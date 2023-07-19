Full Menu

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$2.00

Miso soup and House salad

$4.00

Seaweed Salads

$5.00

Kani Salads

$7.00

Avocado Salads

$4.00

House Salads

$3.00

Squid Kara-age

$6.00

2 pcs

Spicy Cold Noodles

$6.00

Noodles, cucumber, and hot sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soy beans

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried shrimp dumplings

Shrimp Shumai Fried

$6.50

Fried shrimp round dumplings

Shrimp Shumai Steam

$6.50

Steamed shrimp round dumplings

Tapas Style Tatsuta Age

$9.00

Okonomiyaki

$8.00

Japanese vegetable pancake

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pcs. Octopus with vegetable in the ball-shaped dumplings

Shrimp Tempura Appetizers

$10.00

5 pcs vegetable and 2 pcs shrimp

Sweet Potato Tempura

$6.00

5 pcs deep fried sweet potato

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$13.00

Yellowtail and jalapeño with sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Sliced pepper tuna with sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

6 pcs. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sushi Appetizer

$12.00

4 pcs. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Rice

$2.00

Sushi rice

$2.00

Sashimi or Nigiri

Tuna

$8.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon

$7.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yellowtail

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Red Snapper

$6.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

White Tuna

$7.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Eel

$8.00

Albacore Tuna

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Squid

$6.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Scallop

$12.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Octopus

$7.00

Masago

$6.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Crab Stick

$5.00

Steam Shrimp

$5.50

Egg

$5.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sweet Shrimp Head

$12.00

Mackerel

$6.50

Inari

$6.00

Maki/ Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Avocado and Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Mushroom Avocado Roll

$5.50

Oshiko Roll

$4.50

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Boston Roll

$6.50

Shrimp and Avocado Roll

$6.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

California Roll

$6.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$10.00

Yam Tempura Roll

$6.00

Fish Tempura Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Scallop Roll

$13.00

Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Green Fuji Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado, and scallion. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Philly Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yummy Roll

$8.00

Tuna, yellowtail, and scallion. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pretty Roll

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, caviar, and soy wrap. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Rocking Roll

$9.00

Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, eel, and masago. Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Special Roll

Crazy Tuna Roll

$15.00

8 pcs. Spicy tuna, cucumber, and pepper tuna. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Murray Roll

$12.00

8 pcs. Deep fried white fish, masago, cucumber, top with avocado

Tricolor Roll

$14.00

8 pcs. Spicy California roll with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Lobster Roll

$22.00

5 pcs. Lobster, tempura cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, and massage side of lobster salads

Benny Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared salmon and sauce. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Golden Gate Roll

$12.00

8 pcs. Spicy California roll topped with shrimp, avocado with sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber eel, and avocado

Beauty Alaska Roll

$13.00

Mango, cucumber, jalapeño topped with salmon and avocado. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tempura Style Godzilla

$12.00

6 pcs. Egg cream cheese, eel, avocado and spicy tuna, deep fried with sauce

Mango Roll

$15.00

10 pcs. Tuna jalapeño, avocado, shrimp tempura, and mango with soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

10 pcs. Pepper tuna, mix green, avocado, and shrimp tempura with soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sexy Girl Roll

$15.00

8 pcs. Yellowtail, jalapeño with fresh tuna. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sushi Sandwich

$18.00

8 pcs. Spicy tuna, salmon, crab, avocado and tamago w soy wrap. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

PGH Roll

$10.00

8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado

Queen Roll

$14.00

8 pcs. Spicy crab, mango with salmon on the top. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

King Roll

$15.00

8 pcs. Avocado, cucumber, shrimp in side with tuna on the top

Veg Farm

$10.00

8 pcs. Mushroom cucumber, mango, jalapeño, top with avocado

Haven Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber in side spicy tuna on the top eel sauce and crunch

Friends Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, cream cheese, salmon avocado, eel, and masago

Entree for Sushi Bar

Sushi A

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, red snapper, albacore tuna, 1 piece nigiri each and California roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sushi B

$37.00

Salmon, tuna, red snapper, eel, yellowtail, 2 piece nigiri each, and spicy tuna roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sushi C

$72.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, steam shrimp, albacore tuna, 4 pieces nigiri each and spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, California roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sashimi Regular

$22.00

Chef's selection of 12 pieces sashimi with rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sashimi Deluxe

$34.00

Chef's selection of 18 pieces sashimi with rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$37.00

12 pcs sashimi, 6 pcs nigiri and spicy tuna roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Royal Boat for 2

$80.00

20 pcs sashimi, 12 pcs nigiri, spicy tuna roll, and benny roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Maki No 1

$19.00

Spicy tuna roll, California roll, and salmon roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Maki No 2

$42.00

Benny roll, tricolor roll, spicy tuna roll, and green Fuji roll. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Spicy crab, seaweed salads, masago, edamame, macadamia nuts, cucumber, spring mix, sushi rice, corn, and carrots. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Spicy crab, seaweed salads, masago, edamame, macadamia nut, cucumber, spring mix, sushi rice, corn and carrots. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegetable Poke Bowl

$14.00

Avocado, oshiko, mango, mushroom, spring mix, edamame, seaweed salads, cucumber, corn, carrots, over the sushi rice

Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Chef's selection of 12 pieces sashimi over sushi rice. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Unagi Bowl

$22.00

BBQ eel, avocado over sushi rice

Yakiniku Don

Beef Short Ribs Don Meat Only

$12.00

Beef Short Ribs Don Complete Set

$17.00

Grilled short ribs, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice

Spicy Miso Flap Beef Meat Only

$12.00

Spicy Miso Flap Beef Complete Set

$17.00

Grilled flap beef, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice

Garlic Pork Belly Don Meat Only

$11.00

Garlic Pork Belly Don Complete Set

$16.00

Grilled pork belly, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice

Teriyaki Chicken Don Meat Only

$11.00

Teriyaki Chicken Don Complete Set

$16.00

Grilled chicken, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice

Black Pepper Sauce Shrimp Don Meat Only

$11.00

Black Pepper Sauce Shrimp Don Complete Set

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, seaweed salads, mushroom onion, egg over rice

Party Tray

California roll, shrimp tempura roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, green fuji roll, yummy roll, eel cucumber roll, salmon roll, tuna roll, cucumber roll. Special Instructions

Party Tray 1

$65.00

Party Tray 2

$110.00

benny roll, mango roll, tricolor roll, golden gate roll, beauty alaska roll, pretty roll, california roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, spicy crab roll, green fuji roll.

Party Tray 3

$185.00

20pcs of Sashimi, 20pcs of Nigiri. benny roll, murray roll, mango roll, tricolor roll, beaty alaska roll, pretty roll, california roll, spicy tuna...

Entree for Kitchen

Teriyaki Style

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$22.00

Beef Teriyaki

$22.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.00

Box A

$24.00

Teriyaki chicken, 2 pcs nigiri (tuna and salmon), seaweed salad, and miso soup. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Box B

$23.00

3 pc shrimp tempura and 7 pcs veg tempura, salmon roll, miso soup, and seaweed salad. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Box C

$26.00

Grilled beef, spicy tuna roll, 4 pcs fried shumai, and miso soup. *Raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Box D

$26.00

Grilled shrimp, California roll, house salad, and miso soup

Dessert

Mille Crepe Cakes

$6.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Fried Sesame Ball

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Aloe

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00