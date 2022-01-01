Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Miami Diner South Beach

review star

No reviews yet

919 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carmelized Burger
Frankie Omelet
Italian Sub

EGGS & OMELETS

TO~~GO

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Eggs Topped w/ Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese

Eggs Florentine

$11.00

Eggs topped w/ sliced tomatoes and Sauteed spinach

Eggs Royale

$13.00

Eggs topped w/ Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

Eggs San Francisco

$14.00Out of stock

Benedict Eggs topped w/ Fresh Crab Meat

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese

Greek Omelet

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach, chopped tomatoes, Crumbled Feta Cheese

Frankie Omelet

$14.00

Chopped Bacon, Spicy Sausage, Smoked Ham, Cheddar Cheese

Denver Omelet

$12.00

Smoked Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Sinatra Omelet

$12.00

Spicy Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Mesogeio Omelet

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Scallions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano & Black Pepper

Plain Omelet

$10.00

Downtown Waffle Omelet

$14.00

3 eggs w mushrooms, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes cooked into a Waffle!

Croque Madam

$12.00

2 Fried Eggs on Sliced Toast topped w/ Ham and Grated Asiago cheese

Huevos 305

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp on Two Avocado halves, topped w/ a Fried Egg

Stuffed Avocado

$14.00

Two Avocado Halves stuffed w/ Fried Eggs and baked in the oven

Biscayne Sunrise Breakfast

$14.00

Alton Rd. Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Miami Eggs

$10.00

3 Eggs Any style served w/ Multigrain Toast, Sliced Tomatoes and Home Fries or any Side order of Choice

Breakfast Croissant

$9.00

Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant. May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.

Breakfast Special

$15.40

WAFFLES & BREAKFAST SIDES

TO~~GO

Plain Waffle & Eggs

$12.00

Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled

Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Swiss Cheese & Fried Eggs on a Whole Waffle

Bacon Cheddar Waffle

$14.00

Open Face waffle w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Eggs & topped w/ Hollandaise

Avocado Waffle

$14.00

w/ Cream Cheese, Avocado & Fried Eggs

Chicken 'N Waffle

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$14.00

Waffle w/ Walnuts & Chocolate Syrup

Nutella Waffle

$13.00

Banana Waffle

$13.00

Strawberry Waffle

$13.00

Black Forest Waffle

$13.00

Miami Waffle

$17.00

w/ Oreo Cookies, Walnuts, Nutella, Bananas, Chocolate Syrup, served w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Substittue Egg Whites

$2.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Plain Waffle

$10.00

Plain Croissant

$5.00

APPETIZERS

TO~~GO

Fries w/ Parmesan

$9.00

Chicken Meatballs

$12.00

Fried meatballs made from chicken, served w/ Blue Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Classic Mozzarella Cheese sticks served w/ Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$12.00

Crispy Battered Onion Rings served w/ Blue Cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut Breaded Shrimp Fried, served w/ Cocktail Sauce

Wings Hot & Spicy

$14.00

A dozen breaded Chicken Wings served w/ Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

SIDE ORDERS

TO~~GO

French Fries

$7.00

Miami Diner Potato Souffle

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$7.00

Baked Beans

$7.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Home Fries

$7.00

extra Sauce on Side

$1.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Side Fruits

$7.00

POWER BOWLS

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Avocado Bowl

$15.00

Greek Yogurt & Granola

$15.00

BURGERS

TO~~GO

Classic Burger

$12.00

with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

Cheeseburger

$14.00

L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese

Goat Cheese Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Patty topped w/ Bacon and a Fried egg, with L,T,O,M

Carmelized Burger

$14.00

Patty topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

Two Patties on the Brioche Bun topped w/ Cheddar Cheese and Mayo

Pina Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M

Texas Burger

$14.00

Patty topped w/ Caramelized Onions, Spicy Jalapenos, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce and Mayo

Sall-Mon Burger

$16.00

Salmon Patty on a Brioche Bun w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Beyond Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Beyond Meat patty with Swiss Cheese, Basil, Tomato,

Miami OG Burger

$18.00

2 Patties with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Fried Egg and Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

SUB SANDWICHES

TO~~GO

Philly Cheese

$15.00

Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette

Chicken Breast Sub

$14.00

Chicken Breast sliced on a Baguette w/ Asiago Cheese, Smoked Ham, Sliced tomatoes, mustard, mayo

Italian Sub

$15.00

Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo

Smoked Ham & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Ciabatta w/ Provolone Cheese, Arugula, tomato, & olive tapenade

Deli Turkey Sub

$13.00

Ciabatta w/ Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Meatball Sub

$14.00

BLT Sub

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a Baguette w/ butter, olive oil & mayo

SALADS

TO~~GO

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, red onions, parsley, avocado, cranberries, sliced almonds

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper

Halloumi Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, cranberries, walnuts, Bacon, Croutons, Grilled Halloumi Cheese, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Croutons, Asiago Cheese, Sliced Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, 1000 island dressing

ENTREES

TO~~GO

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cod Fish Filet with Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries and coleslaw, with a side of Tartar Sauce

Roasted Lemon Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

½ Greek Style Chicken w/ Lemon & Oregano Oven Roasted

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

NY Strip Steak topped w/ Two Fried Eggs

Salmon Skewer

$17.00

Grilled Salmon filet on a skewer w/ Green & Red Peppers

Miami Chicken Keftes

$16.00Out of stock

Two large chicken meatballs wrapped w/ Bacon and topped off w/ a Tomato Sauce

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.00

Gianni's Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed w/ Gorgonzola Cheese and topped w/ a Chicken Gravy Sauce

Shrimp And Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Pasta w/ Chicken Meatballs

$16.00

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Chicken Meatloaf

$12.00

DESSERTS

Brownie A La Mode

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Split

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

APPLE PIE W/ ICE CREAM

$10.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

LEMON PIE

$10.00Out of stock

ICECREAM

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meraki Hospitality Group, the team behind Meraki Greek Bistro, Meraki Coconut Grove and Miami Diner Downtown, has quietly opened the second Miami Diner on 9th Street and Alton Road in South Beach. Located in the space previously occupied by the iconic David’s Cafe, the 110-seat classic American diner aims to be an affordable all-day neighborhood eatery focused on quality made-from-scratch comfort food in a retro setting serving all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch

Location

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Miami Diner image
Miami Diner image
Miami Diner image
Miami Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste Bakery Cafe - 900 Alton Rd
orange star4.4 • 410
900 Alton Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
orange star4.1 • 2,011
1111 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bacon Bitch - South Beach
orange star4.0 • 3,451
1001 Collins Ave MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Cafe Americano - Ocean Drive - American fare with a Latin twist.
orange starNo Reviews
1144 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Mango's Tropical Cafe - 900 Ocean Dr
orange starNo Reviews
900 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 773 17th St
orange star4.4 • 410
773 17th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston