Pizza
Italian

Dimitri's

552 Reviews

$$

3444 Main St

Coventry, CT 06238

Popular Items

SM Roasted Butternut Pizza
Small Pizza

Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.95

Large Pizza

$16.95

Specialty Pies

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

SM Broccoli Special

$13.95

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

SM California Pizza

$15.50

SM Dimitris Special

$16.95

SM Five Cheese Special

$14.95

SM Golden Potato Pizza

$15.50

SM Great Greek Pizza

$16.50

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.95

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

SM Roasted Butternut Pizza

$15.50

SM Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.95

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$15.95

SM Vinton's Special

$15.50

SM 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

SM 1/2 Broccoli Special

$13.95

Sm 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Sm 1/2 California Pizza

$15.50

SM 1/2 Dimitris Special

$16.95

SM 1/2 Five Cheese Special

$14.95

SM 1/2 Golden Potato Pizza

$15.50

SM 1/2 Great Greek Pizza

$16.50

SM 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

SM 1/2 Margherita Pizza

$13.95

SM 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

SM 1/2 Roasted Butternut Pizza

$15.50

SM 1/2 Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.95

SM 1/2 Vegetarian Pizza

$15.95

SM 1/2 Vinton's Special

$15.50

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

LG Broccoli Special

$21.95

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

LG California Pizza

$24.50

LG Dimitris Special

$26.95

LG Five Cheese Special

$21.95

LG Golden Potato Pizza

$24.50

LG Great Greek Pizza

$24.95

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

LG Margherita Pizza

$21.95

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.95

LG Roasted Butternut Pizza

$24.50

LG Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$26.95

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$25.95

LG Vinton's Special

$24.50

LG 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

LG 1/2 Broccoli Special

$21.95

LG 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

LG 1/2 California Pizza

$24.50

LG 1/2 Dimitris Special

$26.95

LG 1/2 Five Cheese Special

$21.95

LG 1/2 Golden Potato Pizza

$24.50

LG 1/2 Great Greek Pizza

$24.95

LG 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

LG 1/2 Margherita Pizza

$21.95

LG 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.95

LG 1/2 Roasted Butternut Pizza

$24.50

LG 1/2 Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$26.95

LG 1/2 Vegetarian Pizza

$25.95

LG 1/2 Vinton's Special

$24.50

Calzone

Calzone

$11.25

Sheet Pizza

Half Sheet Specialty

$42.95

Sheet Cheese

$26.95

Sheet Barbecue Chicken

$38.95

Sheet Broccoli Special

$38.95

Sheet Buffalo Chicken

$38.95

Sheet California

$39.95

Sheet Dimitri's Special

$42.95

Sheet Five Cheese

$38.95

Sheet Golden Potato

$38.95

Sheet Great Greek

$39.95

Sheet Hawaiian

$38.95

Sheet Margherita

$36.95

Sheet Meat Lover's

$42.95

Sheet Shrimp Scampi

$42.95

Sheet Vegetarian

$42.95

Sheet Vintons Special

$39.95

Desserts

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75

Baklava

$6.25

Dessert

$6.25

Ice Cream

$2.95

Entree Specials

Chicken Francaise

$16.95

Pineapple Mango Salmon

$19.95

Mushroom Marsala Filet

$28.95

Scallop Scampi

$23.95

Psari Plaki

$17.95

Short Rib Ravioli

$18.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.95

Grilled Chicken

$19.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Stuffed Peppers

$16.95

Greek

Greek Gyro

$10.95

Greek Spanakopita

$9.25

Grinder/Burger

SM BLT Grinder

$8.50

SM Capicola Grinder

$8.50

SM Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.25

SM Chicken Grinder

$8.50

SM Combo Grinder

$9.75

SM Genoa Grinder

$8.50

SM Ham Grinder

$8.50

SM Pastrami Grinder

$8.75

SM Pepperoni Grinder

$8.50

SM Roast Beef Grinder

$9.50

SM Salami Grinder

$8.50

SM Steak Grinder

$9.25

SM Tuna Grinder

$8.50

SM Turkey Grinder

$9.00

SM Eggplant Grinder

$8.50

SM Meatball Grinder

$8.50

SM Sausage Grinder

$8.75

SM Veal Grinder

$8.50

SM Vegetarian Grinder

$8.25

SM Lucy Grinder

$11.95

LG BLT Grinder

$11.95

LG Capicola Grinder

$11.95

LG Cheeseburger Grinder

$12.50

LG Chicken Grinder

$11.95

LG Combo Grinder

$13.25

LG Genoa Grinder

$11.95

LG Ham Grinder

$11.95

LG Pastrami Grinder

$12.25

LG Pepperoni Grinder

$12.25

LG Roast Beef Grinder

$12.75

LG Salami Grinder

$11.75

LG Steak Grinder

$12.50

LG Tuna Grinder

$11.95

LG Turkey Grinder

$12.25

LG Eggplant Grinder

$11.95

LG Meatball Grinder

$11.95

LG Sausage Grinder

$11.95

LG Veal Grinder

$11.95

LG Vegetarian Grinder

$11.50

LG Fresh Veal Grinder

$15.95

Western Burger

$15.25

Shroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Fire Alarm Burger

$15.25

Peppercorn Burger

$14.25

Turkey Club

$14.75

Steakburger

$13.95

Chicken Sand

$12.75

Hot Dip

$14.25

Philly Steak

$14.25

Baby Girl Burger

$9.95

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Italian Classics

New Orleans

$20.95+

Florentine

$20.95+

Alfredo

$20.95+

Lasagna

$20.95

Veal Parmesan

$24.95

Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$21.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.95

Rstd Pepper Parm MB/SAUS

$21.95

Rstd Pepper Parm MB

$21.95

Rstd Pepper Parm SAUS

$21.95

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Chicken Fettuccine

$21.95

Chicken Francaisse

$21.95

Linguine w-clam sauce

$24.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.25

Kids Penne

$6.25

Kids Tenders

$7.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.75

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Choco Milk

$1.95

Kids Fudge Sundae

$2.95

Pasta

Entree Side Salad $

$3.95

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Baked Manicotti

$17.95

Penne Dinner

$15.95

Spaghetti Dinner

$15.95

Butternut ravioli

$20.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.95

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Garden Salad

$7.95+

Greek Salad

$9.25+

Antipasto Salad

$9.95+

Caesar Salad

$7.95+

Chef Salad

$9.95+

Coleslaw

$5.95

Seafood Platters

Fried Whole Belly Dinner

$25.95

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$20.95

Fried Scallop

$26.95

Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Fish n Chips

$21.95

Captains Platter

$28.95

Mussels Dinner

$19.95

Lobster roll

$25.95

Starters

5 Wings

$9.95

10 Wings

$15.95

20 Wings

$26.95

30 Wings

$37.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Boneless SML

$8.25

French Fries

$4.75

Loop Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Boneless LRG

$13.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Clam Strips APP

$11.95

Fried Whole Bellies APP

$14.95

Fried Scallops APP

$14.95

Fried Mozzarella

$8.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Shrimp Scampi APP

$12.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Fried Shrimp APP

$11.95

SML Garlic Bread

$3.75

LRG Garlic Bread

$4.75

Side Meatballs

$5.95

Side Sausages

$6.95

Side Meatballs & Sausage

$6.25

SML Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.00

LRG Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.50

Soup CUP

$4.50

Soup BOWL

$5.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.95

Sampler Platter

$14.25

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.25

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side Wild Rice

$4.95

Side Spinach

$4.95

Side Corn

$4.95

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.25

Side Penne

$7.95

Side Spaghetti

$7.95

Side Bread

$1.95

Side Marinara

$1.25

Side Broccoli

$5.25

Steak/Sea Entrees

Entree Side Salad $

$3.95

Steakburger

$13.95

New York Strip

$30.95

Filet Mignon

$32.95Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs

$23.95

Pork Chop

$23.95

Baked Scallops

$26.95

Baked Shrimp

$20.95

Grilled Swordfish

$23.95Out of stock

Sauteed Swordfish

$23.95Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Baked Haddock

$21.95

Tenderloin Tips

$26.95

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Nestea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer Cran

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Milk

$2.95

Choco Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.75

DECAF Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

DECAF Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Milkshake

$4.75

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.25

SM San Pellegrino

$2.50

1L San Pelligrino

$4.00

Water

Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Take Out Bevs

20oz Canada Dry

$1.99

20oz Coke

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20oz Grape

$1.99

20oz Orange

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

2L Canada Dry

$2.49

2L Coke

$2.49

2L Diet Coke

$2.49

2L Orange

$2.49

2L Sprite

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.29

Cheerwine Soda

$2.29

Del's Lemonade

$2.79

Gatorade

$1.99

Hosmer

$1.99

Nantucket Nectars

$1.99

Phocus Sparkling Water

$2.79

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.29

Snapple

$1.99

Vitamin Water

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.29

V8 Energy

$1.99

RED Wine

Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Trapiche Malbec

$7.00+

Sterling V Cabernet

$9.00+

Cavaliere Chianti

$7.00+

Sterling V Merlot

$9.00+

Concannon Petite Sirah

$9.00+

WHITE Wine

Meridian CHARD

$7.00+

Beach House PG

$7.00+

Oyster Bay SB

$9.00+

Riesling

$7.00+

Chateau M Chardonnay

$9.00+

Les Hauts Plateau Rose

$7.00+

HOUSE Wine

Salmon Crk CAB

$6.00+

Salmon Crk CHARD

$6.00+

Salmon Crk MERLOT

$6.00+

Beringer WHT ZIN

$6.00+

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Costello Moscato

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.00

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$4.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Guinness Can

$5.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Thimble Island Sea Foam

$6.50

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.00

White Claw Can

$5.00

Bud Zero

$4.25

Can Run Wild

$4.75

Truly Fruit Punch

$5.00

Thimble Island October

$5.00

Pitcher Beer

Ptr Bud Light

$18.00

Ptr Sam Lager

$21.00

Ptr Sam Seasonal

$21.00

Ptr Yuengling

$20.00

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Grey Goose Pear

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli O

$7.00

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Titos

$7.50

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Spice

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myer’s Dark

$7.50

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Herradura

$14.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Evan Williams Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnnie Black

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Macallan

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Bols Creme de Cacao

$5.00

Bols Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Bols Peppermint

$5.00

Bols Triple Sec

$5.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kamora Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Llords Buttercut

$5.00

Llords Elderflower

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Mozart Pumpkin Liqueur

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sambucca

$7.00

SoCo

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Cynar

$6.00

Metaxa

$6.00

Ouzo

$6.00

Cocktails

Blood Orange Tini

$12.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Choco Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Mint Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cotton Candy Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grapefruit Martini

$11.00

Grasshopper

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Melon-tini

$11.00

Pear Cosmo

$11.00

Pomagranite Martini

$11.00

Original Margarita

$9.00

Raspberry Margarita

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Mango Margarita

$9.50

Passion Fruit Margarita

$10.00

Espolon Margarita

$9.00

1800 Margarita

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

Car Bombs

$12.00

Cupid's Arrow

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Island Bloody Mary

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mediterranean Mule

$9.75

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Smokey Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Summer berry lemonade

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$800.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light DFT

$5.50

Coors Light DFT

$5.50

Counter Weight IPA DFT

$7.00

Sam Lager DFT

$6.50

Yuengling DFT

$5.50

Switchback Ale

$6.50

Be Hoppy IPA

$6.50

Two Roads DFT

$8.00

Sea Hag

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Allagash White

$6.50

Harpoon Summer

$6.50

Sams Fenway IPA

$7.00

Catering Menu

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.00

Meatballs (12)

$22.00

Scallops & Bacon (12)

$35.00

Stuffed Mushroom (Half Pan)

$45.00

Cheese & Cracker Platter (16")

$45.00

Vegetable & Dip Platter (18")

$42.00

Sausages (12)

$25.00

Roasted Golden Potatoes

$40.00

Garden Salad (Half Pan)

$25.00

Greek Salad (Half Pan)

$35.00

Caesar Salad (Half Pan)

$30.00

Mixed Fresh Vegetables (Half Pan)

$38.00

Pasta Salad (Half Pan)

$38.00

Garden Salad (Full)

$45.00

Greek Salad (Full)

$55.00

Caesar Salad (Full)

$50.00

Mixed Vegetables (Full)

$58.00

Pasta Salad (Full)

$58.00

Penne Marinara (Half Pan)

$30.00

Penne Alfredo (Half Pan)

$45.00

Greek Spinach Pie (Half Pan)

$35.00

Sausage, Meatballs & Peppers (Half Pan)

$55.00

Chicken Parmesan (Half Pan)

$60.00

Chicken Francaise (Half Pan)

$65.00

Chicken Marsala (Half Pan)

$65.00

Eggplant Parmesan (Half Pan)

$55.00

Veal Parmesan (Half Pan)

$75.00

Manicotti (Half Pan)

$50.00

Lasagna (Half Pan)

$60.00

Vegetable Lasagna (Half Pan)

$60.00

Shrimp Scampi (Half Pan)

$70.00

Scallop Scampi (Half Pan)

$95.00

Salmon Fillet (Half Pan)

$70.00

Sandwich Platter (Half Pan)

$75.00

Penne Marinara (Full)

$55.00

Penne Alfredo (Full)

$85.00

Greek Spinach Pie (Full)

$68.00

Sausage, Meatballs, & Peppers (Full)

$105.00

Chicken Parmesan (Full)

$110.00

Chicken Francaise (Full)

$115.00

Chicken Marsala (Full)

$115.00

Eggplant Parmesan (Full)

$105.00

Veal Parmesan (Full)

$140.00

Manicotti (Full)

$95.00

Lasagna (Full)

$110.00

Vegetable Lasagna (Full)

$110.00

Shrimp Scampi (Full)

$135.00

Scallop Scampi (Full)

$175.00

Salmon Fillet (Full)

$135.00

Sandwich platter (Full)

$75.00

Chips/Dessert

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Chips

$4.59

Kettle Cooked Chips

$4.09

Carry Out Dessert

$5.25

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75

Gluten Free Dessert

$4.25

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.25

Baklava

$6.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3444 Main St, Coventry, CT 06238

Directions

