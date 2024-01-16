- Home
- /
- West Palm Beach
- /
- Diner North Military Trl
This restaurant does not have any images
Diner North Military Trl
North Military Trl
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BRUNCH
Eggs & More
Bees Knees Favorites
Pancakes & French Toast
Flatbreads
Handheld
Big Foot Hot Dogs
Appetizers
Main
Sides
- Sd 1 Egg.$1.50
- Sd 2 Eggs$3.00
- Sd 3 Eggs$4.50
- Sd Avocado.$3.00
- Sd Bacon.$5.00
- Sd Bees Knees Fries.$9.00
- Sd Buttermilk Pancakes.$2.00
- Sd Cinammon Toast.$2.00
- Sd Creamed Spinach.$9.00
- Sd Creamy Mashed Avocado.$9.00
- Sd Disco Fries.$8.25
- Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese.$9.15
- Sd French Fries.$5.00
- Sd Fried Avocado.$4.00
- Sd Fried Chicken.$7.00
- Sd Fruit.$2.00
- Sd Grilled Chicken.$7.00
- Sd Ham.$5.00
- Sd Home Fries.$5.00
- Sd House Salad.$5.00
- Sd Mashed Avocado.$3.50
- Sd Mashed Potatoes.$5.00
- Sd Proscuitto.$5.00
- Sd Roasted Mushrooms.$8.50
- Sd Rustic Bread.$2.00
- Sd Rye Toast.$2.00
- Sd Sausage.$5.00
- Sd Smoke Salmon.$9.00
- Sd Sourdough.$2.00
- Sd Stir-Fry Vegetables.$8.00
- Sd Turkey.$5.00
- Sd Watermelon & Feta Cheese.$7.00
- Sd White Toast.$2.00
- Sd Whole Wheat Toast.$2.00
Desserts
Sauces
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Buffalo BBQ Sauce$1.00
- French Mustard$1.00
- Mayonnaise$1.00
- Russian Dressing$1.00
- Russian Sauce$1.00
- Sauerkraut Dressing$1.00
- Bees Knees Sauce$1.25
- Lemon Tarragon Aioli$1.25
- Sriracha Ginger Aioli$1.25
- Bourbon Syrup$1.50
- Chimichurri$1.50
- Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Herb Mayo$1.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.50
- Tarragon Crème Fraîche$1.50
- Truffle Vinaigrette$1.50
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
- Demi Glace$2.00
- Whipped Cream$2.00
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaff Coffee$3.50
- Egg Cream$5.50
- Evian$3.00
- Expresso$3.00
- Flat Water$3.00
- Forest Cold Pressed$5.75
- H2O Count
- Hot chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Juice$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$4.00
- Red Cold Pressed$4.50
- Soda$3.50
- Sparkling$3.00
- Milkshake.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bees Knees Cocktail$12.00
- Belline
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blutyme$12.00
- Bottomless Bellini$23.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$25.00
- Bottomless Mimosa Upgrade$12.50
- Celadon$12.00
- Champagne Glass$9.00
- Coffee and Granmarnier$12.00
- Coffee Baileys$12.00
- Expresso Martini$13.00
- French 75$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
GL Wine
- GL Cabernet$9.00
- GL Castorani$12.00
- GL Chardonnay$12.00
- GL Famiglia Castellani ( Pinot Grigio )$10.00
- GL House Cabernet$7.00
- GL House Chardonnay$7.00
- GL House Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- GL Malbec$7.00
- GL Pinot Grigio$12.00
- GL Pinot Noir$13.00
- GL Prosecco$12.00
- GL Rose$9.00
- GL Sancerre$12.00
- GL Sauvignon blanc$12.00
- GL Veuve Dubarry$12.00
Spirits
- Bacardi Superior$8.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bombary Sapphire$10.00
- Bombay$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple$14.00
- Don Julio$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Gray Goose$12.00
- House Tequila$7.00
- House Vodka$7.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Sauza$9.00
- Skyy$9.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Tequila House Sauza$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Titos$10.00
- Vida Mezcal$10.00
- Vodka$9.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Woodford$10.00
Beers
Bottle Wine
Happy Hour
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
N/A
Location
North Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.