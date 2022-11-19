Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park

916 Reviews

$

1615 N Damen

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

The Vegan Mac
Cheese
Vegan Cheese

Staples

Welcome to our alternate pizza-verse; the pies that set us apart. Eat off-beat!
The Mac

The Mac

$18.00+

Our most popular slice! Mac noodles, mild cheddar, sharp white cheddar, smoked provolone, and parmesan topped with green onions on a house white sauce base.

BBQChickenBaconCheddarRanch

BBQChickenBaconCheddarRanch

$19.00+

A fan favorite! Grilled chicken and mozzarella on a house BBQ sauce base, topped with cheddar, bacon, and house ranch.

The Buff Chick

The Buff Chick

$19.00+

Fried chicken, blue cheese, and mozzarella on a house ranch base, topped with Frank’s Red Hot sauce and fresh parsley.

Chicken 'n Waffles

Chicken 'n Waffles

$19.00+

Fried chicken, melted butter, mozzarella and homemade mini waffle bites on a house white sauce base, topped with orange-habanero honey.

Pep 2.0

Pep 2.0

$19.00+

Ezzo pepperoni and whipped ricotta on a marinara and mozzarella base, topped with parmesan, fresh basil and orange habanero honey.

Magnum P.I.E.

Magnum P.I.E.

$16.00+

Burrata and speck on a marinara base, topped with gochujang-grilled pineapple and arugula. Better than Tom Selleck's collection of short shorts.

White Pie

White Pie

$18.00+Out of stock

Whipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and homemade garlic purée on a white sauce base topped with fresh basil, parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Shrooms of Rad

Shrooms of Rad

$20.00+Out of stock

The best mushroom pizza in the city. Fresh mozzarella over white sauce topped with a mixed mushroom medley finished with pickled grapes, arugula, pickled shallots, and a truffle porcini cream sauce.

Speck di Luna

Speck di Luna

$20.00+

Speck and ricotta on a fresh mozzarella and crème fraiche base, topped with cherry peppers, arugula, red pepper flakes, and olive oil.

The Dauphinoise

The Dauphinoise

$17.00+

Thinly sliced potatoes layered with crème fraiche, mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan, baked, then topped with cracked black pepper and parsley.

Classics

All of our classic pies.
Cheese

Cheese

$13.00+

Sometimes simple is best. Tossed by a pizza artist, just for you.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!

Sausage

Sausage

$15.00+

Our house sausage blend on a beautiful marinara and mozzarella base.

Pep Sausage

Pep Sausage

$16.00+

Ezzo pepperoni and homemade sausage, with mozzarella cheese on a marinara base.

Pep 'Shroom

Pep 'Shroom

$16.00+

Ezzo pepperonis and a blend of oyster, shiitake, and cremini mushrooms on a marinara and mozzarella base.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00+

Creamy burrata cheese and fresh basil on a marinara base, topped with olive oil.

Dimo Florentine

Dimo Florentine

$17.00+

Sliced baby heirloom tomatoes and sautéed spinach on a marinara and mozzarella base, topped with crumbled feta cheese.

The Diana Ross

The Diana Ross

$18.00+

Our house sausage blend, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, and pepperoncini peppers on a marinara and mozzarella base.

R.I.P. The Mary Wilson

R.I.P. The Mary Wilson

$16.00+

Bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, and pepperoncini peppers on a marinara and mozzarella base.

Vegans

Meat free, dairy free, guilt free.
Vegan Cheese

Vegan Cheese

$16.00+

Vegan mozzarella on a marinara base. Classic.

Vegan Sausage

Vegan Sausage

$17.00+

House vegan sausage and vegan mozzarella on a marinara base.

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$17.00+

Creamy house vegan burrata and fresh basil on a marinara base, topped with olive oil.

The Florence Ballard

The Florence Ballard

$16.00+

Bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, and pepperoncini peppers on a marinara base.

Vegan Dimo Florentine

Vegan Dimo Florentine

$18.00+

Sliced baby heirloom tomatoes and sautéed spinach on a marinara base, topped with creamy house vegan burrata and Italian herbs.

The Vegan Mac

The Vegan Mac

$18.00+

Mac noodles, vegan mozzarella and cheddar on a vegan ranch base, topped with green onions.

Vegan BBQChickenBaconCheddarRanch

Vegan BBQChickenBaconCheddarRanch

$18.00+

Chicken seitan, vegan mozzarella and vegan cheddar on a house BBQ base, topped with house vegan ranch.

Vegan Buff Chick

Vegan Buff Chick

$18.00+

Seitan chicken and vegan mozzarella on a house vegan ranch base, topped with housemade vegan cashew blue cheese, Frank’s Red Hot sauce and fresh parsley.

Sides

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade roasted garlic purée and melty mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and olive oil.

Vegan Cheesy Garlic Bread

Vegan Cheesy Garlic Bread

$17.00Out of stock

Homemade roasted garlic purée and melty vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and olive oil.

Baked Mac N Cheese

Baked Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Mac noodles tossed in our four-cheese mac blend, then topped with parmesan and panko bread crumbs. Ooey-gooey-easy-cheesy goodness!

Baked Vegan Mac N Cheese

Baked Vegan Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Mac noodles tossed in our vegan mozzarella and cheddar, then topped with vegan parmesan and panko bread crumbs. Ooey-gooey-easy-cheesy goodness!

Chips

$3.00

Pumpkin

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, shaved parmesan, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons, and caesar dressing.

Flavor Boosters

House Ranch

House Ranch

$0.50+

Buttermilk ranch we make to help you feel joy.

House Vegan Ranch

House Vegan Ranch

$0.75+

You deserve this—that’s why we made it.

House BBQ Sauce

House BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Tangy and just right.

House Hot Sauce

House Hot Sauce

$0.50+Out of stock

A drunken buffalo hot sauce made in house with a blend of chipotle, chile de arbol, and cayenne washed up with tequila.

Frank's Red Hot Sauce

Frank's Red Hot Sauce

$0.50+

The classic buffalo sauce.

Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.50

You already know.

Parmesan

Parmesan

$0.50

Shake it up.

Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Some like it hot.

Marinara

Marinara

$0.50+

Our marinara, made with love, for all of your dipping and dunking pleasure.

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Vegan pumpkin cheesecake on an oat and pepita crust, topped with coconut ginger fluff. Serves 1. GF = Gluten Friendly.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

$5.00

Sweet chocolate and peanut butter truffles dusted with peanut butter powder. 4 per order.

Homemade Brownie

Homemade Brownie

$3.00

Homemade with rich chocolate when you need that extra kick. Just so happens to be vegan!

Sesame Coconut Cheesecake

Sesame Coconut Cheesecake

$8.00

Vegan black sesame coconut cheesecake with a gluten free pepita and oat crust, served with strawberry coulis.

Sugar

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Wine

Various bottles of wine
Oddone by Tenuta la Viola

Oddone by Tenuta la Viola

$18.00

The perfect wine for your pizza night! This bright, easy-drinking red from an organic Adriatic producer brings red fruits, rose, and a hint of tomato leaf to the party.

Motta Del Lupo by Paolo Petrilli

Motta Del Lupo by Paolo Petrilli

$18.00

This is the ultimate pizza wine! This 2018 full-bodied red from one of Italy’s famed organic tomato farmers has fruit, spice and everything nice.

Deep Down Sauvignon Blanc

Deep Down Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

A naturally fermented Sauvignon Blanc from boutique organic winery Deep Down in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Its dry, textural flavor will have you coming back for more. ABV 12.8%.

Folk Machine White Light

Folk Machine White Light

$8.00+

This fun, summery, easy-drinking blend is interesting all evening. A blend of Riesling, Verdelho, Tocai Friulan and Sauvignon Blanc makes for an intoxicatingly good time. Inspired by the Velvet Underground and the vortexes of Sedona! ABV 12.5%.

Il Mostro 'Ragana' by Poggio Anima

Il Mostro 'Ragana' by Poggio Anima

$21.00

Looking for a natural, funky, and organic wine with enough bubbles to delight? Look no further. Pear and peach notes transport you to Italy's Abruzzo region. It's named for a children’s bedtime warning about a prophetess that can foresee the future, and we foretell that you’re going to love this wine. ABV 12%.

Villa Zappi by Tenuta Casali

Villa Zappi by Tenuta Casali

$24.00

This sparkling rosé is crisp, and features soft bubbles, bright notes of strawberry and mineral, and a long dry finish. Naturally fermented from organically farmed Sangiovese grapes, by the Casali family. ABV 11.5%.

Leo Steen Rosé of Grenache

Leo Steen Rosé of Grenache

$25.00

A fruit-forward rosé from traditional, small-batch Sonoma Valley winemaker Leo Steen. Lightly creamy texture balanced with loads of red fruit, hints of white pepper, and lively acidity make for a great summer wine. 13.0% ABV.

Beer

It's beer! In a can!
PBR

PBR

$3.50+

Do we really have to explain? The lager of the people, PBR is always good, all the time. ABV 4.8%

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00+

One of Half Acre's first-ever pale ales, and a perennial favorite. It's lush and dank, with notes of blended pine, citrus, papaya, and mango. It's got apparent biscuit, and is obscenely dry too. ABV 5.2%

Goose Island 312

Goose Island 312

$5.00+

Goose Island's Chicago-inspired, award-winning wheat ale. Bright, lemony, a little hazy, and smooth and creamy all the way down. ABV 4.2%

Dutchbag Brew Co. Wunderbolt

Dutchbag Brew Co. Wunderbolt

$8.00

Mixed culture sour farmhouse ale made with oats, wheat, barley, aged whole cone Illinois grown C hops & a sprinkling of aged nelson. Aged on apricot purée & fresh Mick Klug blueberries. 7.5% ABV.

Maplewood Brewery Son of Juice

Maplewood Brewery Son of Juice

$8.00

Pilsner malt and oats lend to a soft body and some haze, making for a juicy, low-bitterness IPA, bursting with notes of tropical fruit. 6.3% ABV.

Coffee & Cakes by Une Année Hubbard's Cave

Coffee & Cakes by Une Année Hubbard's Cave

$11.00

Imperial Stout with coffee and maple syrup. 12% ABV.

Solemn Oath City Water Ooh La La Pink Lemonade

Solemn Oath City Water Ooh La La Pink Lemonade

$7.00+

Find summer in a seltzer with a personal lemonade stand in your fridge. Ooh La La Pink Lemonade City Water, Solemn Oath's collaboration with legendary rap duo Run The Jewels, gushes with notes of fresh squeezed lemon and candied lemon peel with delicate bubbles and that characteristically dry pink lemonade finish. ABV 5.0%

Dutchbag Brew Co. Bok Lobster

Dutchbag Brew Co. Bok Lobster

$8.00+

A traditional fall Dutch bok bier brewed with English base malt, malted oat, amber malt and German chocolate rye. Bready, rich & smooth, just how we like it. ABV 6.66%.

Soda

Bubbly Beverages!
Old School Mexican Coke

Old School Mexican Coke

$3.50

A classic sweetened with cane sugar.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke, but make it diet.

Old School Mexican Sprite

Old School Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Lemon. Lime. Bubbles. It’s sprite, ya know.

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50

This legendary award-winning root beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs.

Wisco Ginger Pop

Wisco Ginger Pop

$4.00

This ginger soda is all spiced up with real organic ginger juice, lemon and lime and strikes a perfect balance of sweetness and heat.

Marz Black Coffee

Marz Black Coffee

$5.75

Marz Black Coffee is a straightforward medium roasted coffee in a can that will get you the caffeine buzz you need, dosed with nitrogen for a refreshing, fruity and chocolatey brew.

Fair State Brewing Co-op CBD Hop Water

Fair State Brewing Co-op CBD Hop Water

$6.00

Sparkling water infused with Citra hops, grapefruit-y terpenes, and 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Bright, zippy, deeply aromatic, and crispy. Zero calories, carbs, or booze.

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.00

Death to thirst. Death to plastic. Delicious, canned sparkling water.

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$2.00

Death to thirst. Death to plastic. Delicious, canned water.

Lemon Basil Iced Tea

Lemon Basil Iced Tea

$3.50

Dimo's house lemon basil iced tea, served over ice with a fresh lemon wedge and basil.

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Merch

"Pizza Vibes" white tee.
Respect Yo' Mother Tote

Respect Yo' Mother Tote

$30.00

Pre-order our sustainability weekend "Respect Yo' Mother" canvas tote, designed by a member of our Wicker Park team!

Sustainability Raffle Ticket

$1.00

Get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a "Respect Yo' Mother" canvas tote!

Dimo's Cookbook

Dimo's Cookbook

$20.00

Want to become a Dimo's master in your own kitchen, complete with wild pizza toppings? This book's for you.

Pizza Peel

$18.00

Master your home pizza making with this perfect combination to our pizza kits. A 12" American Metalcraft wooden pizza peel.

Pizza Stone

$15.00

A stone makes all the difference between those who can and those who can't make pizza. Well, that and a lot of skill.

12" Dough

$2.00

Dough for you to make pizza with—or not, we won't judge.

20" Dough

$3.00

Dough for you to make pizza with—or not, we won't judge.

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
We see pizza as our crispy, chewy, edible passion – a platform on which we can imagine all our culinary ambitions. And we believe that our pizza can only be as relevant, radical and creative as the people who make it, support it and love it. As a people-centric company, every decision we make comes from our employees and stakeholders. We believe that our values are the DNA of our company because they are the DNA of our employees. We hire our staff based on their alignment with these Core Values and a passion for community engagement. As a result, though we operate as a for-profit entity, we utilize tenets from not-for-profit businesses in our operations by combining profit maximization with a focus on societal improvement.

1615 N Damen, Chicago, IL 60647

