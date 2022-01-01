American
Breakfast & Brunch
Miami Diner South Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Meraki Hospitality Group, the team behind Meraki Greek Bistro, Meraki Coconut Grove and Miami Diner Downtown, has quietly opened the second Miami Diner on 9th Street and Alton Road in South Beach. Located in the space previously occupied by the iconic David’s Cafe, the 110-seat classic American diner aims to be an affordable all-day neighborhood eatery focused on quality made-from-scratch comfort food in a retro setting serving all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
