Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ding Tea Williams

106 Reviews

$

4225 N Williams Ave

Portland, OR 97217

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Signature Milk Tea

Fresh Tea

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$3.75+

Black tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.75+

Oolong tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Flavored Tea

Honey Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with honey.

Kiwi Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kiwi jam.

Kumquat Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat jam.

Lychee Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with lychee jam.

Mango Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mango jam.

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with passionfruit jam.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with peach jam.

Pineapple Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with pineapple jam.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with strawberry jam.

Top Fruit Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mixed fruit jam.

Winter Melon Tea

$4.50+

Wintermelon, iced or hot (caffeine free).

Kumquat Lemon Tea

Kumquat Lemon Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat, lemon, and a salted plum.

Grapefruit Tea

$4.50+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with grapefruit jam.

Guava Green Tea

$4.50+

Green tea, iced or hot, with guava jam.

Blueberry Green Tea

$4.50+

Green tea, iced or hot, with blueberry jam.

Wintermelon Green Tea

$4.50+

Green tea, iced or hot, with wintermelon.

Peach Ring Tea

$4.50+

Green tea, iced or hot, with peach and grapefruit. Sweet and sour like a peach ring!

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.50+

Classic black milk tea, iced or hot.

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50+

Classic oolong milk tea, iced or hot.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Classic jasmine milk tea, iced or hot.

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.50+

Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea (Toffee Candy)

Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea (Toffee Candy)

$4.50+

Oolong milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.

Hokkaido Black Milk Tea (Caramel)

Hokkaido Black Milk Tea (Caramel)

$4.50+

Black milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50+

Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50+

Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

Honey Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with honey, iced or hot.

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with vanilla flavor, iced or hot.

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with hazelnut flavor, iced or hot.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with brown sugar, iced or hot.

Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50+

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.50+

Chocolate flavored milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with lychee jam, iced or hot.

Mango Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with mango jam, iced or hot.

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with passion fruit jam, iced or hot.

Peach Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with peach jam, iced or hot.

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with strawberry jam, iced or hot.

Guava Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black milk tea with guava jam, iced or hot.

Blueberry Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Jasmine milk tea with blueberry jam, iced or hot.

Wintermelon Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Jasmine milk tea with wintermelon, iced or hot.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$4.50+

Fruit Juice

Aloe Vera Honey Juice

$4.50+

Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice

$4.50+

Peach Juice

$4.50+

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50+

Lychee Juice

$4.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50+

Strawberry Juice

$4.50+

Mango Juice

$4.50+

Blueberry Juice

$4.50+

Guava Juice

$4.50+

Apple Juice

$4.50+

Honey juice

$4.50+

Pineapple Juice

$4.50+

Kiwi Juice

$4.50+

Top Fruit Juice

$4.50+

Honey Lemon Juice

$4.50+

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50+

Yakult/Yogurt

Green Tea

$4.75+

Green tea and probiotic yakult, with or without creamer.

Mango

Mango

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and mango jam.

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and passion fruit jam.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and strawberry jam.

Lychee

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and lychee jam.

Grapefruit

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and grapefruit jam.

Peach

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and peach jam.

Guava

$4.75+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and guava jam.

Latte

Black Tea Latte

$5.00+

Black tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$5.00+

Jasmine tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Oolong Latte

$5.00+

Oolong tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.00+

Taro with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Coffee

Caffe Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and water, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Hokkaido Coffee

$4.50+

Espresso and hokkaido (caramel), with milk. Iced or hot.

Condensed Milk Coffee

$4.50+

Espresso, condensed milk, and milk. Iced or hot.

Brown Sugar Coffee Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, brown sugar, and milk. Iced or hot.

Vanilla Coffee Latte

$4.50+

Hot Drink

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.50+

Ginger jam and creamer. (caffeine free)

Ginger Tea

$4.50+

Ginger jam. (caffeine free)

Promotional drinks

Monster Boba Latte

Monster Boba Latte

$5.00+

Sweetened black boba with whole milk and cheese foam. (milk alternatives available in extra toppings)

Mashed Taro Green Milktea

$4.50+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro.

Mashed Taro Green Milktea w/ Golden Boba

$5.25+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro and golden boba.

Mashed Taro Green Milktea w/ Golden Boba & Burnt Cream

$6.25+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro, golden boba, and cheese foam with burnt sugar on top.

Honey Sweet Kiwi with Coconut Jelly

$5.75

Sweet honey and kiwi juice and coconut jelly.

Honey Sweet Passionfruit with Coconut Jelly

$5.75

Sweet honey and passionfruit juice and coconut jelly.

Honey Sweet Strawberry with Coconut Jelly

$5.75

Sweet honey and strawberry juice and coconut jelly.

Strawberry Monster Boba Latte

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4225 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217

