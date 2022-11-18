Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riley's Pub

review star

No reviews yet

279 Eagle Bend Drive

Bigfork, MT 59911

Order Again

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Wine

Chemistry

$12.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$20.00

Pinot Noir

Nicodemi

$10.00

La Storia Merlot

$12.00

Saint Cosme

$13.00

Bodegas Catena

$14.00

Yalumba Shiraz

$15.00

Marietta old vine

$10.00

The Paring Blend

$14.00

Justin "Isosceles" Blend

$30.00

Imagery Cabernet

$10.00

Raymond Cabernet

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Marietta Cabernet

$19.00

Beaujolais Rouge

$12.00

Le Contesse Prosecco

$8.00

Prosecco

Montmarte Brut

$8.00

Brut

Roederer Estate 1/2 BTL

$45.00

K Vintners Moscato

$9.00

Bertani Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Spy Valley

$12.00

Miner Family

$14.00

Picpoul de Pinet

$10.00

Novellum

$9.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$12.00

Chardonnay

Luca

$16.00

Hartford Court GL

$18.00

Chardonnay

Beaujolais Blanc

$15.00

Villa Wolf Rose

$10.00

Chemistry

$46.00

Domaine Chanson pinot

$52.00

Colene Clemons

$65.00

Sarrazin Guiry

$72.00

Belle Glos

$78.00

Flowers

$94.00

Melville

$92.00

Madone Beaujolais Rouge

$45.00

Nicodemi

$38.00

Aia Vecchia

$46.00

Luigi Oddero

$68.00

Marques de Mur

$61.00

Saint Cosme

$50.00

Janasse

$54.00

Brunier

$132.00

La Storia Merlot

$46.00

Walla Walla Vintners

$54.00

Hill family merlot

$65.00

Long Shadows Pedestal

$92.00

Duckhorn

$125.00

Bodegas Catena

$56.00

Vina Cobos

$70.00

Biale

$49.00

Green & Red

$54.00

Ridge

$63.00

Turley

$54.00

Yalumba

$60.00

Marietta

$65.00

Marietta Old Vine

$38.00

The Pairing

$54.00

Chappellet

$68.00

Lewis

$98.00

Justin

$90.00

Lancaster

$94.00

Opus One Overture

$140.00

Opus One

$365.00

Dominus Estate

$395.00

Dalla Valle "Maya"

$615.00

Angeli

$75.00

Gloria

$112.00

Imagery

$38.00

Fontanes

$48.00

Raymond

$54.00

Roth

$56.00

Marietta cab

$76.00

Abeja

$82.00

Silver Oak "Alexander"

$108.00

Caymus

$122.00

Schafer

$135.00

Silver Oak "Napa"

$150.00

Lajota

$175.00

Leonetti

$269.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Le Contesse

$8.00

Montmarte

$8.00

Roederer

$45.00

Gruet

$49.00

Lucien Albrecht

$50.00

Duval Leroy

$70.00

Heidsieck

$75.00

Veuve Cliquot

$99.00

Raptor Ridge

$45.00

Bertani

$34.00

Schlumberger

$53.00

Chateau Ducasse

$46.00

Spy Valley

$46.00

Du Veil Orme

$52.00

Miner Family

$56.00

Merry Edwards

$70.00

Raw Bar

$29.00

K Vintners

$34.00

Painted Wolf

$37.00

Picpoul de Pinet

$40.00

M. Chapoutier

$40.00

Sleight of Hand

$42.00

Argiolas

$47.00

Ca de Frati

$49.00

Grosgrain

$53.00

Dupeuble Beaujolais Blanc

$58.00

Novellum

$34.00

Cono Sur

$37.00

Raeburn

$48.00

Salem Wine Co.

$51.00

Domaine Chanson Chard

$59.00

Luca

$62.00

Rombauer

$66.00

Hartford Court

$72.00

Denogent

$72.00

Ramey

$77.00

Rasa

$90.00

Sea Smoke

$119.00

Patriarchs Meursault

$120.00

Leflaive

$125.00

D'Esclans

$24.00

Villa Wolf

$38.00

Bieler Pere et Fils

$39.00

Adelsheim

$50.00

Kim Crawford

$18.00

Sonoma Cutrer chard

$26.00

D"Esclans Rose

$24.00

Elk Cove pinot

$24.00

L'Ecole Merlot

$22.00

The Prisoner

$49.00

Starmont Cab

$22.00

Crossbarn Cab

$44.00

2017 Sichel Glass

$12.00

2017 Sichel Bottle

$46.00

2019 Jackson-Triggs 187ml

$42.00

Badia a Coltibuono

$64.00

2016 Royal Tokaji

$94.00

Roscato Glass

$9.00

Roscato Bottle

$34.00

2019 Susana Balbo

$44.00

2020 Domaine La Tour Vielle

$54.00

Beer

Blackfoot

$6.00

Cold Smoke

$6.00

Nice Fella Pils

$6.00

Huckleberry Cream Ale

$4.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Haybag Heff

$6.00

Dirt Church Hazy IPA

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Hat Trick IPA

$6.00

Sand Trap Saison

$6.00

Stone Buenaveza

$6.00

Mac & Jack Amber

$6.00

Stiegel Radler

$6.00

Kroengeber Blanc

$6.00

Budwieser

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Chelada

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Coorslight Bottle

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Centennial IPA

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Athletic IPA

$5.00

Athletic Lite

$5.00

Presensence Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Quirks Cider

$4.00

Bear Food Cider

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Hat Trick IPA

$6.00

Liquor

Rosemary Gimlet

$12.00

Schafer's Transfusion

$10.00

North Shore

$9.00

Cherry Blossom Paloma

$12.00

Ginger Mojito

$9.00

Irish Buck

$11.00

Kiwi Crush

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Pink Squirrel

$10.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

China Wall

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

H-N

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Pimms Cup

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Tea time

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Sauza Blanco

$6.00+

Well

J & B

$6.00+

Well

Seagrams VO

$6.00+

Christian Brothers

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

American Whiskey

3 Olives Raspberry

$5.00+

44 North Huckleberry

$9.00+

Absolute Mandarin

$6.00+

Vodka

Belvedere

$8.00+

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Vodka

Ketel One

$7.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Absolute

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Gin

Tanquerey

$6.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$10.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00+

Gin

Whyte Lady

$9.00+

Empress

$11.00+

Monkey 47

$10.00+

Gin

Plymouth

$9.00+

Sauza Blanco

$6.00+

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Tequila

Patron Silver

$9.00+

Tequila

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$22.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

1800 Silver

$7.00+

Santo Blanco

$8.00+

Milagro Reposado

$7.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Appleton Estate

$7.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bacardi Dark

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00+

Rum

Malibu

$6.00+

Ron Zacapa

$10.00+

Basil Haydens

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

American Whiskey

Bulleit Rye 95

$9.00+

American Whiskey

Bushmills

$6.00+

Irish Whiskey

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Canadian Whiskey

Four Roses

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

American Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00+

Irish Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Well

Kentucky Owl

$18.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

American Whiskey

Pendelton

$6.00+

Seagrams VO

$6.00+

Whistle Pig

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Red Breast

$9.00+

Balvenie 12

$14.00+

Scotch

Chivas

$9.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00+

Scotch

Glenfiddich

$10.00+

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

Scotch

Glenmorangie 10

$10.00+

Scotch

Johnny Black

$10.00+

Scotch

Johnny Red

$9.00+

Lagavulin 16

$15.00+

Scotch

Oban 14

$14.00+

Christian Brothers

$6.00+

Hennessy VS

$8.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$11.00+

Courvoisier V.S.

$18.00+

Pierre Ferrand

$22.00+

De Kuyper O3 Orange Liquer

$6.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Kahlua

$6.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Frangelico

$8.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Five Farms Irish Cream

$7.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Carolans

$6.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Cordials/Amaro

Rumple Mintz

$7.00+

Pama Pomegranate

$6.00+

Romana Sambvca

$6.00+

Drambouie

$8.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Luxardo

$6.00+

St. Germain

$8.00+

Fernet Branca

$6.00+

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$7.00+

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Chambord

$8.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00+

B&B

$9.00+

Navazos

$11.00

Bodegas Delgado Zuleta

$11.00

2014 Quinta Do Noval

$16.00

2001 Symington

$24.00

Fonseca

$20.00

Taylor Fladgate

$24.00

Shirts

Riley's Pub T-Shirt

$25.00

Hats

Riley's Pub Hat

$20.00

Pint Glasses

Riley's Pub Pint

$15.00

Employee Shirts

employee purchase

$20.00

restaurant provided

Rooms Rentals

Private Dining

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Fine Dining at the Eagle Bend Golf Club. Come visit and find out why people are calling Schafer's the best restaurant in the Flathead Valley! Featuring an extensive wine list, local craft brews, and savory menu items, there is something for everyone!

Website

Location

279 Eagle Bend Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911

Directions

Gallery
Riley's Pub & Schafer's Restaurant image
Banner pic
Main pic

