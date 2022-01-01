Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth 281 Main St

4 Reviews

281 Main St

Falmouth, MA 02540

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Burrito
Quesadilla

Food

Taco

$7.00

Burrito

$7.00

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Burger

$13.00

Nachos

$12.00

Fries

$7.00

Street Corn

$9.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Beef Empanada

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

$12.00Out of stock

Churro Bites

$9.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side Of Tortillas

$2.00

Pork Street Taco

$5.00

Steak Street Taco

$6.00

Pork Crunch Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Crunch Wrap

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Crunch Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$3.00

Merchandise

Longsleeve

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Stickers

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fully customizable Menu serving some of the Freshest Mexican on the Cape! Offering Take out and Online Ordering. Open Tuesday Through Thursday 11:30-5pm Friday and Saturday 11:30-8:30pn

Location

281 Main St, Falmouth, MA 02540

Directions

