DiMeo's Pizza 831 N Market St
831 north market street
Wilmington, DE 19801
Popular Items
Salads
Arugula Salad
cranberry, corn, walnuts, parmigiano, honey lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, eggs, shaved parmigiano
Chop Chop Salad
romaine, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, apple, parmigiano reggiano, house dressing
Cobb Salad
turkey, gorgonzola, eggs, cranberry, apple, walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salmon Salad
roasted salmon, red peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Mista Salad
mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, walnuts, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Small
Mista Small
Chop Chop No Chicken
Paninis or Wraps
California Turkey Panini
bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli
Chicken Pesto Panini
grilled chicken, mixed greens, flame roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, pesto, fontina
Chicken Pio Panini
grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, fontina
Vegetable Panini
spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, pesto aioli, fontina
California Turkey Wrap
bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli
Chicken Pesto Wrap
grilled chicken, mixed greens, flame roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, pesto, fontina
Chicken Pio Wrap
grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, fontina
Vegetable Wrap
spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, pesto aioli, fontina
Sandwich
Buffalo Sandwich
roasted chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella
Caprese Sandwich
arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
American cheese, hoagie roll
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
hoagie roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
hoagie roll
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
hoagie roll
Cheesesteak Sandwich
American cheese, hoagie roll
Turkey Sandwich
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Steak Sandwich
Dessert
Sides
Salmon
Chicken
Sausage
Avocado
Marinara
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Balsamic Vin
Pino's Dressing
Aioli
Cheez Wiz
Parmesan
Oregano
Crushed Red Pepper
Ketchup
Mayo
Caesar Dressing
Hot Sauce
Chipotle
Garlic Powder
Garlic Sauce
Bbq Sauce
Bread Stick Ea
Lunch Pasta
Lunch Alfredo
parmigiano cream sauce, fettucine
Lunch Baked Pasta
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano
Lunch Bolognese
veal, beef, ricotta, penne
Lunch Chicken Bello
chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, vodka cream sauce, penne
Lunch Chicken Parm
mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne
Lunch Eggplant Parm
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne
Lunch Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano
Lunch Lasagna
veal, beef, mozzarella, ricotta,
Lunch Ravioli
jumbo cheese ravioli, baby spinach, fontina, flamed with vodka tomato cream sauce
Lunch Sausage Pasta
sauteed sausage, spinach, parmigiano cream sauce, penne
Lunch Spaghetti & MB
Lunch Spaghetti w/ Clams-Red
Lunch Spaghetti w/ Clams-White
Lunch Gamberotto
Lunch Sides
Side Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil
Side Cheese Fries
Side Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Side French Fries
Side Fried Calamari
aioli
Side Meatballs (3)
Side Mozzarella Sticks
tomato sauce
Side Pasta
tomato sauce
Side Rotolini (6)
pepperoni, broccoli
Side Truffle Fries
aioli
Side Wings (10)
caramelized sweet onion, gorgonzola dolce, mild sauce
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmon
Bacon Cheese Fries
Dinner Pastas
Lg Alfredo
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Lg Alfredo Shimp
parmigiano cream sauce, fettucine
Lg Salmon Alfredo
Lg Baked Pasta
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano
Lg Bolognese
veal, beef, ricotta, penne
Lg Chicken Bello
chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, vodka cream sauce, penne
Lg Chicken Parm
mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne
Lg Eggplant Parm
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne
Lg Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano
Lg Lasagna
veal, beef, mozzarella, ricotta,
Lg Ravioli
jumbo cheese ravioli, baby spinach, fontina, flamed with vodka tomato cream sauce
Lg Sausage Pasta
sauteed sausage, spinach, parmigiano cream sauce, penne
Lg Spaghetti & MB
Lg Linguine w/ Clams-Red
Lg Linguine w/ Clams-White
Lg Gamberotto
Sides
Side Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil
Side Cheese Fries
Side Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Side French Fries
Side Fried Calamari
aioli
Side Meatballs (3)
Side Mozzarella Sticks
tomato sauce
Side Pasta
tomato sauce
Side Rotolini (6)
pepperoni, broccoli
Side Truffle Fries
aioli
Wings Caramelized
Side Wings (10)
caramelized sweet onion, gorgonzola dolce, mild sauce
Breadsticks (8)
Breadstick (ea)
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmon
Bacon Cheese Fries
Chicken Soup
French Onions Soup
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
12" Margherita
12" Napoletana
12" Quattro Formaggi
12" Spiga
12" Meat Lovers
12" Spicy Soppressata
12" Fig
12" Barbecue
12" Buffalo
12" Ranch
12" Chipotiello
12" Sausage
12" Tomato Pie
12" Spinach
12" Bacon Cheddar
12" Stromboli
12" White
12 Veggie
12 Bomba
Paisano
Sm Taco Pizza
16" Margherita
16" Napoletana
16" Quattro Formaggi
16" Spiga
16" Meat Lovers
16" Spicy Soppressata
16" Fig
16" Barbecue
16" Buffalo
16" Ranch
16" Chipotiello
16" Sausage
16" Tomato Pie
16" Spinach
16" Bacon Cheddar
16" Stromboli
16" White
16 Veggie
16 Bomba
Paisano
Lg Taco Pizza
XL Margherita
XL Napoletana
XL Quattro Formaggi
XL Spiga
XL Meat Lovers
XL Spicy Soppressata
XL Fig
XL Barbecue
XL Buffalo
XL Ranch
XL Chipotiello
XL Sausage
XL Spinach
XL Bacon Cheddar
XL White
Beverage
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
831 north market street, Wilmington, DE 19801