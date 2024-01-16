- Home
Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres
Lake Worth Rd
Greenacres, FL 33463
Eggs & More
- Avocado Toast$12.25
sourdough toast, avocado, microgreens, pickled fresno chiles...
- Breakfast Pizza$16.35
mozzarella blend, baby spinach, prosciutto, hollandaise, sunny-side up eggs...
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Breakfast Tacos$11.25
3 corn tortillas topped with scrambled organic eggs, green jalapeño, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, jack cheddar cheese...
- Brunch Double$14.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, fruit, toast...
- Forest Lox$14.99
scrambled eggs, smoke salmon, red onions and home fries...
- Meat Lovers$14.99
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with ham, bacon and sausage, home fries and toast...
- Mediterranean$10.50
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with tomato, onions and feta, home fries and toast...
- Mushroom Omelette$12.25
Mixed greens, truffle vinaigrette...
- Omelette your way$12.45
choice of (3) - mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, bell pepper, american cheese, or ham, sausage, turkey, bacon with home fries, toast...
- Short Rib Stack$18.25
braised slow-cooked short rib, home fries, poached egg, scallions...
- The Bees Classic$10.75
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries and toast...
- Toast Royale$13.95
sourdough, smashed avocado, feta, smoked salmon, organic poached eggs, fresh basil...
Benedicts
Bees Knees Favorites
Pancakes & French Toast
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$11.25
lemon zest and grape / blueberry compote...
- Pinneaple Upside Down Pancakes$11.25
buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pinneaple chunks, cinnamon butter...
- Pancake Buttermilk$8.50
- Pancakes Chocolate Chips$10.50
buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips inside and powdered sugar
- French Toast$11.25
- Waffle$10.75
Salads
Soups
Flatbreads
- FB Bianco$12.25
caramelized onions, fontina, heirloom tomato, arugula...
- FB Cheese$11.25
cheese...
- FB Fig & Prosciutto$15.25
fig jam, gorgonzola, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula...
- FB Margherita$13.25
garlic, mozzarella, tomato, basil...
- FB Pepperoni$14.00
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, caramelized onions...
- FB Roasted Cauliflower$14.25
bacon, cauliflower purée, caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, tomato...
- FB Roasted Mushrooms$14.00
crimini , shitake...
- FB Spinach & Artichoke$14.25
creamed spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, parmigiano...
Handhelds
- Big Forest Double Burger$12.99
american chesse, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, bees knees sauce, pickles...
- BLT$9.99
- Classic Single Burger$10.95
american cheese, lettuce, tomato,fried onion, pickles...
- Club$11.25
honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado...
- Cubano$12.50
pork belly, smoked ham, swiss cheese, jalapeno mayonnaise, house made french mustard, pickles...
- Falafel Burger$15.35
wild mushrooms, red onion, shaved brussels spicy tzatziki...
- Fish Sandwich$12.35
fish of the day, butter pickles, lemon tarragon aioli, french fries...
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Nashville Chx Sandwich$11.25
crispy fried chicken with a touch of heat, herb mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles...
- Reuben$12.25
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing...
- Sweet Potato Tacos$10.95
avocado, sriracha ginger aioli,tomatillo salsa, blue corn tortilla...
Big Foot Hot Dogs
Appetizers
- Korean Spareribs$11.95
crispy garlic, scallion, sesame seeds...
- Buffy Cauliflower Wings$12.15
buffalo sauce, celery , blue cheese...
- Wings$8.50
(5) Fig infussed balsamic, caramelized onions...
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.55Out of stock
parmigiano, citrus, vegan sriracha aioli...
- Happy Fried Oysters$8.99
tempura batter, lemon aioli...
Main
- Braised Short Rib$24.15
creamy mashed potatoes, garlicky spinach, red wine demi glace
- Eggplant Parmigiana$18.90
Crispy eggplant, marinara, mozzarella di bufalo, basil
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak$18.25
curry, onions, chickpeas, sautéed vegetables, raisins
- Sweet & Spicy Salmon$24.35
coconut rice, stir fried vegetables
- Old School Bolognese$21.25
veal, beef, pork, pappardelle,burro fuso, parmigiano
- Grilled Pork Chop$21.35
charred polenta, pepperonata
Sides
- Sd 1 Egg$1.50
- Sd 2 Eggs$3.00
- Sd 3 Eggs$4.50
- Sd Avocado$3.00
- Sd Bacon$5.00
- Sd Bees Knees Fries$9.00
- Sd Buttermilk Pancakes$2.00
- Sd Cinammon Toast$2.00
- Sd Creamed Spinach$3.00
- Sd Creamy Mashed Avocado$3.00
- Sd Disco Fries$8.25
rosemary, parmessan, cheddar cheese, bacon
- Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese$9.15
english peas, bacon, herbed panko
- Sd French Fries$5.00
- Sd Fried Avocado$4.00
- Sd Fried Chicken$7.00
- Sd Fruit$2.00+
- Sd Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Sd Ham$5.00
- Sd Home Fries$5.00
- Sd House Salad$5.00
- Sd Mashed Avocado$3.50
- Sd Mashed Potato$5.00
- Sd Proscuitto$5.00
- Sd Roasted Mushrooms$8.50
mushrooms, olive oil, salt...
- Sd Rustic Bread$2.00
- Sd Rye Toast$2.00
- Sd Sausage$5.00
- Sd Smoke Salmon$9.00
- Sd Sourdough$2.00
- Sd Stir-Fry Vegetables$8.00
- Sd Turkey$5.00
- Sd Watermelon & Feta Cheese.$7.00
- Sd White Toast$2.00
- Sd Whole Wheat Toast$2.00
Dessert
Sauces
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Buffalo BBQ Sauce$1.00
- French Mustard$1.00
- Mayonnaise$1.00
- Russian Dressing$1.00
- Russian Sauce$1.00
- Sauerkraut Dressing$1.00
- Bees Knees Sauce$1.25
- Lemon Tarragon Aioli$1.25
- Sriracha Ginger Aioli$1.25
- Bourbon Syrup$1.25
- Chimichurri$1.50
- Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Herb Mayo$1.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.50
- Tarragon Crème Fraîche$1.50
- Truffle Vinaigrette$1.50
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
- Demi Glace$2.00
- Whipped Cream$2.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
