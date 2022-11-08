Ding Tea Near Disney 2306 South Harbor Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2306 South Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92802
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
No Reviews
12531 South Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant