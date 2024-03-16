Diner 24 285 3rd Avenue
285 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10010
Starters
- Mac & Cheese Sampler$12.00
- Homestyle Chicken Fingers$14.00
Tomato cream sauce
- BBQ Lamb Ribs$18.00
Spicy honey
- Spicy Fresh Mozzarella Triangles$12.00
Tomato cream sauce
- Pigs in a Blanket$12.00
2 pieces. Spicy mustard
- Greek Onion Soup$9.00
Saganaki cheese, seared onions, and beef broth
- Greek Style Chicken Soup Avgolemono$8.00
- Home Style Tomato Soup$8.00
- Grilled Zucchini K-bobs$14.00
Feta, crushed peppers, and EVOO
- Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$12.00
2 pieces
- Seafood Spanakopita$18.00
Vegetarian Spreads
Salads
- Caesar$15.00
Tossed in a jar - sour dough croutons
- Greek Salad$15.00
Tossed in a jar, Kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and EVOO
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Greens, avocado tomatoes, cucumber, and onions
- Kale & Farro$15.00
Currants, ricotta, grapefruit, pine nuts, and roasted almonds
- Cobb$19.00
Greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chives, tomatoes, bacon, chunks of blu cheese, and house vinaigrette
- Spinach Pie Salad$14.00
Fresh leaf spinach, feta, and crispy filo