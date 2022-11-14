Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Ding Tea

review star

No reviews yet

785 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Fresh Tea

Asam Black Tea

$3.95

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95

Oolong Tea

$3.95

Peach Black Tea

$4.25

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$4.25

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.25

Lychee Black Tea

$4.25

Mango Black Tea

$4.25

Flavor Tea

Peach Green Tea

$4.25

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.25

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.25

Lychee Green Tea

$4.25

Mango Green Tea

$4.25

Honey Green Tea

$4.25

Honey Green/Black Tea

$4.25

Winter Melon Tea

$4.25

Winter Melon Green Tea

$4.25

Kumquat Tea

$4.25

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$4.25

Hawaiian Tea

$4.25

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.25

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.25

Thai Milk Tea

$4.25
Japanese Matcha Milk Tea

Japanese Matcha Milk Tea

$4.35

Our Jade matcha make you can taste the true matcha.

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.25
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.25

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.25

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$4.25

No caffeine

Peach Milk Tea

$4.25

Mango Milk Tea

$4.25

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.25

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.25

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.25

Hokaido Milk Tea (Black)

$3.95
Hokaido Milk Tea (Oolong Tea)

Hokaido Milk Tea (Oolong Tea)

$4.25

Fresh Coffee

House Coffee

$4.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Hokaido Coffee

$4.25

Brown Sugar Coffee

$4.25

Fruit Juice

Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice

$4.25

Aloe Vera Honey Juice

$4.25

Alove Vera Passion Fruit Juice

$4.25

Aloe Vera Lychee Juice

$4.25

Yalkult/Yorgurt

Green Tea Yakult

$4.55

Passion Fruit Yalkult

$4.55

Lychee Yakult

$4.55

Mango Yakult

$4.55

Peach Yakult

$4.55

Strawberry Yakult

$4.55

Green Tea Yorgurt

$4.55

Passion Fruit Yorgurt

$4.55

Lychee Yorgurt

$4.55

Mango Yorgurt

$4.55

Strawberry Yorgurt

$4.55

Latte

Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.35

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.35

Oolong Latte

$4.35

Matcha Latte

$3.95

Taro Latte

$4.35

Monster Bobo Latte

$5.25
Golden Venetian

Golden Venetian

$5.65

Golden Venetian that include Golden Boba, Cream Brule and cheese foam

Hot Drink

Ginger Tea

$4.15

Longan Tea

$4.15

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.15

Longan Milk Tea

$4.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:28 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:28 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

785 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Ding Tea image
Ding Tea image

Map
