Dim Sum Box Katy

review star

No reviews yet

1223 Grand West Blvd B107

HOUSTON, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork)
Ha Gow Shrimp
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns

Utensils

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Forks

Forks

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce

Siracha

Siracha

Steamed

Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork)

Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork)

$5.95

Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)

Ha Gow Shrimp

Ha Gow Shrimp

$5.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)

Shao Mai (Shrimp)

Shao Mai (Shrimp)

$6.95

Steamed Minced Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings

$5.95

Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings (4pcs)

Chicken Feet

Chicken Feet

$4.85

Steamed Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean Sauce (3pcs)

Pork Ribs w/ Black Bean

Pork Ribs w/ Black Bean

$4.85

Steamed Pork Spare Ribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

Lotus Sticky Rice

Lotus Sticky Rice

$4.85

Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)

Steamed Buns

Steamed Lava Buns

Steamed Lava Buns

$6.95

Steamed Bun w/ Golden Salty Egg Yolk Lava Filling (3pcs)

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns

$4.55

Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)

Fried

Red Bean Sesame Balls

Red Bean Sesame Balls

$4.85

Fried Glutinous Rice Flour Dough filled with Sweet Red Bean Paste, Rolled with Sesame Seeds (3pcs)

Fried Shrimp Balls

Fried Shrimp Balls

$6.95

Fried Shrimp Ball (3pcs) Includes: 1 Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Shrimp Crab Claw

Shrimp Crab Claw

$5.95

Fried Shrimp w/ Snow Crab Claw (1pcs) Includes: 1 Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Fried Shrimp Dumplings

Fried Shrimp Dumplings

$6.95

Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs) Includes: 1 Sweet Mayonnaise Sauce

Fried Shrimp Eggrolls

Fried Shrimp Eggrolls

$5.95

Fried Shrimp Eggrolls (3 pcs) Includes: 1 Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Pork Taro Eggrolls

Pork Taro Eggrolls

$4.85

Fried Pork & Taro Eggrolls (3pcs) Includes: 1 Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Chicken Wings

Jalapeno Garlic Chicken Wings

$7.55

Stir Fried Chicken Wings w/ Jalapeno Garlic Salt (5 pcs)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$7.55

Fried Calamari w/ Fung Pao Seasoning

Peking Duck Rolls

$5.95

Panfried

Panfried Turnip Cake

Panfried Turnip Cake

$4.85

Panfried Turnip Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)

PF Pork Chive Dumplings

PF Pork Chive Dumplings

$5.95

Panfried Pork & Chive Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**

PF Pork Dumplings

PF Pork Dumplings

$5.95

Panfried Pork Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**

DSB Specialty

Fried Garlic Shao Mai

Fried Garlic Shao Mai

$6.95

Fried Pork & Shrimp Shao Mai Dumplings with Shitake Mushrooms Topped with Fried Garlic (4pcs)

Fried Jalapeno Garlic Ha Gow

Fried Jalapeno Garlic Ha Gow

$6.95

Stir Fried Shrimp Ha Gow Dumplings w/ Jalapeno & Garlic (4pcs)

Roast Pork Belly

Roast Pork Belly

$15.99

Dim Sum Box Special Roast Pork Belly (10 pcs) Served w/ our Special Hoisin Blend Sauce

***Peking Duck***

***Peking Duck***

$25.95+Out of stock

Fresh Roast Peking Duck w/ Green Onions & Special Hoisin Blend Sauce Served w/ Steamed Thin Pancake Wraps HALF DUCK (10 pieces) WHOLE DUCK (20 pieces)

Golden Egg Yolk S.S. Crab

Golden Egg Yolk S.S. Crab

$27.99

Fung Pao S.S Crab

$27.99
Jalapeno Garlic S.S. Crab

Jalapeno Garlic S.S. Crab

$27.99

Rice Noodles & Congee

Shrimp Rice Noodle

Shrimp Rice Noodle

$5.95

Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Shrimp Includes: 1 Sweet Soy Sauce

Beef Rice Noodle

Beef Rice Noodle

$5.95

Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Beef Includes: 1 Sweet Soy Sauce

BBQ Pork Rice Noodle

BBQ Pork Rice Noodle

$5.95

Steamed Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Green Onions Includes: 1 Sweet Soy Sauce

Preserved Egg & Pork Congee

Preserved Egg & Pork Congee

$5.95

Rice Porridge Congee w/ Preserved Egg, Shredded Pork & Green Onions

Shrimp & Egg Rice Noodles

Shrimp & Egg Rice Noodles

$6.95

Steamed Rice Noodle with Shrimp, Egg & Green Onions Includes: 1 Sweet Soy Sauce

Beef & Egg Rice Noodles

Beef & Egg Rice Noodles

$6.95

Steamed Rice Noodles with Beef, Egg & Green Onions Includes: 1 Sweet Soy Sauce

BBQ Pork & Egg Rice Noodles

$6.95

Baked

Ba Snowy BBQ Pork Buns

Ba Snowy BBQ Pork Buns

$4.85

Baked Snowy Peak Bun w/ Savory BBQ Pork Filling

Ba Golden Lava Buns

Ba Golden Lava Buns

$7.55

Baked Egg Yolk Lava Buns **Dim Sum Box #1 Selling Dessert**

Ba Egg Custard Tarts

Ba Egg Custard Tarts

$4.85

Baked Egg Custard Tarts

Vegetarian

Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings

Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings

$5.95

Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings

Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce

Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce

$6.95

Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce

Soy Sauce Egg Noodles

Soy Sauce Egg Noodles

$7.55

Stir Fried Egg Noodles with Bean Sprouts, Green Onion & Soy Sauce

Persian Cucumber Salad

Persian Cucumber Salad

$7.55

Cold Persian Cucumbers in Garlic Vinaigrette

Fung Pao Cauliflower

Fung Pao Cauliflower

$7.55

Stir Fried Cauliflower with Fung Pao Seasoning

Fung Pao Mushroom

Fung Pao Mushroom

$7.55

(New) Green Beans w/ Garlic

$7.55Out of stock

Add Ons

Extra Chili Oil Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mayo Sauce

$0.25

Extra Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.25
Anti DimSum DimSum Club Tshirt

Anti DimSum DimSum Club Tshirt

$25.00+

Extra Crunch Garlic Chili Sweet Soy Sauce (Large)

$0.75

Fried Crunch Garlic Sweet Soy Sauce (Large) **Contains ALMONDS**

Extra Duck Sauce

$0.75

Corkage Fee

$10.00

White Rice

$1.99

Drinks

HK Milk Tea

HK Milk Tea

$5.65

Fresh Cold Brewed Hong Kong Style Milk Tea 16oz (Contains Dairy)

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.65

Fresh Cold Brewed Thai Tea 16oz (Contains Dairy)

Blue Butterfly Lemonade

Blue Butterfly Lemonade

$5.65

Fresh Cold Brewed Blue Butterfly Tea Lemonade w/ Popping Boba 16oz

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.65

Fresh Cold Brewed Green Tea Infused with Passion Fruit Puree w/ Popping Boba 16oz

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85

Ozarka 16oz

Cold Green Tea

$3.55
Sprite

Sprite

$3.35

16oz Bottle

Coke

Coke

$3.35
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.35

Sweet Tea

$3.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Dim Sum Box image
Dim Sum Box image

