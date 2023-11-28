Dinerbar on Clifton 11801 Clifton Blvd
11801 Clifton Blvd
Lakewood, OH 44107
All Day Breakfast
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette$12.95
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- American Cheese Omelette$9.95
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- House Made Corn Beef Hash$12.95
With two eggs any style and toast.
- Dinerbar Breakfast$6.95
Two eggs any style, home fries and toast. Add sausage links, bacon or ham.
- Egg Sandwich$9.95
- Feta Cheese Omelette$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Greek Omelette$12.95
Feta, spinach and tomato. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Steak & Eggs$12.95
Any style, home fries and toast.
- Three Cheese Omelette$10.50
American, Swiss and Cheddar. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Veggie Omelette$11.95
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheese. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Western Omelette$10.50
Ham, green peppers and onion. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
- Side Avocado$3.75
- Side Bacon$4.95
- Side Cinnamon Bagel$2.95
- Side Corn Beef$6.50
- Side Corn Beef Hash$6.50
- Side English Muffin$2.75
- Side Gluten Free Bread$3.00
- Side Ham$4.95
- Side Home Fries$4.50
- Side Plain Bagel$2.95
- Side Sausage Links$4.95
- Side Toast$2.75
- Side Egg$2.00
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Crab Cake Balls...The Real Thing$16.95
Served with remoulade.
- Artichoke Dill Bake$11.75
Artichokes, dill, feta and cream cheese baked in an iron skillet served with lemon pepper pita chips.
- Chili Bowl$7.50
- Chili Bowl (Works)$8.25
Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
- Chili Cup$5.50
- Chili Cup (Works)$6.25
Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
- Diner Fries$8.95
- Garden Chowder Bowl$6.50
- Garden Chowder Cup$5.50
- Quart Chili$19.95
- Quart Garden Chowder$19.95
- Quart Soup of the Day$19.95
- Quart Veg Chili$19.95
- Risotto Balls$11.50
Pesto and Parmesan cheese, deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Soup of the Day Bowl$6.50
- Soup of the Day Cup$5.50
- Truffle Fries$8.95
Tossed with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil.
- Turkey Meat Balls App (2)$11.50
Spinach, Parmesan and herbs. Served with marinara sauce.
- Vegetarian Chili Cup$5.50
- Veggie Chili Bowl (Works)$8.25
Veggie Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
- Veggie Chili Cup (Works)$6.25
Veggie Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
- Vegetarian Chili Bowl$7.50
Burgers
- The Dinerbar Deluxe Burger$13.50
Classic American burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with a pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- The Dinerbar Deluxe Burger with Cheese$13.95
Classic American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Gorgonzola Burger$14.95
Crumbled gorgonzola blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grainy mustard mayo, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Mozzarella Burger$14.95
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomato, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Patty Melt$14.95
Classic burger with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese, on grilled rye, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Turkey Buger Patty Melt$14.95
Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices on oat bran bread with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with chips & pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
- Turkey Burger$14.95
Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices topped with Monterrey Jack & fresh avocado on a bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Veggie Burger$14.95
House-made veggie burger on a brioche bun topped with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & lemon aioli. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Veggie Patty Melt$14.95
Grilled on marble rye bread, with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with sweet potato fries & pickle on the side.
Hot Dinerbar Favorites
- Chicken Pot Pie$13.95
Creamy stew with sweet peas, carrots & onions, topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served in a hot skillet.
- Fish & Chips$14.50
Three battered cod fillets served with fresh-cut fries, a side of caper mayo & coleslaw.
- Hot Meatloaf$13.95
Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.
- Hot Roast Beef$13.95
Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.
- Hot Roast Turkey$13.95
Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.
- Dinner Macaroni & Cheese$12.95
Macaroni freshly tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.
- Shepherd's Pie$15.95
Hot skillet of ground beef, green beans in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar, & scallions.
- The Skinny$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, served with steamed veggies & a side salad.
Salad
- Asian Tuna Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, bean sprouts & pea pods, topped with a grilled tuna steak, tossed in a sesame seed ginger vinaigrette.
- BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
A traditional cob with hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar, Gorgonzola & tender grilled chicken marinated in house barbecue sauce with avocado, and your choice of dressing.
- Burger Salad$14.95
Your choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger on mixed greens, with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and choice of salad dressing.
- Caesar Salad$12.25
The traditional with romaine, roasted garlic croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, topped with lemon pepper pita chips, tossed in a lemon oregano vinaigrette.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, tomato, scallions, mushrooms, shredded cheddar & Monterrey Jack topped with a charbroiled chicken breast with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons & shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing.
- Mesclun Salad$10.95
Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mesclun Salad with Chicken$13.95
Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans topped with julienne chicken breast, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
- Poke Bowl$15.95
Marinated raw ahi tuna with shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame, scallions, black sesame seeds, over white rice or field greens.
- Side Salad$5.50
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Chillin & Grillin
- Carolina Pulled Pork$14.95
Hickory smoked pork shoulder marinated in our house barbecue sauce, served open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of sourdough-breaded onion rings.
- Chicken Philly$14.95
Julienne chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with our house potato chips.
- Chicken Salad Sand$13.95
All white meat house-made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant. Served with our house potato chips.
- Classic BLT$9.95
Crisp bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with our house potato chips.
- House Made Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
Served on a bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and french fries.
- Dinerbar Tuna Melt$11.95
Our house-made tuna salad with melted cheddar & Swiss on grilled sourdough bread. Served with our house potato chips.
- Grecian Chicken Pita$14.95
Julienne marinated chicken breast, tomato, red onion, feta, lettuce & lemon oregano dressing in a grilled pita. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce & fresh-cut fries.
- Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak$15.95
Served with bacon, red onion, fresh spinach, tomato & lemon aioli on oat bran bread. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
- Grilled Ham & Swiss Sandwich$11.50
Sliced ham & baby Swiss on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips & pickles.
- Heather’s Wrap$13.95
Wheat wrap With turkey breast, red skin potato salad, lettuce mix, bacon and Cheddar cheese, with Garlic Aioli.
- Kids Grilled Cheese w FF$6.50
- Portobello Mushroom Wrap$13.95
Mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach & roasted garlic mayo in a spinach tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Traditional Reuben$13.95
Sliced corned beef with Swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips.
- Roast Beef Philly$14.95
Sliced roast beef, caramelized onions, portobello mushrooms & provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with horseradish mayo & french fries.
- Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$13.95
Julienne chicken breast, roasted corn black bean relish & cheddar in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla wrap. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side & sweet potato fries.
- The Classic Dinerbar Clubhouse$12.95
Roast turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on 3 slices of toasted oat bran bread. Served with our house potato chips.
- Manhattan Turkey Reuben$13.95
Turkey, Swiss cheese & fresh coleslaw on grilled marbled rye. Served with sweet potato fries.
Sides
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Chips$3.75
- Coleslaw$4.50
- Fresh-Cut Fries$4.50
- Garlic Mash Potatoes$4.25
- Gravy$0.75
- Green Beans$3.95
- Lemon Wedges$1.00
- Lemon-Pep Pita Chips$4.75
- SD Mac & Chz$7.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Redskin Potato Salad$4.75
- Side Fruit$4.75
- Steamed Veggies$5.25
Fresh broccoli and sliced carrots.
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
Desserts
- Strawberry Cake$7.95Out of stock
- Tuxedo Cake$7.95Out of stock
- French Silk Pie$6.95Out of stock
Our French Silk Cream Pie is made with a delicious light, rich, chocolate mousse and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Calling all chocolate lovers!
- Coconut Cream Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Cherry Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Pecan Pie$6.95
- Apple Pie$6.95
- Snickers Cake$7.95
- Cherry Cheesecake$7.95
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$6.95
- Boston Cream Pie$6.95
- Keylime Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Buckeye Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Lemon Meringue Pie$6.95
- Pumpkin Roll$12.50
- Apple Caramel Cheesecake$7.95Out of stock
- Tiramisu cake$7.95Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$7.95
- Oreo Cheesecake$7.95Out of stock
- Blueberry Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Pumpkin Pie$6.95
- Banana Cream Pie$6.95
- Key Lime Cheesecake$7.95Out of stock
- Smores Cheesecake$7.95
- Chocolate Cream Pie$6.95Out of stock
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$7.95Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Choc Swirl Pie$7.95
- Black Forest cake$7.95Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.95Out of stock
- Oreo Cake$7.95
- red velvet cake$7.95
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Coffee$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Fountain Drink$2.95
- Fresh Sqeezed OJ$5.00
- Grape Juice$3.50
- Hot Cocoa$2.95
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Coffee$4.75
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Kids Apple Juice$2.50
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Kids Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Kids Fountain Drink$2.50
- Kids Milk$2.00
- Milk$2.95
- Milkshake (Buckeye)$7.50
- Milkshake (Chocolate)$5.95
- Milkshake (Cook & Crm)$7.50
- Milkshake (Nutella)$7.50
- Milkshake (Strawberry)$6.00
- Milkshake (Strawbry Short)$7.50
- Milkshake (Vanilla)$6.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Red Bull Can$5.00
- Sugar-Free Red Bull Can$5.00
- Tomato Juice$3.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood, OH 44107