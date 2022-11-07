Dimeos imageView gallery

DiMeo's Pizza 831 N Market St

831 north market street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
Chop Chop Salad
Caesar Salad

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00

cranberry, corn, walnuts, parmigiano, honey lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, croutons, eggs, shaved parmigiano

Chop Chop Salad

$14.00

romaine, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, apple, parmigiano reggiano, house dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

turkey, gorgonzola, eggs, cranberry, apple, walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$16.00

roasted salmon, red peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Mista Salad

$9.00

mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$13.00

sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, walnuts, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Small

$5.00

Mista Small

$5.00

Chop Chop No Chicken

$11.00

Paninis or Wraps

California Turkey Panini

$11.00

bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, flame roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, pesto, fontina

Chicken Pio Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, fontina

Vegetable Panini

$11.00

spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, pesto aioli, fontina

California Turkey Wrap

$11.00

bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, flame roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, pesto, fontina

Chicken Pio Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, fontina

Vegetable Wrap

$11.00

spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, pesto aioli, fontina

Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.00

roasted chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00

American cheese, hoagie roll

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

hoagie roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

hoagie roll

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00

American cheese, hoagie roll

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

ricotta, chocolate chips

Nutella

$12.00

hazelnut chocolate

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tray 24 Cannolis

$65.00

Tray Cookies

$30.00

Sides

Salmon

$5.00

Chicken

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Avocado

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Pino's Dressing

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Cheez Wiz

$0.75

Parmesan

$0.50

Oregano

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Garlic Powder

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Bread Stick Ea

$0.50

Lunch Pasta

Lunch Alfredo

$12.00

parmigiano cream sauce, fettucine

Lunch Baked Pasta

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano

Lunch Bolognese

$12.00

veal, beef, ricotta, penne

Lunch Chicken Bello

$13.00

chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, vodka cream sauce, penne

Lunch Chicken Parm

$13.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne

Lunch Eggplant Parm

$12.00

mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne

Lunch Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$12.00

tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Lunch Lasagna

$12.00

veal, beef, mozzarella, ricotta,

Lunch Ravioli

$12.00

jumbo cheese ravioli, baby spinach, fontina, flamed with vodka tomato cream sauce

Lunch Sausage Pasta

$12.00

sauteed sausage, spinach, parmigiano cream sauce, penne

Lunch Spaghetti & MB

$12.00

Lunch Spaghetti w/ Clams-Red

$13.00

Lunch Spaghetti w/ Clams-White

$13.00

Lunch Gamberotto

$19.00

Lunch Sides

Side Caprese

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

Side Cheese Fries

$7.50

Side Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$13.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Calamari

$12.00

aioli

Side Meatballs (3)

$7.00

Side Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

tomato sauce

Side Pasta

$7.00

tomato sauce

Side Rotolini (6)

$12.00

pepperoni, broccoli

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

aioli

Side Wings (10)

$15.00

caramelized sweet onion, gorgonzola dolce, mild sauce

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Dinner Pastas

Lg Alfredo

$17.00

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Lg Alfredo Shimp

$22.00

parmigiano cream sauce, fettucine

Lg Salmon Alfredo

$22.00

Lg Baked Pasta

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano

Lg Bolognese

$18.00

veal, beef, ricotta, penne

Lg Chicken Bello

$19.00

chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, vodka cream sauce, penne

Lg Chicken Parm

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne

Lg Eggplant Parm

$17.00

mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh basil, penne

Lg Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$17.00

tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Lasagna

$18.00

veal, beef, mozzarella, ricotta,

Lg Ravioli

$17.00

jumbo cheese ravioli, baby spinach, fontina, flamed with vodka tomato cream sauce

Lg Sausage Pasta

$17.00

sauteed sausage, spinach, parmigiano cream sauce, penne

Lg Spaghetti & MB

$17.00

Lg Linguine w/ Clams-Red

$19.00

Lg Linguine w/ Clams-White

$19.00

Lg Gamberotto

$25.00

Sides

Side Caprese

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

Side Cheese Fries

$7.50

Side Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$13.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Calamari

$12.00

aioli

Side Meatballs (3)

$7.00

Side Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

tomato sauce

Side Pasta

$11.00

tomato sauce

Side Rotolini (6)

$12.00

pepperoni, broccoli

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

aioli

Wings Caramelized

$15.00

Side Wings (10)

$15.00

caramelized sweet onion, gorgonzola dolce, mild sauce

Breadsticks (8)

$5.00

Breadstick (ea)

$0.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Chicken Soup

$5.00

French Onions Soup

$5.00

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Sm Stromboli

$14.00

Lg Stromboli

$19.00

XL Pizza

$22.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Margherita

$15.00

12" Napoletana

$17.00

12" Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

12" Spiga

$16.00

12" Meat Lovers

$17.00

12" Spicy Soppressata

$15.00

12" Fig

$17.00

12" Barbecue

$16.00

12" Buffalo

$16.00

12" Ranch

$16.00

12" Chipotiello

$16.00

12" Sausage

$15.00

12" Tomato Pie

$15.00

12" Spinach

$15.00

12" Bacon Cheddar

$16.00

12" Stromboli

$14.00

12" White

$11.00

12 Veggie

$15.00

12 Bomba

$17.00

Paisano

$20.00

Sm Taco Pizza

$17.00

16" Margherita

$20.00

16" Napoletana

$22.00

16" Quattro Formaggi

$21.00

16" Spiga

$21.00

16" Meat Lovers

$22.00

16" Spicy Soppressata

$20.00

16" Fig

$22.00

16" Barbecue

$21.00

16" Buffalo

$21.00

16" Ranch

$21.00

16" Chipotiello

$21.00

16" Sausage

$19.00

16" Tomato Pie

$15.00

16" Spinach

$19.00

16" Bacon Cheddar

$21.00

16" Stromboli

$19.00

16" White

$15.00

16 Veggie

$20.00

16 Bomba

$22.00

Paisano

$20.00

Lg Taco Pizza

$23.00

XL Margherita

$24.00

XL Napoletana

$30.00

XL Quattro Formaggi

$30.00

XL Spiga

$30.00

XL Meat Lovers

$30.00

XL Spicy Soppressata

$30.00

XL Fig

$30.00

XL Barbecue

$30.00

XL Buffalo

$30.00

XL Ranch

$30.00

XL Chipotiello

$30.00

XL Sausage

$30.00

XL Spinach

$30.00

XL Bacon Cheddar

$30.00

XL White

$22.00

Beverage

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Mexican Fanta

$2.25

Mexican Sprite

$2.25

Mexican Diet Coke

$1.35

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Ferrarella

$2.75

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Dasany Water

$2.25

Wine Glass

GL Moscato

$6.00

GL Merlot

$6.00

GL Chianti

$6.00

GL Montepulciano

$6.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Wine Bottle

BT Moscato

$23.00

BT Merlot

$23.00

BT Chianti

$23.00

BT Montepulciano

$23.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$23.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

831 north market street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Dimeos image

