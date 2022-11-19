Uluh imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Uluh

1,198 Reviews

$$$

152A 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Popular Items

General Tso's Chicken
Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (5)
Boneless Pork Trotters

Dim Sum

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$9.00

Crab Meat Soup Dumplings (5)

$11.00
Colorful Pork Soup Dumplings (8)

Colorful Pork Soup Dumplings (8)

$18.00
Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$15.00

Spicy Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$10.00

Spicy

Fresh Shrimp Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$11.00

Chicken pork Soup Dumplings(5)

$11.00
Wasabi Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

Wasabi Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$10.00
Salted Egg Yolk Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

Salted Egg Yolk Pork Soup Dumplings (5)

$11.00
Vegetable Soup Dumplings (5)

Vegetable Soup Dumplings (5)

$12.00Out of stock
Pan Fried Mini Pork Bao (8)

Pan Fried Mini Pork Bao (8)

$15.00
Mini Pumpkin Puff (2)

Mini Pumpkin Puff (2)

$9.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Vegetarian

Scallion Pancake w. Sliced Beef

Scallion Pancake w. Sliced Beef

$13.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (5)

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (5)

$12.00
Wontons In Chili Oil

Wontons In Chili Oil

$9.00

Light Spice

Har Gow (4)

Har Gow (4)

$10.00
Shumai w. Shrimp (4)

Shumai w. Shrimp (4)

$10.00
Steamed Duck Dumplings (3)

Steamed Duck Dumplings (3)

$9.00
Mushroom Vegetable Dumplings (2)

Mushroom Vegetable Dumplings (2)

$8.00

Corn Har Gow (2)

$8.00
Purple Sweet Potato Pancake w. Sesame

Purple Sweet Potato Pancake w. Sesame

$9.00

Sweet, Vegetarian.

Steamed Veggie Dumplings (5)

$12.00

Vegetarian

Peach Gum Tonic in Birds Nest Soup

Peach Gum Tonic in Birds Nest Soup

$16.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

Ice Jelly & Brown sugar in Osmanthus Sauce

Ice Jelly & Brown sugar in Osmanthus Sauce

$8.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

uluh Rice Balls in Sweet Wine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls

Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls

$7.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup

$8.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

uluh Signature

Brown Sugar Glazed Peking Duck (S)

Brown Sugar Glazed Peking Duck (S)

$42.00

Comes with 6 pancakes

Brown Sugar Glazed Peking Duck (L)

Brown Sugar Glazed Peking Duck (L)

$75.00

Comes with 10 pancakes

Braised Black Garlic Striped Bass

$56.00
Chili Dungeness Crab

Chili Dungeness Crab

$86.00

Light Spice

Chili Lobster (2lbs)

$72.00

Light Spice

Black Pepper Jumbo Dungeness Crab

Black Pepper Jumbo Dungeness Crab

$86.00

Black Pepper Jumbo Lobster

$72.00

Uluh Black Truffle & Shrimp Rice Cake

$32.00

Sweet

Cod Fish in Curry

$48.00

Light Spice

Stir Fried Lobster Dry Pot w. Vegetables (2lbs)

$75.00

Very Spicy

Lobster w. Salty Egg Yolk (2 lbs)

$73.00

Rice & Noodles

Dan Dan Noodle

$9.00
Tomato Noodle Soup

Tomato Noodle Soup

$16.00

Vegetarian

Slow Cook Beef Brisket & Daikon Rice Vermicelli

$23.00

Light Spice

Uluh Pan Fried Rice Noodle

$17.00

Light Spice

Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans Rice Noodle

Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans Rice Noodle

$16.00

Light Spice

Beef Rice in Stone Bowl

$28.00
Roast Pork Egg Fried Rice

Roast Pork Egg Fried Rice

$19.00
Black Truffle Egg Fried Rice

Black Truffle Egg Fried Rice

$28.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$16.00

Vegetarian

Shredded Duck Fried Rice

$18.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Spicy

Fish in Green Peppercorn

$30.00

Spicy

Sea Bass in Green Peppercorn

$56.00

Spicy

Beef & Rice Pasta w. Sesame Sauce

$32.00

Spicy

Fish in Homemade Pickled Cabbage

Fish in Homemade Pickled Cabbage

$28.00

Spicy

Sea Bass in Homemade Pickled Cabbage

$56.00

Spicy

Beef Tripe in Peppercorn Oil

$32.00

Sliced Beef in Chili Oil

$28.00

Fish Fillet in Chili Oil

$28.00
Sichuan Chili Fried Chicken w. Pineapple

Sichuan Chili Fried Chicken w. Pineapple

$22.00

Spicy

Duck Blood in Chili Sauce

$32.00
Sichuan Spiced Lamb Ribs w. Bones

Sichuan Spiced Lamb Ribs w. Bones

$35.00

Spicy

Chongqing Chili Fried Chicken w. Bones

Chongqing Chili Fried Chicken w. Bones

$21.00

Spicy

Spicy Intestine

$25.00
Fatty Beef in Sour Soup

Fatty Beef in Sour Soup

$29.00

Spicy

Mapo Duck Blood Tofu

$22.00

Sliced Pork in Chili Oil

$20.00

New Yorker

Sichuan Chili Fried Chicken

$18.00

Very Spicy

Crispy Duck (Half)

Crispy Duck (Half)

$24.00
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

Light Spice

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$16.00

Light Spice

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Sweet

Sliced Beef w. Mushroom

$24.00

XinJiang Cumin Sliced Beef

$24.00

Light Spice

Sweet & Sour Pork

$18.00
Julienne Pork w. Garlic Sauce

Julienne Pork w. Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Light Spice

Fish Fillet w. Mushrooms

Fish Fillet w. Mushrooms

$22.00
Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp

Kung Pao Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

Light Spice

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

uluh 10

Boneless Pork Trotters

Boneless Pork Trotters

$32.00

Light Spice

Boneless Pork Trotters w. Abalone 2pcs

Boneless Pork Trotters w. Abalone 2pcs

$56.00

Light Spice

Lobster Mapo Tofu

Lobster Mapo Tofu

$75.00

Light Spice

Crispy Shrimp w. Ginger

$32.00
Crab Tofu

Crab Tofu

$26.00

Shrimp & Calamari w. Garlic Oil

$36.00

Light Spice

Steamed Sea Bass w. Scallion

$56.00Out of stock

Braised Pork Belly w. Abalone 2pcs

$46.00

Stir Fried

Stir Fried Pork Belly w. Egg

$18.00

Light Spice

Sliced Pork & Rice Pasta w. Sesame Sauce

$24.00

Wild Pepper w. Beef

$25.00

Light Spice

Stir Fried Potato w. Pork

$18.00
Stir Fried Okra in XO Sauce

Stir Fried Okra in XO Sauce

$22.00

Light Spice

Braised Chicken w. Chili (w. Bone)

Braised Chicken w. Chili (w. Bone)

$21.00

Spicy

Stir Fried Fatty Beef w. Cilantro

$28.00
Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans

Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans

$17.00

Light Spice

Vegetables

Vegetarian Dry Pot

Vegetarian Dry Pot

$29.00

Very Spicy

Mapo Tofu

$16.00

Spicy, Vegetarian.

Stir Fried Cabbage w. Soy Sauce

Stir Fried Cabbage w. Soy Sauce

$16.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Organic Mushroom w. Black Pepper

Organic Mushroom w. Black Pepper

$19.00

Vegetarian

Sauteed String Bean w. Eggplant

$18.00

Vegetarian

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Stir Fried Cabbage w. Glass Noodles

$16.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Sauteed String Beans

$15.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Sauteed Pea Shoot w. Garlic

Sauteed Pea Shoot w. Garlic

$19.00

Vegetarian

Chinese Broccoli w. Goji

$16.00

Vegetarian

Small Plate

Sweet and Sour Ribs

Sweet and Sour Ribs

$15.00

Sweet

Sichuan Beef Jerky

Sichuan Beef Jerky

$17.00

Light Spice

Green Peppercorn Chicken

Green Peppercorn Chicken

$15.00

Light Spice

Okra Salad

Okra Salad

$12.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Vegetarian

Seasoned Duck in Plum Sauce(Hot)

$18.00Out of stock

Light Spice

Iced Tomatoes In Sweet Plum Sauce

Iced Tomatoes In Sweet Plum Sauce

$12.00

Sweet, Vegetarian

Beef & Tripe in Chili Oil

Beef & Tripe in Chili Oil

$15.00

Light Spice

Woodear Mushroom Salad

Woodear Mushroom Salad

$9.00

Light Spice, Vegetarian

Steamed Chicken with Sesame in Chili Sauce

Steamed Chicken with Sesame in Chili Sauce

$14.00

Light Spice

Nanjing Salted Duck

Nanjing Salted Duck

$18.00

Soup

Pork Rib Tea w. Black Garlic (2)

$20.00

2 Person Serving

Slow Cooked Pig Stomach & Chicken Soup

Slow Cooked Pig Stomach & Chicken Soup

$49.00

2-4 Person Serving

Steamed Chicken Soup w. Red Dates (2)

Steamed Chicken Soup w. Red Dates (2)

$20.00

2 person serving

Hot & Sour Soup (2)

$14.00

2 Person Serving. Vegetarian, Light Spice

Desserts

Grapefruit & Pistachio Mousse

$9.00

Passion Fruit & Mango Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate & Salty Caramel Lava Cake

$12.00

Drinks

Brown Sugar Water w. Mochi (served hot)

Brown Sugar Water w. Mochi (served hot)

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

152A 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Uluh image

