Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Diner 22

221 Reviews

$

5094 William Penn Hwy

Alexandria, PA 16611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Mess
Biscuit and Gravy Combo

Special

Special

$10.25

Mega

$12.95

Combo

Cake Combo

$9.50

Waffle Combo

$9.50

Biscuit and Gravy Combo

$9.75

French Toast Combo

$9.50

Gravy Combo

Lg Toast Gravy

$6.99

Sm Toast Gravy

$5.99

Lg Biscuits Gravy

$6.99

Sm Biscuits Gravy

$5.99

Lg Waffle Gravy

$6.99

Sm Waffle Gravy

$5.99

Lg Hash Browns w/Gravy

$6.99

Lg Country Fries w/Gravy

$6.99

Cakes/ Waffles/ French Toast

Cake 1

$3.50

Cakes 2

$5.25

Cakes 3

$5.25

French Toast 1

$3.00

French Toast 2

$4.25

French Toast 3

$5.25

Waffle

$4.25

Small Cake

$3.00

1/2 Waffle

$3.50

Stuffed French Toast

$8.95

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.65

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Vegetable Omelet

$8.75

Western Omelet

$8.75

Steak Philly Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Chicken Philly Cheese Omelet

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss Omelet

$8.75

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.50

Daytona Omelet

$10.50

Ultimate Omelet

$13.00

Broccoli And Cheese Omelet

$8.72

Diner 22 Mess

Mess

$10.25

Small Mess

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meats

Breakfast Breads

Breakfast Potatoes

Oatmeal

$3.85

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.50

Egg Only

$1.15

Eggs 2 Only

$2.20

Eggs 3 Only

$2.75

Cinnamon Rolls w/Icing

$4.75

Cheese Sauce on Side

$2.25

Brown Gvy on Side

$1.25

Turkey Gvy on Side

$1.25

Sausage Gvy on Side

$2.00

Chipped Beef Gvy on Side

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Diner 22 Texas Egg Sand

$6.85

Egg Sandwich

Monte Cristo

$9.65

Steak & Eggs

8oz Ball Tip Stk

$14.95

12oz NY Strip Stk

$22.50

CF Steak & Eggs

$13.50

CF Chicken & Eggs

$10.95

Eggs & Toast

Egg 1 w/Toast

$2.50

Eggs 2 w/Toast

$3.50

Eggs 3 w/Toast

$4.50

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.69
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.65
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.45
Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.69
Inferno Burger

Inferno Burger

$8.75
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$8.75
Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$9.75

Club Cheeseburger

$12.50
Mail Car Burger

Mail Car Burger

$9.75

Sandwiches

Grilled Reuben

$8.95

Rachel Melt

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.65

BLT

$6.75

BLT w/Egg

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.25

Fried Chicken Sand

$7.00

Philly Cheese Chicken Sand

$11.75

Fish Sand

$14.00

Pan Fried Haddock Sand

$12.85

Philly Cheese Steak Sand

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.55

Combo Club

$11.50

Ham Club

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Fried Chicken Club

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$8.65

Tender Melt

$9.85

Texas Club Melt

$10.00

Bacon Turkey Swiss Melt

$9.00

Chicken Parm Melt

$8.25

Cordon Blue Melt

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sand

$6.75

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.95

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sand

$9.75

Hot Meatloaf Sand

$9.75

Chicken & Waffles

$10.50

Chicken & 3 Biscuits

$11.25

Chicken & 2 Biscuits

$9.50

Turkey & Waffles

$10.00

Turkey & 3 Biscuits

$11.25

Turkey & 2 Biscuits

$9.50

Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Crispy Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Orders

Soup Cup

$3.95

Soup Bowl

$4.95

Chili Cup

$3.95

Chili Bowl

$4.95

Add Cheddar to Chili

$0.75

Add Onion to Chili

$0.50

Chili Bowl w/ Corn Bread

$7.25

French Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fry

$4.00

Add Cheddar & Onion to Chili

$1.25

House Salad

$4.25

Onion Rings 6

$5.75

Corn Bread

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Applesauce w/Cinnamon

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Vegetable #2

$2.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Potato Chips

$4.85

Cheese Sauce on Side

$1.29

Buffalo Chips

$4.85

Baked Beans

$3.25Out of stock

Brown Gvy on Side

$1.25

Turkey Gvy on Side

$1.25

Sausage Gvy on Side

$2.00

Chipped Beef Gvy on Side

$2.00

Diner Rolls

$0.50

Garlic Toast (1)

$0.35

Garlic Toast (2)

$0.65

Broccoli

$3.25

California Blend

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Dinners

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$11.00

Chicken Fingers 4

$12.25

CF Chicken Dinner

$13.50

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey & Filling

$13.75

Haddock Dinner

$16.75

Pan Fried Haddock

$15.95

Grilled Ham Dinner

$10.75

CF Steak Dinner

$13.50

Hamburger Steak

$12.50

Strip Stk

$22.75

Ball Tip Stk

$14.95

Liver & Onions

$11.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.25

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.50

Steak Salad

$12.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$10.00

Lighter Side

Chicken Fingers 5

$11.00

Appetizers

Sampler

$10.00

Corn Fritters

$6.50

Cauliflower

$6.50

Onion Rings 8

$7.65

Chicken Fingers 6

$9.75

Moss Sticks 6

$7.50

Potato Chips

$4.85

Buffalo Chips

$4.85

Dinner Sides

Soup Cup

$3.95

Soup Bowl

$4.95

Chili Cup

$3.95

Chili Bowl

$4.95

Chili Bowl w/ Corn Bread

$7.25

French Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fry

$4.00

House Salad

$4.25

Onion Rings 8

$7.65

Corn Bread

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.25

Macaroni Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Applesauce

$3.25

Applesauce w/Cinnamon

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Vegetable #2

$2.50

Sweet Pot Veg

$3.25Out of stock

Baked Potato

$4.50

Potato Chips

$4.85

Cheese Sauce on Side

$1.29

Buffalo Chips

$4.85

Baked Beans

$3.25Out of stock

Brown Gvy on Side

$1.25

Turkey Gvy on Side

$1.25

Sausage Gvy on Side

$2.00

Chipped Beef Gvy on Side

$2.00

Dinner Rolls

$0.50

Garlic Toast (1)

$0.35

Garlic Toast (2)

$0.65

Broccoli

$3.25

California Blend

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

Mtn Dew

$2.45

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.45

Sierra Mist

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Orange Crush

$2.45

Sm Soft Drink

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade Large

$2.25

Lem/Tea Mixed

$2.25

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Milk / Juice

Milk Lg

$3.95

Milk Sm

$2.95

Choc Milk Lg

$3.95

Choc Milk Sm

$2.95

Orange Juice Lg

$3.75

Orange Juice Sm

$2.75

Apple Juice Lg

$3.75

Apple Juice Sm

$2.75

Tomato Juice Lg

$3.75

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.25

Vanilla Shake

$4.25

Strawberry Shake

$4.25Out of stock

Young at Heart

Sm 2 Cakes

$3.95

Sm 2 Cakes w/Meat

$5.75

Sm 2 Eggs w/Meat & Toast

$4.85

Sm Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.75

Sm Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Sm Chicken Fingers 3

$7.75

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$3.30

Homemade Slices

Coconut Cream pie Slice

$3.75

Vanilla Graham Pie Slice

$3.75

Lemon Meringue Pie Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup Slice

$3.95

Chocolate Graham Cracker Pie Slice

$3.75

Banana Graham Pie Slice

$3.75

Apple Pie Slice

$4.75

Blueberry Pie Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Cherry Pie Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Pie Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.50

Pie Desserts

Hot Carmel Apple Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls w/Icing

$4.25

Float

Root Beer Float

$4.29

Orange Crush Float

$4.29

Sundae

Vanilla Ice Cream 1

$1.25

Vanilla Ice Cream 2

$2.50

Peanut Butter Ripple 1

$1.25

Peanut Butter Ripple 2

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie pie

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake

Vanilla with Buttercream Icing

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate with Buttercream Icing

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate with Peanut Butter Icing

$1.75Out of stock

Drinks To Go

Coffee to Go

$0.94

Drinks to Go

$0.94

Soup To Go

Soup Quart to Go

$8.00

Soup Bowl to Go

$4.25

Soup Cup to Go

$3.25

Chili To Go

Chili Quart To Go

$8.00

Chili Bowl To Go

$4.25

Chili Cup To Go

$3.25

Cole Slaw To Go

Cole Slaw Quart To Go

$9.25

Cole Slaw Bowl To Go

$4.25

Cole Slaw Cup To Go

$3.25

Dressings

Ranch

Creamy Italian

Blue Cheese

French

1000 Island

Oil & Vinegar

Sweet & Sour

Out of stock

Sauces

Cocktail Sauce

Tarter Sauce

Salsa

BBQ

Toppings

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Butter

Butter

Mayonnaise

Mayo

Gravy

Brown Gravy

Turkey Gravy

White Gravy

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5094 William Penn Hwy, Alexandria, PA 16611

Directions

Gallery
Diner 22 image
Diner 22 image
Diner 22 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria - State College
orange star4.7 • 126
352 E Calder Way State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
orange starNo Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
The Governor's Pub
orange star4.5 • 620
211 W High St Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Bonfatto's
orange starNo Reviews
401 West High Street Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Old Farmhouse Eatery & Brewery
orange star4.4 • 186
226 Nittany Valley Dr Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston