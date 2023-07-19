- Home
Diners 2+1 1722 Murray Ave 1FL
1722 Murray Ave 1FL
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Full Menu
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Miso soup and House salad
Seaweed Salads
Kani Salads
Avocado Salads
House Salads
Squid Kara-age
2 pcs
Spicy Cold Noodles
Noodles, cucumber, and hot sauce
Edamame
Steamed soy beans
Gyoza
Pan-fried shrimp dumplings
Shrimp Shumai Fried
Fried shrimp round dumplings
Shrimp Shumai Steam
Steamed shrimp round dumplings
Tapas Style Tatsuta Age
Okonomiyaki
Japanese vegetable pancake
Takoyaki
6 pcs. Octopus with vegetable in the ball-shaped dumplings
Shrimp Tempura Appetizers
5 pcs vegetable and 2 pcs shrimp
Sweet Potato Tempura
5 pcs deep fried sweet potato
Yellowtail Jalapeño
Yellowtail and jalapeño with sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tuna Tataki
Sliced pepper tuna with sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sashimi Appetizer
6 pcs. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sushi Appetizer
4 pcs. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Rice
Sushi rice
Sashimi or Nigiri
Tuna
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Salmon
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Yellowtail
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Red Snapper
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
White Tuna
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Eel
Albacore Tuna
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Squid
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Scallop
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Octopus
Masago
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Crab Stick
Steam Shrimp
Egg
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sweet Shrimp Head
Mackerel
Inari
Maki/ Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado and Cucumber Roll
Mushroom Avocado Roll
Oshiko Roll
Tuna Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Salmon Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Boston Roll
Shrimp and Avocado Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
California Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Eel Cucumber Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spider Roll
Yam Tempura Roll
Fish Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy California Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Salmon Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Crab Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Scallop Roll
Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Green Fuji Roll
Salmon, avocado, and scallion. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Yummy Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, and scallion. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pretty Roll
Salmon, avocado, caviar, and soy wrap. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Rocking Roll
Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, eel, and masago. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Special Roll
Crazy Tuna Roll
8 pcs. Spicy tuna, cucumber, and pepper tuna. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Murray Roll
8 pcs. Deep fried white fish, masago, cucumber, top with avocado
Tricolor Roll
8 pcs. Spicy California roll with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lobster Roll
5 pcs. Lobster, tempura cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, and massage side of lobster salads
Benny Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared salmon and sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Golden Gate Roll
8 pcs. Spicy California roll topped with shrimp, avocado with sauce
Dragon Roll
8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber eel, and avocado
Beauty Alaska Roll
Mango, cucumber, jalapeño topped with salmon and avocado. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tempura Style Godzilla
6 pcs. Egg cream cheese, eel, avocado and spicy tuna, deep fried with sauce
Mango Roll
10 pcs. Tuna jalapeño, avocado, shrimp tempura, and mango with soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pink Lady Roll
10 pcs. Pepper tuna, mix green, avocado, and shrimp tempura with soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sexy Girl Roll
8 pcs. Yellowtail, jalapeño with fresh tuna. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sushi Sandwich
8 pcs. Spicy tuna, salmon, crab, avocado and tamago w soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
PGH Roll
8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado
Queen Roll
8 pcs. Spicy crab, mango with salmon on the top. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
King Roll
8 pcs. Avocado, cucumber, shrimp in side with tuna on the top
Veg Farm
8 pcs. Mushroom cucumber, mango, jalapeño, top with avocado
Haven Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber in side spicy tuna on the top eel sauce and crunch
Friends Roll
Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon avocado, eel, and masago
Entree for Sushi Bar
Sushi A
Salmon, tuna, red snapper, albacore tuna, 1 piece nigiri each and California roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sushi B
Salmon, tuna, red snapper, eel, yellowtail, 2 piece nigiri each, and spicy tuna roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sushi C
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, steam shrimp, albacore tuna, 4 pieces nigiri each and spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, California roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sashimi Regular
Chef's selection of 12 pieces sashimi with rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's selection of 18 pieces sashimi with rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
12 pcs sashimi, 6 pcs nigiri and spicy tuna roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Royal Boat for 2
20 pcs sashimi, 12 pcs nigiri, spicy tuna roll, and benny roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Maki No 1
Spicy tuna roll, California roll, and salmon roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Maki No 2
Benny roll, tricolor roll, spicy tuna roll, and green Fuji roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bowl
Salmon Poke Bowl
Spicy crab, seaweed salads, masago, edamame, macadamia nuts, cucumber, spring mix, sushi rice, corn, and carrots. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tuna Poke Bowl
Spicy crab, seaweed salads, masago, edamame, macadamia nut, cucumber, spring mix, sushi rice, corn and carrots. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Vegetable Poke Bowl
Avocado, oshiko, mango, mushroom, spring mix, edamame, seaweed salads, cucumber, corn, carrots, over the sushi rice
Chirashi Bowl
Chef's selection of 12 pieces sashimi over sushi rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Unagi Bowl
BBQ eel, avocado over sushi rice
Yakiniku Don
Beef Short Ribs Don Meat Only
Beef Short Ribs Don Complete Set
Grilled short ribs, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice
Spicy Miso Flap Beef Meat Only
Spicy Miso Flap Beef Complete Set
Grilled flap beef, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice
Garlic Pork Belly Don Meat Only
Garlic Pork Belly Don Complete Set
Grilled pork belly, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice
Teriyaki Chicken Don Meat Only
Teriyaki Chicken Don Complete Set
Grilled chicken, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice
Black Pepper Sauce Shrimp Don Meat Only
Black Pepper Sauce Shrimp Don Complete Set
Grilled shrimp, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice
Party Tray
Party Tray 1
Party Tray 2
benny roll, mango roll, tricolor roll, golden gate roll, beauty alaska roll, pretty roll, california roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, spicy crab roll, green fuji roll.
Party Tray 3
20pcs of Sashimi, 20pcs of Nigiri. benny roll, murray roll, mango roll, tricolor roll, beaty alaska roll, pretty roll, california roll, spicy tuna...
Entree for Kitchen
Teriyaki Style
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Box A
Teriyaki chicken, 2 pcs nigiri (tuna and salmon), seaweed salad, and miso soup. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Box B
3 pc shrimp tempura and 7 pcs veg tempura, salmon roll, miso soup, and seaweed salad. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Box C
Grilled beef, spicy tuna roll, 4 pcs fried shumai, and miso soup. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Box D
Grilled shrimp, California roll, house salad, and miso soup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1722 Murray Ave 1FL, Pittsburgh, PA 15217