishes

$4.50

Pickles

Small

$5.00

Medium

$8.00

Large

$15.00

Infused

$20.00

Homemade Sauces

Spicy garlic ranch

$4.50

Spicy mayo

$4.50

Dills Tatar Sauce

$0.25

Sweet n spicy Asian

$4.50

Bbq

$4.50

Dill-ra-cha

$4.50

Buffalo

$0.25

Sweet N Spicy Hawiian

$4.50

House Mayo

$3.25

Spicy BBQ Sauce

Kids Meal

Corn Dog

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Hamburger

$5.50

Large Mac N Cheese

$4.75

Chicken Nuggets (4)

$5.50

Single Corn Dog

$1.00

Mozz Sticks (4)

$5.50

Mozz Sticks (6)

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets 6

$6.50

6 Cheese Sticks

$4.25

8 Mozz Sticks

$7.25

Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pink Lem

$0.75

Bottle Tea

$1.50

Pepsi

$0.75

Grape

$0.75

Lemonade

$0.75

Diet Coke

$0.75

Rootbeer

$0.75

Coke

$0.75

Mountain Dew

$0.75

Dr.pepper

$0.75

7 Up

$0.75

Orange

$0.75

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$0.50

Sprite

$0.75

Dills Grown Up Punch

$7.00

Mikes Hard Coolers

$3.00

Wine

$7.00

Budweiser Beer

$2.50

Wine Coolers

$2.00

Bud Light Beer

$2.50

Corona Beers

$3.50

Miller Light

$2.25

Coors Light

$1.25

Natural Light

$0.99

Kiddie Upcharge Drink

$0.40

Coke Zero

$0.75

Pepsi Diet

$0.75

Black Jazz

$0.89

Black Reg/ Wine

$1.05

Black Sweets

$0.79

Swishers

$0.99

Lighters

$0.89

Optimo

$0.99

Backwoods

L& M 100%

$6.00

Newports 100%

$7.00

Decades 100%

CBD Gummies

Minute Maid

$2.00

Swisher Sweet Black Smooth

$0.79

Swisher Sweets Black Cherry

$0.79

Sweet Woods Leaf

$0.99

Sweet Woods Sweet Aroma

$0.99

Sweet Woods Leaf Golden Honey

$0.99

Sweet Woods Leaf Russian Cream

$0.99

Diamond 4Ks

$0.99

Sweet Delicious

$0.99

Blk Smooth

$0.79

Blk Cherry

$0.79

38 Special Cigars

$8.00

Bottled Sauces

Buffalo

$5.00

House Mayo

$5.00

Asain

$5.00

Spicy Garlic Ranch

$5.00

Bbq

$5.00

Hawiian

$5.00

Dill Ra Cha

$5.00

Fry Sauce

$5.00

Spicy Mayo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1528 East Mcarty street suite #2, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Directions

Gallery
Dills with a Twist image
Dills with a Twist image
Dills with a Twist image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
1508 E. McCarty St Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
CRAZY FRYS
orange starNo Reviews
1121 E. Miller St. Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
232 Downtown Hospitality
orange starNo Reviews
232 E High Street Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Water Tower Bar and Grill - Jefferson City - 458 Rock Hill Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
458 Rock Hill Rd. Jefferson City, MO 65109
View restaurantnext
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
503 South Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext
The Dandy Lion Cafe - 102 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Main St. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jefferson City
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston