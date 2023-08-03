Main Menu

Dimsum

Shrimp dumpling 虾饺

$6.95

Shu Mai 烧卖皇

$6.50

BBQ Pork Buns叉烧包

$6.50

Chicken Dumpling鸡肉饺

$6.50

Duck Dumpling鸭丝饺

$6.50

Buddha Dumpling罗汉斋饺

$6.50

Spicy Mushroom Dumpling川辣香菇饺

$6.50

Shanghai Juicy Pork Bun上海小笼包

$6.50

Crabmeat Juicy Pork Bun蟹肉小笼包

$6.95

Steamed Spare Ribs w. Olive Sauc榄汁蒸排骨e

$6.50

Chicken Feet凤爪

$6.50

Sweet Egg Yolk Bun流沙包

$6.50

Vegetable Roll素菜春卷

$6.50

Duck Spring Roll鸭丝春卷

$6.50

Shrimp Roll虾春卷

$6.50

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling煎京都锅贴

$6.95

Scallion Pancake葱油饼

$6.95

Sesame Ball w. Lotus Seeds芝麻球

$6.50

Portuguese Egg Tarts葡挞

$2.75

Portuguese Egg Tarts 葡挞( 3 )

$7.50

Crispy BBQ Pork Buns脆皮叉烧包

$2.95

Crispy BBQ Pork Buns 脆皮叉烧包( 3 )

$7.95

Salted Egg & Taro Buns菠萝包

$2.95

Salted Egg & Taro Buns菠萝包 ( 3 )

$7.95

Cold Appetizer

Beef Triple w. Peanut川味牛肚

$13.95

Chicken Feet w. Chopped Chili凤爪

$11.95

Dried Mushroom & Tofu Skin木耳

$11.95

Spicy Cucumber凉拌黄瓜

$9.95

Boneless Chicken本楼手撕鸡

$13.95

Side Dish

Deep Fried Dough油条

$3.95

Peking Duck北京鸭

$3.95

Pork Sandwiches 火腩三文治( 1 pc)

$3.95

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup鲜虾云吞汤 (

$8.95

Choy Sum w. Oyster Sauce蚝油菜心

$8.95

Chef Special Beef Stew秘制牛腩

$13.95

White Rice白饭

$2.00

Hk BBQ

BBQ Roast Chicken Leg烧鸡腿

$7.95

BBQ Roast Pork秘制叉烧

$11.95

Roast Duck 火鸭1/4

$13.95

Roast Duck火鸭 半只

$23.95

Roast Duck 火鸭一只

$45.95

Soy Sauce Chicken豉油鸡1/4

$12.95

Soy Sauce Chicken豉油鸡半只

$22.95

Soy Sauce Chicken豉油鸡一只

$43.95

BBQ Roast Pig金牌乳猪

$238.00

Whole Peking Duck北京鸭

$62.95

Rice Noodle Roll

Roast Pork Rice Noodle Roll叉烧肠粉

$6.50

Minced Pork Rice Noodle Roll猪肉肠粉

$6.50

Chicken Rice Noodle Roll鸡肉肠粉

$6.50

Beef Rice Noodle Roll牛肉肠粉

$6.50

Seafood Rice Noodle Roll海鲜肠粉

$6.50

Sweet Corn Rice Noodle Roll玉米肠粉

$6.50

Chinese Cilantro Rice Noodle Roll香菜肠粉

$6.50

Egg Rice Noodle Roll鸡蛋肠粉

$6.50

Dried Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll虾米肠粉

$6.50

Two Combo Rice Noodle Roll双拼肠粉

$7.50

Over Rice

Roast Pork Rice Bowl叉烧饭

$12.95

Roast Duck Over Rice火鸭饭

$12.95

Soy Sauce Chicken Over Rice油鸡饭

$12.95

Beef Stew Over Rice牛腩饭

$12.95

Chicken Leg Over Ricw鸡腿饭

$14.95

Two Combo Over Rice双拼饭

$14.95

Noodle Soup

BBQ Pork Noodle 叉烧汤面

$13.95

Roast Duck Noodle Soup火鸭汤面

$13.95

Soy Sauce Chicken Noodle Soup油鸡汤面

$13.95

Beef Stew Noodle Soup牛腩汤面

$13.95

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup鲜虾云吞汤面

$13.95

Noodle Soup w. Two Toppings双拼汤面

$15.95

Congee

Plain Congee白粥

$4.95

Chicken Congee滑鸡粥

$8.95

Minced Beef Congee牛肉粥

$8.95

Fish Filet Congee鱼片粥

$9.95

Seafood Congee海鲜粥

$9.95

Pork & Egg Congee皮蛋瘦肉粥

$8.95

Hot Drink

Coffee咖啡

$2.75

Hk Style Milk Tea热奶茶

$3.25

Hk Style Coffee & Milk Tea热鸳鸯

$3.25

Fresh Soy Milk热豆浆

$2.95

Puer Tea普洱茶

$2.50

Jasmine Tea茉莉茶

$2.50

Chrysanthemum Tea菊花茶

$2.50

Cold Drink

Iced Coffee冻咖啡

$4.50

Iced Hk Style Milk Tea冻奶茶

$4.50

Iced Hk Style Coffee & Milk Tea冻鸳鸯

$4.50

Lemon Ice Tea冻柠茶

$4.50

Iced Soy Milk冻豆浆

$3.95

Soda

$2.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.95

Tsingtao

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Dimsum Palace

Dimsum

Black Truffle Shrimp Dumplings黑松露虾饺

$16.95

Abalone Shumai鲍鱼烧卖

$14.95

Shrimp Dumpling虾饺

$6.95

Seafood Peashoot Dumpling海鲜豆苗饺

$6.95

Taro Cilantro & Pork Dumpling香茜芋粒饺

$6.50

Shredded Roast Duck Dumpling鸭丝饺

$6.50

Chicken Dumpling鸭丝饺

$6.50

Pork and Chive Dumpling京都饺

$6.50

Roast Pork Rice Noodle Roll叉烧肠粉

$6.50

Shrimp & Chives Sausage Dumpling韭菜鲜虾饺

$6.50

Chou Zhou Dumplings w. Peanut潮州粉果

$6.50

Buddha Delight Dumpling罗汉斋饺

$6.50

Mixed Mushroom Dumpling三菇饺

$6.50

Bamboo shoot Dumpling竹笙饺

$6.50

Soy Bean Dumpling毛豆饺

$6.50

Szchuan Spicy Fresh Mushroom川辣香菇饺 Dumpling

$6.50

Shrimp Dumpling w. Mayo沙汁鲜虾饺

$6.50

Beef Noodle Roll牛肉肠粉

$6.50

Shu Mai烧卖皇

$6.50

Chicken Shu Mai鸡烧卖

$6.50

Seafood Shu Mai海鲜烧卖

$6.50

Steamed Spare Ribs w. Olive Sauce榄汁蒸排骨

$6.50

Chicken Feet凤爪

$6.50

Beef Tripes w. Peanut凤爪

$12.95

Sticky Rice w. Pork Wrapped珍珠鸡

$6.50

Szechuan Wonton红油炒手

$9.95

Seafood Rice Noodle Roll海鲜肠粉

$6.50

Shanghai Juicy Pork Bun上海小笼包

$6.50

Crabmeat Juicy Pork Bun蟹肉小笼包

$6.95

Chicken Juicy Pork Bun鸡肉小笼包

$6.95

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling煎京都锅贴

$6.95

Pan Fried Shrimp Dumpling煎鲜虾韭菜饺

$6.95

Pan Fried Tiny Bun生煎包

$6.95

BBQ Pork Buns叉烧包

$6.50

Pork Shrimp Bun鲜虾菜肉包

$6.50

Cilantro Rice Roll香菜肠粉

$6.50

Duck Spring Roll鸭丝春卷

$6.95

Scallion Pancake葱油饼

$6.95

Crispy Garlic Spare Ribs蒜香骨

$8.95

Pan Fried Turnip Cake煎萝卜糕

$6.95

Stir Fried Turnip XO SauceXO酱炒萝卜糕

$8.95

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp 椒盐虾

$10.95

Vegetable Spring Roll素菜卷

$6.50

Shrimp Roll虾卷

$6.50

Spicy Cucumber凉拌黄瓜

$9.95

Pork Egg Congee皮蛋瘦肉粥

$6.95

Crabmeat Spring Roll海王卷

$12.95

Green Tea Rice Ball绿茶汤圆

$6.50

Sweet Sesame Ball芝麻球

$6.50

Taro Bun香芋包

$6.50

Sweet Egg Yolk Creamy Bun流沙包

$6.50

Egg Tart蛋挞

$2.95

Baked BBQ Roast Pork Bun脆皮叉烧包

$2.95

Baked Salt Egg Yolk Taro Bun菠萝包

$2.95

Appetizer

Sesame Cold Noodle芝麻凉面

$9.95

Fried Wonton港式炸云吞

$9.95

Spicy Cucumber凉拌黄瓜

$9.95

Soft Shell Crab w. Salt & Pepper椒盐软壳蟹

$14.95

Soft Shell Crab w. Salt Egg Yolk咸蛋黄软壳蟹

$14.95

Salt & Pepper Squid椒盐鲜鱿

$14.95

Salt Egg Squid咸蛋黄鲜鱿

$14.95

Beef Triple w. Peanut川味牛肚

$12.95

Boneless Chicken本楼手撕鸡

$13.95

Soup

Hong Kong Wonton Soup云吞汤

$8.95

Hot & Sour Soup酸辣汤

$4.95

Sweet Corn Egg Drop Soup蛋花汤

$4.95

Watercress Tofu Soup西洋菜豆腐汤

$12.95

Salt Egg w. Seasonal Veg. & Pork Soup咸蛋时菜肉片汤

$14.95

West Lake Beef Chowder西湖牛肉羹

$14.95

Fresh Crabmeat, Seafood Tofu Chowder蟹肉海皇豆腐汤

$20.95

Chef Specials

Whole Peking Duck北京鸭

$64.95

Peking Duck w. Caviar Supplement鱼子酱北京鸭

$84.95

Black Truffle Pale & Special Mushroom黑松露羊肚菌

$42.95

BBQ Combinations烧腊双拼

$22.95

Pan Fried Lamb Chop Salt & Pepper香葱羊扒

$48.95

Prime New York Steak w. BBQ Honey Sauce烧汁纽约牛扒

$68.95

Taro, Sweet Yam & Broccoli w. Salt Egg Yolk黄金三蔬

$22.95

House Special Steak Cube本楼士的球

$32.95

Prawn w. Honey Walnut w. Fresh Fruit核桃虾球

$34.95

Chilean Seabass w. Black Pepper Corn黑椒桂花鱼

$36.95

Deshell Lobster Fried Rice w. Pinnut特式龙虾炒饭

$48.95

Sauteed Sea Conch & Fresh Squid油泡吊片桂花蚌

$48.95

Peashoot w. Mixed Eggs in Supreme Broth三色上汤豆苗

$29.95

Royal Seafood w. Hawaii Nut小炒皇

$38.95

Meat

Sesame Chicken芝麻鸡

$21.95

Sesame Shredded Beef芝麻牛

$21.95

Orange Chicken陈皮鸡

$21.95

Orange Shredded Beef陈皮牛

$21.95

General Tso's Chicken左宗鸡

$21.95

Kung Po Chicken宫保鸡

$19.95

Cashew Nut Diced Chicken腰果鸡丁

$19.95

Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce鼓汁鸡

$20.95

Beef w. Black Bean Sauce鼓汁牛

$20.95

Seasonal Vegetable时菜炒

$20.95

Pork w. Spicy Garlic Sauce鱼香肉丝

$20.95

Chicken w. Spicy Garlic Sauce鱼香鸡片

$20.95

Sweet & Sour Pork w. Pineapple甜酸肉

$20.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken w. Pineapple甜酸鸡

$20.95

Pork Chop in Peking Style京都骨

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop椒盐骨

$18.95

Mongolian Beef蒙古牛

$20.95

Crispy Spicy Shredded Beef脆皮牛肉丝

$22.95

Beef w. Ginger & Scallion葱爆牛

$20.95

Curry Chicken加裡鸡

$20.95

Curry Beef加裡牛

$20.95

Seafood

Steam Chilean Seabass清蒸桂花鱼

$48.95

Steamed Flounder清蒸龙利

$36.95

Pan Fried Flounder干煎龙利

$36.95

Sweet & Sour Fish Filet糖醋鱼片

$22.95

Fish Filet w. Chinese Squash腾瓜鱼片

$22.95

Prawn & Scallop w. Spicy Garlic Sauce鱼香双鲜

$28.95

Prawn w. Black Bean Sauce鼓汁虾球

$28.95

Scallop w. Black Bean Sauce鼓汁带子

$28.95

Prawn w. XO Sauce & AsparagusXO酱虾球

$28.95

Scallop w. XO Sauce & AsparagusX带子O酱

$28.95

Hometown Style Fish Filet w. Minced Pork家乡鱼片

$22.95

Baby Shrimp w. Sichuan Spicy Sauce干烧虾仁

$22.95

Baby Shrimp w. Cashew Nut腰果虾仁

$22.95

Vegetable

Fresh Seasonal Vegetable w. Garlic蒜蓉时菜

$17.95

Eggplant w. Spicy Galic Sauce鱼香茄子

$16.95

Ma po Tofu麻婆豆腐

$16.95

Braise Tofu w. Mushroom红烧豆腐

$18.95

Chinese Broccoli w. Olive Sauce榄汁唐芥兰

$18.95

House Special Mixed Vegetable本楼四蔬

$19.95

Choy Sum w. Oyster Sauce

$17.95

String Bean w. Minced Pork

$17.95

Rice & Noodle

Tradition Fried Rice各式炒饭

$15.95

Shanghai Fried Rice上海炒饭

$11.95

Yang Chow Fried Rice扬州炒饭

$18.95

Crabmeat & Pine nut Fried Rice本楼炒饭

$20.95

Chow Fun各式炒河粉

$18.95

Lo Mein各式捞面

$18.95

Mei Fun各式炒米粉

$18.95

Singapore Mei Fun星洲米粉

$19.95

House Special Seafood Chow Mei Fun大棚米粉

$22.95

Shredded Chicken & Mushroom E-Fu Noodle北菇鸡丝伊面。

$22.95

Non Alcohol

House Wine

$10.00

Beer

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$8.00