Pizza
Italian
Dimitri's
552 Reviews
$$
3444 Main St
Coventry, CT 06238
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialty Pies
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
$13.95
SM Broccoli Special
$13.95
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$13.95
SM California Pizza
$15.50
SM Dimitris Special
$16.95
SM Five Cheese Special
$14.95
SM Golden Potato Pizza
$15.50
SM Great Greek Pizza
$16.50
SM Hawaiian Pizza
$13.95
SM Margherita Pizza
$13.95
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
$16.95
SM Roasted Butternut Pizza
$15.50
SM Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$16.95
SM Vegetarian Pizza
$15.95
SM Vinton's Special
$15.50
SM 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza
$13.95
SM 1/2 Broccoli Special
$13.95
Sm 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$13.95
Sm 1/2 California Pizza
$15.50
SM 1/2 Dimitris Special
$16.95
SM 1/2 Five Cheese Special
$14.95
SM 1/2 Golden Potato Pizza
$15.50
SM 1/2 Great Greek Pizza
$16.50
SM 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza
$12.95
SM 1/2 Margherita Pizza
$13.95
SM 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza
$16.95
SM 1/2 Roasted Butternut Pizza
$15.50
SM 1/2 Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$16.95
SM 1/2 Vegetarian Pizza
$15.95
SM 1/2 Vinton's Special
$15.50
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
$21.95
LG Broccoli Special
$21.95
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$21.95
LG California Pizza
$24.50
LG Dimitris Special
$26.95
LG Five Cheese Special
$21.95
LG Golden Potato Pizza
$24.50
LG Great Greek Pizza
$24.95
LG Hawaiian Pizza
$21.95
LG Margherita Pizza
$21.95
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
$26.95
LG Roasted Butternut Pizza
$24.50
LG Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$26.95
LG Vegetarian Pizza
$25.95
LG Vinton's Special
$24.50
LG 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza
$21.95
LG 1/2 Broccoli Special
$21.95
LG 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$21.95
LG 1/2 California Pizza
$24.50
LG 1/2 Dimitris Special
$26.95
LG 1/2 Five Cheese Special
$21.95
LG 1/2 Golden Potato Pizza
$24.50
LG 1/2 Great Greek Pizza
$24.95
LG 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza
$21.95
LG 1/2 Margherita Pizza
$21.95
LG 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza
$26.95
LG 1/2 Roasted Butternut Pizza
$24.50
LG 1/2 Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$26.95
LG 1/2 Vegetarian Pizza
$25.95
LG 1/2 Vinton's Special
$24.50
Calzone
Sheet Pizza
Half Sheet Specialty
$42.95
Sheet Cheese
$26.95
Sheet Barbecue Chicken
$38.95
Sheet Broccoli Special
$38.95
Sheet Buffalo Chicken
$38.95
Sheet California
$39.95
Sheet Dimitri's Special
$42.95
Sheet Five Cheese
$38.95
Sheet Golden Potato
$38.95
Sheet Great Greek
$39.95
Sheet Hawaiian
$38.95
Sheet Margherita
$36.95
Sheet Meat Lover's
$42.95
Sheet Shrimp Scampi
$42.95
Sheet Vegetarian
$42.95
Sheet Vintons Special
$39.95
Entree Specials
Grinder/Burger
SM BLT Grinder
$8.50
SM Capicola Grinder
$8.50
SM Cheeseburger Grinder
$9.25
SM Chicken Grinder
$8.50
SM Combo Grinder
$9.75
SM Genoa Grinder
$8.50
SM Ham Grinder
$8.50
SM Pastrami Grinder
$8.75
SM Pepperoni Grinder
$8.50
SM Roast Beef Grinder
$9.50
SM Salami Grinder
$8.50
SM Steak Grinder
$9.25
SM Tuna Grinder
$8.50
SM Turkey Grinder
$9.00
SM Eggplant Grinder
$8.50
SM Meatball Grinder
$8.50
SM Sausage Grinder
$8.75
SM Veal Grinder
$8.50
SM Vegetarian Grinder
$8.25
SM Lucy Grinder
$11.95
LG BLT Grinder
$11.95
LG Capicola Grinder
$11.95
LG Cheeseburger Grinder
$12.50
LG Chicken Grinder
$11.95
LG Combo Grinder
$13.25
LG Genoa Grinder
$11.95
LG Ham Grinder
$11.95
LG Pastrami Grinder
$12.25
LG Pepperoni Grinder
$12.25
LG Roast Beef Grinder
$12.75
LG Salami Grinder
$11.75
LG Steak Grinder
$12.50
LG Tuna Grinder
$11.95
LG Turkey Grinder
$12.25
LG Eggplant Grinder
$11.95
LG Meatball Grinder
$11.95
LG Sausage Grinder
$11.95
LG Veal Grinder
$11.95
LG Vegetarian Grinder
$11.50
LG Fresh Veal Grinder
$15.95
Western Burger
$15.25
Shroom Swiss Burger
$14.95
Fire Alarm Burger
$15.25
Peppercorn Burger
$14.25
Turkey Club
$14.75
Steakburger
$13.95
Chicken Sand
$12.75
Hot Dip
$14.25
Philly Steak
$14.25
Baby Girl Burger
$9.95
Fish Sandwich
$15.95
Italian Classics
New Orleans
$20.95+
Florentine
$20.95+
Alfredo
$20.95+
Lasagna
$20.95
Veal Parmesan
$24.95
Chicken Parmesan
$21.95
Grilled Chicken Dinner
$21.95
Eggplant Parmesan
$21.95
Rstd Pepper Parm MB/SAUS
$21.95
Rstd Pepper Parm MB
$21.95
Rstd Pepper Parm SAUS
$21.95
Chicken Marsala
$21.95
Chicken Fettuccine
$21.95
Chicken Francaisse
$21.95
Linguine w-clam sauce
$24.95
Kids Menu
Pasta
Salads
Seafood Platters
Starters
5 Wings
$9.95
10 Wings
$15.95
20 Wings
$26.95
30 Wings
$37.95
Chicken Tenders
$8.95
Boneless SML
$8.25
French Fries
$4.75
Loop Fries
$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.95
Onion Rings
$5.95
Boneless LRG
$13.95
Fried Calamari
$12.95
Fried Clam Strips APP
$11.95
Fried Whole Bellies APP
$14.95
Fried Scallops APP
$14.95
Fried Mozzarella
$8.75
Shrimp Cocktail
$11.95
Shrimp Scampi APP
$12.95
Buffalo Shrimp
$11.95
Fried Shrimp APP
$11.95
SML Garlic Bread
$3.75
LRG Garlic Bread
$4.75
Side Meatballs
$5.95
Side Sausages
$6.95
Side Meatballs & Sausage
$6.25
SML Cheese Garlic Bread
$5.00
LRG Cheese Garlic Bread
$6.50
Soup CUP
$4.50
Soup BOWL
$5.95
Eggplant Rollatini
$10.95
Sampler Platter
$14.25
Side Roasted Potatoes
$5.25
Side Mashed Potatoes
$4.95
Side Wild Rice
$4.95
Side Spinach
$4.95
Side Corn
$4.95
Side Mixed Veggies
$5.25
Side Penne
$7.95
Side Spaghetti
$7.95
Side Bread
$1.95
Side Marinara
$1.25
Side Broccoli
$5.25
Steak/Sea Entrees
NA Bevs
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Unsweetened Nestea
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Seltzer Cran
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.50
Grape Soda
$2.50
Orange Soda
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Seltzer
$2.50
Milk
$2.95
Choco Milk
$2.95
Coffee
$2.75
DECAF Coffee
$2.75
Hot Tea
$2.75
DECAF Hot Tea
$2.75
Hot Cocoa
$3.25
Milkshake
$4.75
Root Beer Float
$3.95
Shirley Temple
$3.25
SM San Pellegrino
$2.50
1L San Pelligrino
$4.00
Water
Juice
$2.50
Kids Milk
$2.00
Kids Chocolate Milk
$2.25
Iced Coffee
$2.75
Take Out Bevs
20oz Canada Dry
$1.99
20oz Coke
$1.99
20oz Diet Coke
$1.99
20oz Grape
$1.99
20oz Orange
$1.99
20oz Sprite
$1.99
2L Canada Dry
$2.49
2L Coke
$2.49
2L Diet Coke
$2.49
2L Orange
$2.49
2L Sprite
$2.49
Apple Juice
$2.29
Cheerwine Soda
$2.29
Del's Lemonade
$2.79
Gatorade
$1.99
Hosmer
$1.99
Nantucket Nectars
$1.99
Phocus Sparkling Water
$2.79
Pure Leaf Tea
$2.29
Snapple
$1.99
Vitamin Water
$1.99
Water
$1.99
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$2.29
V8 Energy
$1.99
RED Wine
WHITE Wine
HOUSE Wine
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon Bottle
$5.00
Bud Bottle
$4.00
Bud Lite Bottle
$4.00
Coors Lite Bottle
$4.00
Corona Bottle
$5.00
Guinness Can
$5.50
Heineken Bottle
$5.00
Mich Ultra Bottle
$4.50
Thimble Island Sea Foam
$6.50
Angry Orchard Bottle
$5.00
White Claw Can
$5.00
Bud Zero
$4.25
Can Run Wild
$4.75
Truly Fruit Punch
$5.00
Thimble Island October
$5.00
Liquor
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.50
Grey Goose Pear
$8.50
Ketel One
$7.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$7.00
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli O
$7.00
Stoli Razz
$7.00
Titos
$7.50
Van Gogh Espresso
$8.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Bacardi Spice
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu
$7.00
Myer’s Dark
$7.50
1800 Reposado
$8.00
Espolon Silver
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Herradura
$14.00
Bushmills
$7.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Dewars
$7.00
Evan Williams Fire
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Johnnie Black
$9.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Seagram 7
$6.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Yukon Jack
$6.00
Fireball
$6.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$9.00
Glenlevit
$9.00
Hennessey
$8.00
Macallan
$9.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Baileys
$7.00
Bols Creme de Cacao
$5.00
Bols Creme de Menthe
$5.00
Bols Peppermint
$5.00
Bols Triple Sec
$5.00
Chambord
$8.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Jager
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Kamora Coffee Liqueur
$5.00
Llords Buttercut
$5.00
Llords Elderflower
$5.00
Midori
$6.00
Mozart Pumpkin Liqueur
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Sambucca
$7.00
SoCo
$7.00
Campari
$6.00
Cynar
$6.00
Metaxa
$6.00
Ouzo
$6.00
Cocktails
Blood Orange Tini
$12.00
Boulevardier
$13.00
Choco Martini
$11.00
Chocolate Mint Martini
$11.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Cotton Candy Martini
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French Martini
$11.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Grapefruit Martini
$11.00
Grasshopper
$11.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Melon-tini
$11.00
Pear Cosmo
$11.00
Pomagranite Martini
$11.00
Original Margarita
$9.00
Raspberry Margarita
$9.50
Strawberry Margarita
$9.50
Mango Margarita
$9.50
Passion Fruit Margarita
$10.00
Espolon Margarita
$9.00
1800 Margarita
$10.00
Alabama Slammer
$8.50
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Cape Codder
$8.00
Car Bombs
$12.00
Cupid's Arrow
$9.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Grateful Dead
$8.00
Island Bloody Mary
$9.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.50
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Mediterranean Mule
$9.75
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
$8.50
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Raspberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Smokey Bacon Bloody Mary
$9.00
Sombrero
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Summer berry lemonade
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$800.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.50
White Russian
$8.50
Draft Beer
Catering Menu
Chicken Wings (12)
$15.00
Meatballs (12)
$22.00
Scallops & Bacon (12)
$35.00
Stuffed Mushroom (Half Pan)
$45.00
Cheese & Cracker Platter (16")
$45.00
Vegetable & Dip Platter (18")
$42.00
Sausages (12)
$25.00
Roasted Golden Potatoes
$40.00
Garden Salad (Half Pan)
$25.00
Greek Salad (Half Pan)
$35.00
Caesar Salad (Half Pan)
$30.00
Mixed Fresh Vegetables (Half Pan)
$38.00
Pasta Salad (Half Pan)
$38.00
Garden Salad (Full)
$45.00
Greek Salad (Full)
$55.00
Caesar Salad (Full)
$50.00
Mixed Vegetables (Full)
$58.00
Pasta Salad (Full)
$58.00
Penne Marinara (Half Pan)
$30.00
Penne Alfredo (Half Pan)
$45.00
Greek Spinach Pie (Half Pan)
$35.00
Sausage, Meatballs & Peppers (Half Pan)
$55.00
Chicken Parmesan (Half Pan)
$60.00
Chicken Francaise (Half Pan)
$65.00
Chicken Marsala (Half Pan)
$65.00
Eggplant Parmesan (Half Pan)
$55.00
Veal Parmesan (Half Pan)
$75.00
Manicotti (Half Pan)
$50.00
Lasagna (Half Pan)
$60.00
Vegetable Lasagna (Half Pan)
$60.00
Shrimp Scampi (Half Pan)
$70.00
Scallop Scampi (Half Pan)
$95.00
Salmon Fillet (Half Pan)
$70.00
Sandwich Platter (Half Pan)
$75.00
Penne Marinara (Full)
$55.00
Penne Alfredo (Full)
$85.00
Greek Spinach Pie (Full)
$68.00
Sausage, Meatballs, & Peppers (Full)
$105.00
Chicken Parmesan (Full)
$110.00
Chicken Francaise (Full)
$115.00
Chicken Marsala (Full)
$115.00
Eggplant Parmesan (Full)
$105.00
Veal Parmesan (Full)
$140.00
Manicotti (Full)
$95.00
Lasagna (Full)
$110.00
Vegetable Lasagna (Full)
$110.00
Shrimp Scampi (Full)
$135.00
Scallop Scampi (Full)
$175.00
Salmon Fillet (Full)
$135.00
Sandwich platter (Full)
$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3444 Main St, Coventry, CT 06238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Coventry
More near Coventry
Willimantic
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.