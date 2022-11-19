Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dinette

1018 N Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77008

Small Plates

BX Taco (Banh Xeo)

$8.00

Scallion, turmeric and coconut crepe, stuffed with calamari, shrimp, pork belly, bean sprouts, and mung bean. Served with pickled carrot and papaya, herbs, and palm sugar fish sauce.

Hanoi Egg Rolls

$8.00

Fried egg rolls made with blue crab, pork, shrimp, mushroom, taro, carrot, and onion. Served with herbs and palm sugar fish sauce. **NO MODIFICATIONS**

Pandan Fried Okra

$6.00

Pandan sweet rice fried okra, smoked paprika, and coconut. Served with housemade chili oil mayo (Sate mayo).

Street Corn "Ribs"

$7.00

Grilled corn ribs tossed with dried crispy shrimp, scallion oil, and salted duck egg.

Summer Rolls

$6.00

Cherry tomato, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrot and papaya, beet vermicelli, and fried shallots wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade peanut and spicy strawberry sauce. **NO MODIFICATIONS**

Braised Pork Belly on Sticky Rice

$7.00

Braised pork belly, pickled carrot and papaya, herbs, fried shallots on crispy scallion sticky rice.

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$6.00

Fried egg rolls with chickpea, carrots, peas, wood ear mushroom, glass noodles, and egg. Served with vegetarian "fish sauce" ** NO MODIFICATIONS**

Wagyu Betel Skewers

$9.00

Grilled Wagyu wrapped in betel leaves topped with toasted peanuts, scallion oil served with thin vermicelli and fish sauce.**** NO MODIFICATIONS**

Medium Plates

Pho Rolls

$12.00

Chopped steak wrapped in pho rice noodles, topped with lettuce, herbs, and fried shallots. Served with housemade peanut and spicy strawberry sauce.

Snow Mushroom Salad

$11.00

Snow mushroom, fried tofu, cucumber, carrots, herbs, fried shallots, and candied peanuts with chili-lime dressing. Served with black sesame crackers

Tamarind Wings

$14.00

Rice flour battered chicken wings tossed in caramelized tamarind sauce, sesame seeds, Fresno chili, and cilantro.

Tofu and Mushroom Curry

$12.00

Fried tofu, beech mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil in house yellow curry. Served with jasmine rice.

Dinette Fried Rice

$12.00

Annatto seasoned house fried rice, egg, carrots, peas, green onion. Add protein for extra charge.

Vietnamese Pizza

$11.00

Grilled rice paper with pork belly, pineapple, egg, cheddar, sate (spicy) mayo, fried shallots, and scallions. Add protein for extra charge.

Large Plates

Brisket with Puffed Pho Noodles

$24.00

Stir-fried brisket, gai lan (Chinese broccoli), shiitake mushroom, carrot, and onion. served with puffed pho noodles.

Char Siu Chicken

$18.00

Roasted char siu half-chicken. Served with house pickled mustard greens and char siu sauce.

Lobster and Salted Egg Fried Rice

$28.00

House annatto seasoned fried rice with sautéed lobster, salted duck egg, Chinese sausage, carrots, peas, fried shallots, and green onion.

Lunch Bowls (not available after 2:45 PM)

LUNCH Brisket (NOT available after 2:45 PM)

$16.00

Stir-fried brisket, gai lan, carrot, shiitake mushroom, and onion. Served with lettuce and tomato salad, pork frittata, and jasmine rice.

LUNCH Char Siu Chicken (NOT available after 2:45 PM)

$14.00

Roasted char siu bbq chicken. Served with house char siu sauce, lettuce and tomato salad, pork frittata, and jasmine rice

LUNCH Pork Belly (NOT available after 2:45 PM)

$14.00

Braised pork belly, pickled carrot and papaya, herbs, and fried shallots. Served with pork belly jus aioli, lettuce and tomato salad, pork frittata, and jasmine rice.

Dinette Cocktails!

Just add ice to enjoy your favorite cocktails!

BA-NA-NA, What's My Name

$12.00

Plantation OFTD, Smith & Cross, Appleton 12 yr. Bacardi 8, Banana, Pineapple, Cinnamon. *Staff Favorite!*

Blame It on the CANE

$13.00

Kraken Spiced Rum, Pressed Sugarcane, Kumquat, Lemon, Lime, Nutmeg. *FAN FAVORITE*

Brazilian Bolo Tie

$14.00

Bourbon, Cachaça, Jackfruit, Orgeat, Cardamom

Dinette G&T

$12.00

Junipero Gin, Bitter Bianco, Pea Flower, Orange Flower Water, Anise, Rosemary *FAN FAVORITE*

Enjoy the Silence

$13.00

El Silencio Mezcal, Smith & Cross Rum, Red Bean Orgeat, Pineapple, Mole Bitters.

Hot Hand

$11.00

Thai Chili Rum, Suze, Longan, Black Currant, Pink Peppercorn. *STAFF FAVORITE*

Howdy, Hanoi

$12.00

Peach Tea infused Bourbon, Cointreau, Honey, Ginger, Lemon

Jean-Claude Pandan

$13.00

Rum, Vodka, Absinthe, Pandan, Coconut, Cinnamon. *FAN FAVORITE*

Jungle Jack Flash

$12.00

Dark Rum, Licor 43, Jackfruit, Pineapple, Lime

Known Associate

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva, Rosemary, Lavender-an old fashioned's sophisticated rum brother

Mango Muoi-jito

$13.00

Rum, Pickled Plum, Mango, Lime, Mint

Pineapple Green Tea

$12.00

Aquavit, Bitter Bianco, Matcha, Pineapple, Lemon

Saigon Sling

$12.00

Shiso-kusa Infused Gin, Benedictine, Cointreau, Guava, Lager

Tropic Thunder

$15.00

Rum Blend, Aperol, Pineapple, Orange, Passionfruit, Honey, Ginger

Specialty

Cafe Sua Da (Iced Coffee)

$6.00

Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.00

Grass Jelly Drink

$5.00

Soda Chanh Muoi (Pickled LEMON)

$5.00

Soda Chanh (LIME soda)

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Rambler - sparkling water

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Juice

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Merchandise

S shirt Dinette

M shirt Dinette

L shirt Dinette

XL Shirt Dinette

1018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008

