Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean

Dimi's Place

96 Reviews

$$

272 Brookline Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Parm

Pizza / Calzone

Sm Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Sm Za'atar 'N Sesame Pizza

$10.00

Za'atar, Feta Cheese, Diced Onions & Tomatoes

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Ham & Pineapple

Sm Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$13.00

Homemade Caesar Dressing, EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken & Broccoli

Sm White Spinach Pizza

$13.00

Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Buffalo Chicken

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions & Roasted BBQ Chicken

Sm Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Olives

Sm Supreme Pizza

Sm Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers & Mushrooms

Sm Meat Lover Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Canadian Ham

LG Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Za’atar ’N Sesame Pizza

$16.00

Za'atar, Feta Cheese, Diced Onions & Tomatoes

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Ham & Pineapple

LG Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$17.00

Homemade Caesar Dressing, EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken & Broccoli

LG White Spinach Pizza

$17.00

Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Buffalo Chicken

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions & Roasted BBQ Chicken

LG Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Olives

LG Supreme Pizza

LG Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers & Mushrooms

LG Meat Lover Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Canadian Ham

JUMBO Cheese Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

JUMBO Za’atar ’N Sesame Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Za'atar, Feta Cheese, Diced Onions & Tomatoes

JUMBO Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Ham & Pineapple

JUMBO Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Homemade Caesar Dressing, EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken & Broccoli

JUMBO White Spinach Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach

JUMBO Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Buffalo Chicken

JUMBO BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions & Roasted BBQ Chicken

JUMBO Veggie Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Olives

JUMBO Supreme Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers & Mushrooms

JUMBO Meat Lover Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Canadian Ham

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese Wrapped in Homemade Dough & Served with Marinara

Za’atar ’N Sesame Calzone

$10.00

Za'atar, Feta Cheese, Diced Onions & Tomatoes, Served with Marinara

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Ham & Pineapple, Served with Marinara

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$13.00

Homemade Caesar Dressing, EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken & Broccoli, Served with Caesar Dressing

White Spinach Calzone

$13.00

Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach. Served with Marinara

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Roasted Buffalo Chicken, Served with Blue Cheese

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions & Roasted BBQ Chicken, Served with Marinara

Veggie Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Olives, Served with Marinara

Supreme Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers & Mushrooms, Served with Marinara

Meat Lover Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Canadian Ham, Served with Marinara

Subs / Wraps

Choice Country Sub Roll, Ciabatta or Wheat Wrap

Eggplant Parm

$10.95

Fried Eggplant, Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Parm

$10.95

Fried Chicken Tenders, Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Meatball Parm

$10.95

Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara & Provolone Cheese

Tuna

$10.95

Homemade Tuna Salad served with choice of toppings

Italian

$10.95

Authentic Cold Cuts & Provolone Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and choice of veggies

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Aged Ham & American Cheese served with choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

House Marinated Grilled Chicken served with choice of toppings

Steak 'N Cheese

$11.50

Lightly Seasoned Plain with American Cheese... Or Custom it to your expectation

Chicken Cutlet

$10.95

Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Homemade Caesar Dressing & Croutons, Romano Cheese

Cheeseburger

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled Burger with American Cheese and choice of toppings

Burgers

Brioche Bun (Add French Fries $1.95)

Hamburger

$10.95

Grilled with Choice of toppings

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Grilled with American Cheese and choice of toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Grilled with American Cheese, Bacon & choice of toppings

Veggie Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled with choice of toppings

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

Homemade Tuna Salad with choice of toppings

Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Aged Ham & American Cheese with choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken with choice of toppings

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Chicken Tender with with choice of toppings

Medi Style

Falafel Roll Up

$10.50

Homemade with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles & Tahini Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Roll Up

$10.95

Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles

Chicken Fajita Roll Up

$10.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Rice, Cooked Veggie & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Roll Up

$10.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta & Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro Roll Up

Gyro Roll Up

$10.95

Lamb & Beef Grilled with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro Roll Up

$10.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Kafta Kebab Roll Up

$11.50

Mixed of Lean Beef, Parsley, Onion, Mediterranean Spices, Rolled with Humus, lettuce, Tomato Pickles & Onion

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.95

Homemade Falafel Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes, House Tahini Sauce & Homemade Hummus

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.95

Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli

Chicken Fajita Plate

$15.95

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken with Cooked Veggies Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Marinara

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$15.95

Dimi's Chicken Souvlaki Roll Up Served with Rice & Salad

Gyro Plate

$15.95

Dimi's Gryro Roll Up Served with Rice & Salad

Chicken Gyro Plate

$15.95

Dimi's Chicken Gyro Roll Up Served with Rice & Salad

Kafta Kebab Plate

Kafta Kebab Plate

$16.95

Homemade Kafta Kebab Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Hummus

Salads / Bowls

Served with Pita Bread

Caesar

$9.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Crouton, Parmesan Cheese & Served with Homemade Caesar Dressing

Garden

Garden

$9.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce & Fresh Cut Veggies Served with Greek Dressing

Greek

Greek

$9.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

Rice & Lentils, Homemade Hummus and Romaine Lettuce topped with Homemade Flafel served with tahin sauce

Dimi's Bowl

$14.00

Rice, Hummus, Romaine and Chicken Shawarma served with Garlic Aioli

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Potatoes, Grilled Chicken & Veggies Served with Marinara

Sides / Apps

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Dimi's Homemade Hummus

Rice

$4.95

Seasoned White Rice

Mujaddara

$4.95

Falafel (4)

$6.00

Dimi's Homemade Falafel Served with Tahini & Hummus

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.95

Side Meatballs (3)

$5.00

Italian Style Meatballs with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

French Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$11.95

Served with Marinara

Chicken Wings (8)

$11.95

Chicken Fingers (5)

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Side (4)

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Greek

$7.00

Dinners

Spaghetti

$10.95

Served Homemade Marinara and Garlic Bread

Wings Dinner (8)

$15.95

Served with choice of sides and Garlic Bread

Finger Dinner (5)

$15.95Out of stock

Served with choice of sides and Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken (3)

$15.95

Served with choice of sides and Garlic Bread

Sweets

Homemade Cookies

$2.25

Fresh Baked

Baklava

Baklava

$2.75

Dirty Chips

$2.25

Kenafa

$4.95

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.00

Fazenda Guatamala Medium Dark

Lg House Coffee

$3.00

Fazenda Guatemala Medium Dark

Tea

Moroccan Mint

$3.00

A blend of Chinese Gunpowder green tea and specially sourced mint leaves that boasts a strong mint flavor which accompanies notes of spinach and oregano for a well-rounded but balanced and refreshing brew.

Earl Gray

$3.00

This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00

At an elevation of 800 meters the Craighead Tea Estate produces award winning teas - its reputation is renowned and it's easy to see why. With delicious fruity notes and a hickory undertone, this tea is perfect to sip with breakfast.

Drinks

2L Soda

$3.99Out of stock

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.75

Water Bottle

$1.75

Spindrift

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.49

Snapple

$2.49

Smart Water

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hummus & Falafel

$5.00

Kids Chicken Finger w/ Fries

$5.00

Kids Kafta w/ Rice & Hummus

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Marinara

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ EVOO

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dimitrio's Cuisine was serving Cambridge for over 40 years with authentic handcrafted family recipes.Continuing the tradition with a brand new name, Dimi's place, but with as much passion and love for food as they did from the beginnings. Our modern Pizza and Sandwich Shop meets the Cafe laid back style, cool culture and comfortable atmosphere.We are dedicated to our guests and we tend to surprise and exceed every expectation about how food should be. Proudly using the best quality ingredients we bring to your table, party or meeting the best food in the neighborhood.

Website

Location

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Dimi's Place image
Dimi's Place image

