Dim Sum Sam - Financial District 123 William Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
123 William Stre, New York, NY 10038
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
GRUBBS - Williams Street - 136 William Street
No Reviews
136 William Street New York, NY 07030
View restaurant
Croquant - Pressed Paninis - 88 Fulton Street
No Reviews
88 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurant