A map showing the location of Ding Tea Near Disney 2306 South Harbor Blvd.

Ding Tea Near Disney 2306 South Harbor Blvd.

No reviews yet

2306 South Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

Fresh Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.25

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25

Oolong Tea

$4.25

Flavored Tea

Peach Tea

$4.65

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.65

Strawberry Tea

$4.65

Lychee Tea

$4.65

Mango Tea

$4.65

Honey Tea

$4.65

Kiwi Tea

$4.65

Kumquat Tea

$4.65

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$4.65

Wintermelon Tea

$4.65

Wintermelon Green Tea

$4.65

Pineapple Tea

$4.65

Orange Green Tea

$4.65

Top Fruit Tea

$4.65

Grapefruit Tea

$4.65

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.65

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.65

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.65

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.65

Thai Milk Tea

$4.65

Taro Milk Tea

$4.65

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.65

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.65

Honey Milk Tea

$4.65

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.65

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.65

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.65

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.65

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$4.65

Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

$4.65

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.65

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.65

Peach Milk Tea

$4.65

Mango Milk Tea

$4.65

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$4.65

Slush

Strawberry Slush

$4.90

Mango Slush

$4.90

Lychee Slush

$4.90

Passion Fruit Slush

$4.90

Peach Slush

$4.90

Coffee Slush

$4.90

Thai Tea Slush

$4.90

Taro Slush

$4.90

Matcha Slush

$4.90

Chocolate Slush

$4.90

Fruit Juice

Aloe Vera Honey Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Peach Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Lychee Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Mango Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Passion Fruit Juice

$4.90

Aloe Vera Grapefruit Juice

$4.90Out of stock

Yakult/Yogurt

Green Tea Yakult/Yogurt

$4.90

Lychee Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Peach Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Mango Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Passion Fruit Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Strawberry Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Grapefruit Yakult / Yogurt

$4.90

Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.90

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.90

Oolong Tea Latte

$4.90

Matcha Latte

$4.90

Taro Latte

$4.90

Monster Boba Latte

$4.90

Monster Crystal Boba Latte

$5.10

Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.65

Vanilla Coffee

$4.65

Hazelnut Coffee

$4.65

Mocha Coffee

$4.65

Hokkaido Coffee

$4.65

Americano Coffee

$4.65

Brown Sugar Coffee Latte

$4.65

Hot Drinks

Signature Milk Tea (Hot)

$4.65

Jasmine Milk Tea (Hot)

$4.65

Oolong Milk Tea (Hot)

$4.65

Coffee Milk Tea (Hot)

$4.65

Ginger Tea

$4.65

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.65

Longan Tea

$4.65

Longan Milk Tea

$4.65

Ginger / Longan Tea

$4.65

Ginger / Longan Milk Tea

$4.65

FOOD

Popcorn Chicken

$6.45

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Cajun Fries

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Fried Bao (2 pcs)

$7.25

House Special Garlic Noodles

$8.50

House Special Fried Rice

$8.50

Crawfish Pasta

$12.95

Bubble Waffles

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2306 South Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

